California megadrought reveals notorious hidden ghost town Whiskey Flat as Lake Isabella shrinks to 8% of usual size: Wild West valley boomed in gold rush era before it was overrun with outlaws and Native Americans were slaughtered before it was flooded
California's megadrought has revealed the ghost town of Whiskey Flat at the bottom of Lake Isabella where water levels have fallen to 8 percent.
After more than a decade of the ongoing drought, the man-made Lake Isabella has shrunk and allowed access to the foundations of Whiskey Flat, an infamous Wild West town home to the gold rush, shootings, and slaughter of Native Americans.
The town in Kern County and its inhabitants also inspired several westerns, including John Wayne's 'Stagecoach,' before it was flooded to create the lake in 1953, The San Francisco Gate reported.
Chuck Barbee, a retired cinematographer and producer who lives in a nearby town that sprang up after the fall of Whiskey Flat, said although the dropping water level was concerning, the area will continue to prosper through the nearby Kern River.
'The Kern is still a mighty river,' he said. 'And there may still be another chapter for this region. After all, we're just another part of its long and prolific history.'
Located 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, Whiskey Flat was founded in the middle of a valley after hundreds began making their journey west during America's Gold Rush.
In 1861, whiskey peddler Adam Hamilton set up a makeshift saloon y named 'Whiskey Flat' in the valley, where he attracted settlers who set up homes around the bar and named their fledgling town after it.
As soon as the town sprang up, however, the settlers quickly got into a bloody, two-year conflict with the local Native Americans.
In 1863, the settlers sent 70 soldiers, led by the 2nd Regiment California Volunteer Cavalry, to ambush Native Americans living north of Whiskey Flat, forcing more than 1,000 natives to march towards reservations 200 miles away.
The conflict saw the deaths of 60 settlers and 200 Native Americans, with the ambush dubbed the Keyesville Massacre, where a memorial stands today.
A year after the massacre, the women of Whiskey Flat pushed a successful campaign to rename the town Kernville, after Edward Kern, a topographer who helped map out the region.
The town quickly erupted into a mining hub led by the Big Blue mining company, which saw a work force of 200 who dug up about $12 million in gold.
The gold was the source of many conflicts in the area, including when unpaid miners torched Big Blue in 1883 and one incident in 1892 where prospectors known as the Gibson brothers shot and killed their rivals, the Burton brothers, in a mining dispute, according to a 2004 Los Angeles Times historical recollection of the Whiskey Flat
Along with the bloody feud between the Gibsons and Burtons was a third family who staked claims in Whiskey Flat, the Walkers, whose second-youngest son Newt beat a 1905 murder charge through self-defense claims that were showcased after by his ability to fire six accurate shots before a hanky dropped by his lawyer could hit the floor.
'[It[ was a town of miners, outlaws, secessionists and hard-working ranchers who had quick tempers, fast guns and their own code of swift justice,' the recollection read.
The stories of Whiskey Flat's outlaws formed the archetype of the quickdraw cowboy popularized by Eastwood's films and quickly transformed the town into a prime shooting location for Hollywood's westerns.
One of the best visuals of the town could be seen in John Ford's 1939 Academy Award-winning film 'Stagecoach.'
During this new era for Whiskey Flat, town officials built a block of flat, frontier-style buildings for Hollywood sets known as 'Movie Street.'
Western star Roy Rogers was a regular in the town, which celebrated its western routes every President's Day, and was often seen playing in the town's baseball league.
'There are still stories of an untold Old West here,' Kernville resident Chuck Barbee, a retired cinematographer, told SF Gate. 'What makes this place special is that it's virtually unchanged, and you can still see what it was like when the first settlers came here in 1861.'
Movie Street did not last, however, as the government relocated the sets to Barstow following World War II, with the town's inhabitants leaving with it.
Then, in 1953, the foundations of Whiskey Flat and the nearby town of Isabella, were flooded to create Lake Isabella as a water source for agriculture.
In their places stands the town of Lake Isabella, which has a population of 3,621, and new Kernville, with a population of 791.
