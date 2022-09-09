ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Parker's resignation formally accepted by Gov. Kemp, paving way for special election

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that the governor has accepted the resignation of Mariah Parker from the District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Board of Commissioners.

The letter requested the acceptance based on the fact Parker is currently residing outside the boundaries of District 2, according to the statement.

The letter was effective on Sept. 8 and the acceptance of the letter by the governor is required by state law, according to the news release.

Previously reported:Mariah Parker resigns from the Athens-Clarke commission effective Wednesday

Kemp also ordered a special election to fill the vacancy. Athens-Clarke County officials announced earlier that they plan to hold the special election on Nov. 8, the same date as the general election.

A spokeswoman for the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections said Friday that the dates for candidates to qualify for the District 2 seat have not yet been determined.

