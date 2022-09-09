Coyote sneaks into family bathroom unnoticed — and hides behind toilet, Ohio cops say

A family was packing cars for an upcoming trip when a stealthy coyote managed to sneak inside the Ohio home, police said. Then it found its way, unnoticed, into a first-floor bathroom.

Family members unknowingly used that small restroom early in the morning while the coyote was inside the room with them, according to the Trenton Police Department.

That was until one of the family members spotted the mysterious animal hiding in the bathroom.

The resident called police for help shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, according to a Facebook post from the department. They weren’t too sure what kind of critter it was, as they didn’t want to get too close.

Responding officers say they found an adult coyote hiding behind the toilet. They took a photo of the coyote as it nearly camouflaged into the tan tiles and beige-colored walls.

You can spot its ear to the left of the toilet.

“Officers (were) able to safely remove the coyote and release him back to nature unharmed,” police said. A second photo shows the coyote out in the grass as it shows off pearly-white teeth.

“As a reminder, our city is surrounded by rural/agricultural areas that these animals call home,” police said. “Please keep small pets and animals in mind during the evening hours, and please report any suspicious activity to our office.”

Trenton is about 40 miles north of downtown Cincinnati.

