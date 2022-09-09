ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 28, admits killing four members of same family in knife slaughter at home in South London

By Kiro Evans
 5 days ago

A MAN has admitted stabbing four members of the same family to death - but denied it was murder.

Joshua Jacques pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, their daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.

Grandmother Dolet Hill, left, and daughter Tanysha Drummonds were killed in April Credit: Enterprise
Samantha Drummonds was one of four people killed in Bermondsey Credit: Central News

The 28-year-old attacked three generations at Ms Hill's terraced home in Bermondsey, South London, on Monday April 25.

Police had been called to a disturbance at the property in Delaford Road in the early hours of the morning and forced entry.

They found Mr Burke's body at the foot of the stairs and those of the three women in the kitchen.

They had all suffered numerous stab wounds with one or more knives and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then discovered Jacques hiding naked in the upstairs bathroom.

He was Tasered during his arrest and taken into custody at Brixton police station.

Jacques, from Minard Road, Lewisham, South East London, was subsequently charged with four counts of murder.

On Friday, Jacques appeared for a plea hearing at the Old Bailey before Judge Richard Marks KC.

He denied four charges of murder but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The prosecution indicated that the pleas to the lesser offence would not be accepted by the Crown and the case would go to trial.

Following the tragic event, a Gofundme page, set up to help pay for funeral costs, said the family had been left "truly heartbroken".

Ms Hill had been happily married to council worker Mr Burke for 15 years and had worked in the NHS for more than 20 years.

Ms Ofori-Akuffo was a nurse, supported her mother in charity ventures and was described as "a doting wife, caring mother and a great friend".

Her daughter Samantha was "an upbeat, fun-loving, bubbly young lady who adored her grandmother Dolet", the family said.

Joshua Jacques appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey Credit: PA
Police were on the scene after the attack in Bermondsey in April Credit: PA

