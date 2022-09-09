ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac rallies to slip past Prairie Central

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
 4 days ago
FAIRBURY — Prairie Central had some momentum going into the middle of the second set, but then Pontiac seemed to come to life with a serious charge to force a third set, and then continued the momentum to post a three-set victory in the nonconference volleyball contest at PCHS Thursday.

The 16-25, 25-19, 25-17 win for the Indians evened the season series at one match apiece. The Hawks topped PTHS at the Livingston County Invitational event at Pontiac earlier this season. The Illini Prairie Conference matchup that will decide the regular-season series will take place Oct. 20 at PTHS.

After feeling each other out, Prairie Central was able to get the advantage in the opening set with a strong defensive effort from Gyllian Davies at the net and the hitting of Kerigan Fehr on offense.

The same looked to be taking place in the second set. Pontiac got out to a 4-0 lead but Prairie Central rallied, eventually holding a 17-11 edge. But the Indians found another gear and charged back.

The Tribe cut the margin to 18-17 before a PC timeout tried to stall the run. It didn't work. Pontiac regained the lead at20-19 with Alix Robinson serving. A Cadence Helms attack made it 22-19 and forced PC head coach Kirsten Smith to use another timeout.

Again, the Indians were not going to be stopped. Bailey Masching recorded a block and then delivered a kill shot to push the Tribe to a 24-19 lead. A long hit by the Hawks ended the set and forced a third set.

Pontiac was able to keep its momentum going despite threats from PC to finish off the home team for the 2-1 win.

Masching led Pontiac (4-7) with 7 kills and Robinson checked in with 6 kills. Helms had 5 kills as the Tribe recorded 22. Keara Smith had 3 kills to go with 17 assists and 23 digs. Aubrey Shepard served up 3 aces to go with 13 defensive digs. Masching had 16 digs and libero Paige Collins dug up 13 attacks.

Fehr led Prairie Central with 7 kills while also chalking up 8 service points (with 3 aces). Gracie Edelman had 8 points and 11 assists. Davies was solid at the net with 4 blocks and Bella Mekarski had 18 digs.

“Pontiac came in playing to win each point and played very scrappy,” Smith said. “We made some solid plays and battled but just could not pull it out.”

In the preliminary matches, Prairie Central scored a 25-22, 25-13 win in the sophomore match and Pontiac outlasted the Hawks 25-18, 15-15, 16-14 in the freshman contest.

Lexington-EPG

EL PASO — Avery Poppe and Makayla Ziegler combined for 19 kills in leading Lexington to a three-set Heart of Illinois Conference volleyball victory over host El Paso-Gridley Thursday.

The Minutemen needed to rally after dropping the first set, but did so to go home with a 21-25, 25-17, 25-19 victory.

Poppe led Lexington with 11 kills and Ziegler provided 8 successful attacks. Emma Bennett chalked up 12 assists and Mary Doll collected 10 assists. Reagan Haase led the service attack with 13 points, including recording 7 aces. Poppe garnered 11 points.

Poppe registered a triple double for the match with 17 digs on defense. Vivian Wright also had 17 digs. Sammy Yates made 1 block.

El Paso-Gridley took the two preliminary matches. The Titans pulled out the sophomore match 22-25, 25-13, 15-10 and rolled to a 25-17, 25-17 win in the freshman match.

Flanagan-Cornell-Tri-Valley

DOWNS — Tri-Valley's defense was strong enough to tame the Flanagan-Cornell attack as the host Vikings claimed a 25-18, 25-12 Heart of Illinois Conference victory over the Falcons Thursday.

The one-two punch of Kortney Harms and Grace Zimmerman was held to 9 combined kills. Harms led FCHS with 6 kills and Zimmerman had 3 as the Falcons dropped to 6-6 on the season and 1-1 in league play. Reagan Montello had 5 assists. Kalynne Kindermann made 6 digs.

Tri-Valley swept Flanagan-Cornell on the night by taking the sophomore match 25-23, 25-12 and winning the freshman match 25-14, 25-16 in preliminary play.

IN THIS ARTICLE
