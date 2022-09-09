ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Peruvian consulate helping its citizens in the RGV

By Natasha Trindade
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOkxZ_0hovz3IM00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The immigration situation is an ongoing issue, but it affects more than just Central American countries such as Guatemala and Mexico.

It also affects South Americans who are looking for new opportunities by risking their lives.

In addition to Texas, the Peruvian consulate oversees Louisiana and New Mexico, where there are many points of entry.

ValleyCentral spoke to Consul Rodolfo Coronado about what they are doing to help Peruvian citizens.

“We get in contact with them so they can get legal support if needed. We give them information about organizations, and it’s just about forming a plan within our possibilities with distance, limited resources, and the current situation; we try to cooperate as much as we can.”

The consulate will be coming to McAllen on Sept. 24 to assist the Peruvian community in the Rio Grande Valley.

For more information, you can go to their Facebook page .

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

