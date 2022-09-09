Three keys, prediction: Cincinnati Bearcats to host Kennesaw State Owls in home-opener

The first game is usually the toughest. Gino Guidugli knows that firsthand.

The University of Cincinnati Hall of Fame quarterback (inducted in 2013) called his first game last week as the Bearcats' offensive coordinator. Guidugli, the program's all-time leader in passing yards, attempts and completions, said it felt "great" calling the offensive shots for his alma mater. But Guidugli admitted a win would've made it feel even better. Cincinnati lost 31-24 at Arkansas .

"I felt we, us, the guys in the locker room, the coaching staff, we all felt like we left a lot of meat on the bone out there Saturday," Guidugli told The Enquirer. "But it was a day full of adjustments. We had planned all week for an odd front (three defensive linemen), which is what they showed all last year. We come out on the first snap, and they're in bear (lined up over the center and offensive guards) and continued to play four down (four defensive lineman) throughout the game. It was a challenge to our kids and a challenge to our staff to be able to adjust on the fly in a hostile environment. I think a lot of growth took place Saturday."

Guidugli and the Bearcats took their lumps , especially Guidugli's starting quarterback. Senior Ben Bryant, in only his second career start for Cincinnati (first since Nov. 29, 2019 ), threw an interception on the Bearcats' first possession. The turnover led to an Arkansas touchdown and created an uphill climb for an already relatively inexperienced offense.

"We knew going into that game we would have a lot of guys that hadn't played together, a lot of guys making their first appearance in some of those starting roles or just playing in general," Guidugli said. "So I think it was just a matter of them finding their groove. Early in the game, we were making some adjustments. The passing game, for the most part, didn't change much. It was more in the running game."

As Bryant began to find his groove, so did running backs Charles McClelland and Corey Kiner. The two carried a bulk of the load after starting running back Ryan Montgomery suffered an injury on the first series.

McClelland and Kiner combined for 103 yards rushing and a touchdown. Bryant, McClelland and Kiner had a hand in 428 of the Bearcats' 436 total yards of offense.

"Charles McClelland played phenomenal," Guidugli said. "Just catching the ball, running the football, stepping in there in pass protection. For a guy that's been around, has done it before, that is what we needed in that moment with Ryan going down. And to see Corey get in there and have some success while he's still trying to get his feet underneath him, you feel really god about that. And he's going to grow every week, every practice. I'm just anxious to see him in Week 2."

Kiner, McClelland and Bryant will be key yet again Saturday when Cincinnati hosts FCS foe Kennesaw State (0-1) at Nippert Stadium.

3 keys to victory for Cincinnati Bearcats football vs. Kennesaw State

1. Consistent play: Cincinnati played much better in the second half last week against the Razorbacks. Unfortunately for the Bearcats, the 14-point hole they dug themselves in the first half proved to be too much to overcome. Penalties and mistakes – particularly in the fourth quarter – didn't help either.

If Cincinnati is going to bounce back from its season-opening loss, it will need to play more consistently, no ups and downs or ebbs and flows.

"We've just got to avoid those lulls where you go three-and-out and put your defense in tough spots and can't flip the field," Guidugli said. "But we're always trying to do that. We're always trying to get (Bryant) in a rhythm, get our guys touches early and set the pace for the offense for the rest of the game."

2. No empty possessions: Kennesaw State runs the triple-option offense, a heavy-run attack that eats up clock and limits offensive possessions for opposing teams. Guidugli, Bryant and the Bearcats offense need to score every time they get the ball. And those scores need to be touchdowns not field goals (UC kicker Ryan Coe missed two field-goal attempts last week).

"That was the message in our unit meeting this morning," Guidugli said. "We've got to understand how valuable each possession is and we've got to be able to execute and move the chains, and at the end of the day, come away with touchdowns and not field goals. That's one thing that we didn't do on Saturday that could've changed the outcome of the game. If we get a couple of those points off the field goals or don't put the field-goal kicker in that situation and score touchdowns, it's a different game."

3. Win turnover battle: Arkansas' defense forced Cincinnati to fumble twice (the Bearcats recovered one), and, as Bryant put it, "baited" him into throwing an interception. The Razorbacks turned each of Cincinnati's two turnovers into touchdowns. That can't happen against the Owls. The Bearcats need to be the aggressor defensively.

How to watch Kennesaw State vs. Cincinnati

Time: 3:30 p.m. on Saturday

Where: Nippert Stadium

TV: Tony Simone (play-by-play), Taylor McHargue (analyst) will have the call on ESPN+.

Radio: Dan Hoard (play-by-play), Jim Kelly Jr. (analyst) and Mo Egger (host/engineer) will have the UC radio network call on WLW-AM (700), Sirius 158, XM 202 and Sirius App 965.

Live stream: ESPN+

Series history: Saturday will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Cincinnati Bearcats football prediction

Cincinnati needs a win, but more than that, the Bearcats need a dominant performance. Nothing would cure the sting of last week's loss more than a resounding victory in the home-opener. The Bearcats have won 27 straight games at Nippert Stadium. Their last loss at home came on Nov. 10, 2017 (35-24 to Temple). That undefeated streak won't end on Saturday. Cincinnati wins, 41-13.

