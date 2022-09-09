Southern Heritage Classic: JSU a clear favorite against TSU

There is no question which team will be the favorite inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for the Southern Heritage Classic on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, but call him “Coach Prime,” enters with a top 15 team in the FCS in both the coaches and Stats Perform polls. His Tigers bombarded Florida A&M 59-3 last week at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami. It was a beatdown so bad that star quarterback and coach’s son Shedeur Sanders had his pads off in the fourth quarter.

Shedeur Sanders, a former four-star quarterback prospect, threw for more than 3,200 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. His leading receiver from a season ago, Keith Corbin III is back with the program.

Teams: Tennessee State (0-1) vs. Jackson State (1-0)

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Place: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

On the other side of the ball, Jackson State features five-star cornerback Travis Hunter, a true freshman, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the country according to 247 Sports. Hunter had two pass breakups in his debut game last week.

So, yes, Tennessee State has its work cut out. But they have been here before.

In fact, they were in a similar position just last week. TSU took No. 12 Eastern Washington to the wire on the road in a close 36-29 loss. They flashed some offensive firepower, too.

After forcing a punt on the opening possession, TSU quarterback Draylen Ellis threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to receiver Zack Dobson on their first offensive play of the game.

Former NFL star Eddie George’s team led for most of the first half against the ranked opponent, and actually outgained Eastern Washington 547-474. Two costly fumbles squandered the lead and put them down by 10. They erased that deficit in the second half, only to fall short in the final moments.

Tennessee State head coach Eddie George watches from the sidelines of the Southern Heritage Classic, Sept. 11, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian file)

So for those just hoping for a close game on Saturday night, there is certainly a chance this could also be a battle into the final quarter.

Things to watch

Can Tennessee State move the ball on the ground against JSU?

Last week, George’s group was able to keep it close by using a steady and consistent ground attack. Junior running back Devon Starling took 25 carries for 207 yards and a touchdown, and Ellis rushed the ball 22 times from the quarterback spot for 82 yards.

In order to keep JSU’s offense off the field, they will need that rushing attack to show up again this weekend. Jackson State allowed just 34 yards on 28 carries to Florida A&M last week (1.21 yards per carry).

Just how dominant can JSU be?

A year ago, the Tigers squeaked out a 7-6 win against Florida A&M. This season they blew the doors off the FAMU team picked to finish second behind them in the SWAC East.

But the circumstances around that game were certainly interesting.

FAMU had 20 ineligible players forced to sit out in Week 0 at North Carolina due to what they called “procedural issues within the registrar’s office, compliance department and academic advisement.” They used just seven total offensive linemen.

That list was cut down to eight ineligible players by the time they played against JSU, and the Rattlers returned top defensive player Isaiah Land. It didn’t matter.

The Tigers smashed them in the Orange Blossom Classic worse than North Carolina in Chapel Hill the week before. There is no way to accurately gauge the true impact of the missing players or the toll that a short-handed trip to UNC took on the FAMU team the week before.

For the last time?

When Jackson State announced its intention to pull out of the Southern Heritage Classic earlier this year, it wasn’t without pushback from TSU.

In a statement about the decision, TSU president Glenda Glover called the choice “an insensitive and irresponsible act that has far-reaching implications and goes beyond football.”

“The Memphis business community, including small Black-owned businesses, many of which are mom and pop businesses, will suffer incalculable damage,” Glover said. “These businesses rely on contracts that are generated as a result of activities associated with the game, and purchase supplies and other items in preparation for this annual event.

“What’s even more disappointing is that there was no opportunity for discussion or a courtesy call to the TSU president, director of athletics, or head coach before the decision was made to breach the contract which has three years remaining. TSU found out from a national scheduler.”

Glover later released a statement that she was pleased JSU would play the Southern Heritage Classic this season.

So if this is indeed the last time the schools play each other in Memphis, this game will have additional meaning, especially for those at TSU.

Members of the Jackson State band performed at halftime, Sept. 11, 2021 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian file)