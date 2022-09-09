ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Southern Heritage Classic: JSU a clear favorite against TSU

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O73dj_0hovyp6Q00

There is no question which team will be the favorite inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for the Southern Heritage Classic on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, but call him “Coach Prime,” enters with a top 15 team in the FCS in both the coaches and Stats Perform polls. His Tigers bombarded Florida A&M 59-3 last week at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami. It was a beatdown so bad that star quarterback and coach’s son Shedeur Sanders had his pads off in the fourth quarter.

Shedeur Sanders, a former four-star quarterback prospect, threw for more than 3,200 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. His leading receiver from a season ago, Keith Corbin III is back with the program.

Southern Heritage Classic

Teams: Tennessee State (0-1) vs. Jackson State (1-0)

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Place: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

On the other side of the ball, Jackson State features five-star cornerback Travis Hunter, a true freshman, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the country according to 247 Sports. Hunter had two pass breakups in his debut game last week.

So, yes, Tennessee State has its work cut out. But they have been here before.

In fact, they were in a similar position just last week. TSU took No. 12 Eastern Washington to the wire on the road in a close 36-29 loss. They flashed some offensive firepower, too.

After forcing a punt on the opening possession, TSU quarterback Draylen Ellis threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to receiver Zack Dobson on their first offensive play of the game.

Former NFL star Eddie George’s team led for most of the first half against the ranked opponent, and actually outgained Eastern Washington 547-474. Two costly fumbles squandered the lead and put them down by 10. They erased that deficit in the second half, only to fall short in the final moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZOYc_0hovyp6Q00

Tennessee State head coach Eddie George watches from the sidelines of the Southern Heritage Classic, Sept. 11, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian file)

So for those just hoping for a close game on Saturday night, there is certainly a chance this could also be a battle into the final quarter.

Things to watch

Can Tennessee State move the ball on the ground against JSU?

Last week, George’s group was able to keep it close by using a steady and consistent ground attack. Junior running back Devon Starling took 25 carries for 207 yards and a touchdown, and Ellis rushed the ball 22 times from the quarterback spot for 82 yards.

In order to keep JSU’s offense off the field, they will need that rushing attack to show up again this weekend. Jackson State allowed just 34 yards on 28 carries to Florida A&M last week (1.21 yards per carry).

Just how dominant can JSU be?

A year ago, the Tigers squeaked out a 7-6 win against Florida A&M. This season they blew the doors off the FAMU team picked to finish second behind them in the SWAC East.

But the circumstances around that game were certainly interesting.

FAMU had 20 ineligible players forced to sit out in Week 0 at North Carolina due to what they called “procedural issues within the registrar’s office, compliance department and academic advisement.” They used just seven total offensive linemen.

That list was cut down to eight ineligible players by the time they played against JSU, and the Rattlers returned top defensive player Isaiah Land. It didn’t matter.

The Tigers smashed them in the Orange Blossom Classic worse than North Carolina in Chapel Hill the week before. There is no way to accurately gauge the true impact of the missing players or the toll that a short-handed trip to UNC took on the FAMU team the week before.

For the last time?

When Jackson State announced its intention to pull out of the Southern Heritage Classic earlier this year, it wasn’t without pushback from TSU.

In a statement about the decision, TSU president Glenda Glover called the choice “an insensitive and irresponsible act that has far-reaching implications and goes beyond football.”

“The Memphis business community, including small Black-owned businesses, many of which are mom and pop businesses, will suffer incalculable damage,” Glover said. “These businesses rely on contracts that are generated as a result of activities associated with the game, and purchase supplies and other items in preparation for this annual event.

“What’s even more disappointing is that there was no opportunity for discussion or a courtesy call to the TSU president, director of athletics, or head coach before the decision was made to breach the contract which has three years remaining. TSU found out from a national scheduler.”

Glover later released a statement that she was pleased JSU would play the Southern Heritage Classic this season.

So if this is indeed the last time the schools play each other in Memphis, this game will have additional meaning, especially for those at TSU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRB5Y_0hovyp6Q00

Members of the Jackson State band performed at halftime, Sept. 11, 2021 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian file)

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Last Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis? TSU head coach Eddie George hopes not

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 51,000 fans packed Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium last night to watch what may be the last Southern Heritage Classic. Classic Founder Fred Jones simply responded with “no comment” when asked last week if the classic would continue despite Jackson State officials saying they are pulling out of the annual game.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols fans will love the latest bowl game projections

Life is good right now if you’re a Tennessee Vols fan. Tennessee is ranked No. 15 in the nation after beating Pittsburgh 34-27 in overtime on Saturday night in a tough road game. The Vols are 2-0 and they should improve to 3-0 next weekend after a matchup with...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Memphis, TN
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Mississippi Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
atozsports.com

National Writer has Vols making Massive Jump in Top 25

The Tennessee Vols entered week two of the college football season as the No. 24 ranked team in the nation. After a big road win against No. 17 Pittsburgh, that ranking will change on Sunday when the new AP Top 25 poll is released. But how much will it change?
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Student Selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Tennessee State University student Jala Turner has been selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program. She is a freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Turner was awarded this prestigious scholarship for her dedication to academic excellence, commitment to financial literacy and exceptional community service. She competed with High School...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Penny Hardaway
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
Michigan Advance

‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’

The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsu#Unc#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Fcs#Stats Perform#Tigers#Florida A M
WAPT

Mississippi lieutenant governor visits Jackson restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Jackson restaurants today as they try to navigate the ongoing water crisis and boil water notice. Johnny T's Blues and Bistro on Farish Street was first on his list. "They're open for business, this place is packed...
JACKSON, MS
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
njurbannews.com

Megachurch leads massive effort to get bottled water to residents of Jackson, Miss.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant announced a partnership that will provide thousands in Jackson, Mississippi with bottled water. Amid a lingering water crisis that has impacted families and businesses for weeks, Bryant has partnered with Life Beyond Water and others to send 25 tractor trailers of bottled water set to arrive Sept.
JACKSON, MS
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy