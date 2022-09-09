West Ottawa community rallies to support football player hospitalized after crash

PARK TWP. — Community members are rallying to support a local high school student athlete after a serious car crash this week.

West Ottawa High School junior Sam Smalldon, a wide receiver on the varsity football team, was the driver in a single-car crash Tuesday, Sept. 6. He remains in the hospital after suffering several serious injuries.

A GoFundMe page established to help the family has received thousands of dollars in donations.

Smalldon, 16, was driving westbound on Riley Street near 160th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when the crash occurred. His car left the road and hit multiple trees, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. He was found unresponsive at the scene.

Smalldon was taken by ambulance to Zeeland Community Hospital, then flown by AeroMed to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to the GoFundMe. He suffered two brain bleeds, multiple skull fractures, bruised lungs and broken ribs.

Sam remains in stable but critical condition in the ICU.

“Sam is such a kind-hearted and sweet kid,” the fundraiser reads. “He is heavily involved in West Ottawa varsity football as a wide receiver. He loves to hang out with his friends and play spike ball at the beach. He loves working for his older brother Drew at Freedom Boat Club, and he spent most of his summer there. Sam is loved by so many, and he has the most amazing support system.”

The GoFundMe, accessible at bit.ly/3TVnAOB, garnered $15,351 in donations by Friday morning, with a goal of $17,000. Sam’s mother, Jill Smalldon, wrote “there are angels among us” and that she is “forever grateful for my amazing, selfless village.”

Investigation into the crash revealed Smalldon was traveling at a “very high rate of speed” without a seatbelt on, according to an update to the fundraiser from Jill.

She said these are uncharacteristic actions for her son, but knows teenagers often make similar mistakes.

“Any way you look at it, it was a very poor choice on his part,” she wrote. “Let this be a lesson to all of you teens that think you are invincible. You are not.”

West Ottawa Football posted a message of support for Sam on Twitter on Wednesday.

“It has been an emotional day for the WO football family,” the post reads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Sam and his family as he starts his road to recovery. Please consider donating to help in any way. The WO family is behind you.”

