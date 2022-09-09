Read full article on original website
Rochester Croquet Club looks to grow
Greece, N.Y. — The Rochester Croquet Club is looking for new members. The group plays at Grace & Truth Sports Park on North Greece Road, a ministry of First Bible Baptist Church. Sam Carter visited the club Tuesday morning to learn more about the game and how you can...
The coolest air this summer is on the way, Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - You can feel the changing of the guard as summer's warmth is slowly fading away each day. Fall doesn't officially arrive until September 22nd, but the next few mornings will have a slight chill in the air. A cold front will cross WNY later this evening...
Take 5 top prize sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery officials announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold at a Fine City Mini Market on Jay Street in Rochester. The ticket was for the September 13 drawing and is worth $18,111.50. The winner's identity has not been announced. Take 5 numbers are...
PAW Patrol Live! returning to Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The hit children's TV series PAW Patrol will return its stage show to Rochester in 2023. A new production from PAW Patrol Live! called "Heroes Unite" is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Blue Cross Arena, starting at 6 p.m. both nights.
Rochester Fringe Festival kicks off 12-day run
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fringe Festival is back - and features more than 500 performances across 30 venues over 11 days. The Cristal Palace Spiegeltent is returning after a two-year hiatus and will house a number of events, like 'Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow' and a silent disco. Since...
RIT remembers 9/11
Henrietta, N.Y. — Rochester Institute of Technology held a remembrance vigil Monday in memory of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The tribute included 2,977 American flags planted outside the RIT Student Alumni Union in memory of those killed. Taps was performed at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37...
A September soaker for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A cold front crossed WNY this afternoon and created a round of showers and thundershowers. No reports of severe weather were noted as the front crossed the Greater Rochester area, but some locally drenching downpours accompanied the front. Here's a look at some of our local...
Trading rain days for sunshine
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Did those thundershowers earlier this morning wake you up? Today ended up being the 3rd straight day with at least some rain in WNY. The rain early this morning came in around 1/3" in the city with much higher totals in the Finger Lakes approaching an 1" or more on the Doppler Radar rainfall estimate.
HFL football earns high school play of the week
The HFL football team is off to a great start and week 12 was capped off by a big win and the UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week. Matthew Meacham, the HFL QB, threw 4 TD passes, 3 of them to wide receiver Andrew Wanzenried in the Cougars 44-7 win over Wayne.
Children playing with matches start bedroom fire on Clifford Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department say children playing with matches started a bedroom fire on Clifford Avenue late Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to 1660 Clifford Avenue for the report of a bedroom fire. The fire was quickly extinguished in the back bedroom of...
Bright Spot: Sharing new school supplies
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the Advantage Federal Credit Union. For the 8th year now their staff and members have collected hundreds of new school supplies to share with students in all grades in Rochester City Schools. The supplies range from calculators and backpacks to paper...
Strong reveals 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists
Rochester, N.Y. — The Strong announced the finalists Wednesday for this year's National Toy Hall of Fame induction class. “These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years. Masters of the Universe and Pound Puppies became classics in the 1980s, but they too have greatly influenced the world of play,” says Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong. “All 12 of these toys have what it takes to be contenders for the class of 2022.”
Showers and locally thundery downpours today
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Occasional localized thundery downpours will be possible this afternoon and early this evening. Ponding on roadways and even a little poor drainage flooding will be possible in any storms that develop. The highest chance for showers and thunderstorms will shift east of Rochester this afternoon and...
Honeycrisp apples ready for picking at Wickham Farms this weekend
Penfield, N.Y. — It's that time of the year for apple pickers in the Rochester area. Honeycrisp Weekend is returning to Wickham Farms on Saturday, September 17. Guests are invited to pick away from the 1,500 Honeycrisp trees at the estate. In addition to apple picking, the farm is...
Teen shot on Wooden Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
Police investigation underway in East Rochester
East Rochester, N.Y. — There is a large investigation happening Wednesday morning at an East Rochester home. East Rochester Police and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating on De Paul Drive. Residents have been told to stay inside. Crime scene tape is up around one of...
Rochester man killed in motorcycle crash on Inner Loop
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash downtown early Wednesday. Police responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the Inner Loop near St. Paul Street just after 1 a.m. An investigation found Brandon Carman, 35, of Rochester, was eastbound when he hit a guide rail...
Flocking to find a cure for cancer
Rochester, N.Y. — If you see a flock of golden flamingos around town, it's not an illusion. They're being placed in front of homes to help raise money for Cure Childhood Cancer Awareness. Homeowners then donate money and pick another home for the flamingos to flock. September is childhood...
Social media threat leads to lockdown at Rochester General Hospital
(UPDATED 9/14) Rochester General Hospital went into lockdown early Wednesday morning after a man allegedly made threats against hospital staff in a livestream. That man was found dead later that morning in his East Rochester condo. He has not been publicly identified by police. Rochester Police say they were alerted...
Man, 27, shot while sitting at table at Rochester park
Rochester, N.Y. — A shooting Tuesday morning sent one man to the hospital. Rochester Police say the 27-year-old man was sitting at a table at a park on Grover Street when he was shot at least once in the upper body. Police say a young child was nearby. They...
