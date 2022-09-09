Rochester, N.Y. — The Strong announced the finalists Wednesday for this year's National Toy Hall of Fame induction class. “These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years. Masters of the Universe and Pound Puppies became classics in the 1980s, but they too have greatly influenced the world of play,” says Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong. “All 12 of these toys have what it takes to be contenders for the class of 2022.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO