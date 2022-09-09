ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somersworth, NH

Week 2: Winnacunnet vs. Portsmouth/OR and all Seacoast football games covered here

 4 days ago
Week 2 has arrived, and all of the Seacoast high school football teams are in action. Somersworth High School, the reigning New Hampshire Division IV champion, was the lone local team not to play last week. The Hilltoppers kick off their season on Friday at home against Newfound.

Can Exeter, Dover, Spaulding, St. Thomas Aquinas pick up their second victory in as many weeks? Can Winnacunnet and Portsmouth/Oyster River pick up their first wins in New Hampshire? And can Traip Academy, Marshwood and York get on track after suffering a week one loss in Maine?

Interestingly, this week features three New Hampshire Division I teams, Dover, Exeter and Spaulding, playing out-of-state opponents.

Who will win in Week 2?:Here's our predictions for all Seacoast high school football games

We'll bring you updates from five local games on Friday, and another two on Saturday, so check back in to find out who won, who came up short, and which players shined brightest under the lights.

Noble at Marshwood High School

Kickoff time: Friday, 6 p.m.

Location: Marshwood High School, 260 Dow Highway, South Berwick, Maine

Last week's results: Marshwood lost to South Portland, 35-26; Noble lost to Windham, 40-0

Standings: Marshwood is 0-1 in Class B South; Noble is 0-1 in Class B South

The matchup: Marshwood is looking to rebound off of last week's rally attempt that came up short in a loss to South Portland. The Hawks return home to play in front of its home crowd against a Noble team that also suffered a loss last week.

Follow the game on Twitter: @BrandonBrownSC1

Edward Little at Spaulding

Kickoff time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Location: Spaulding High School, 130 Wakefield St., Rochester, 03867

Last week's results: Spaulding beat Alvirne, 36-13; Edward Little beat Messalonskee, 28-26

Standings: Spaulding is 1-0 in Division I; Edward Little is 0-0-1 in Class A

The matchup: Spaulding snapped a long drought between wins last week but that was nothing compared to Auburn, Maine’s Edward Little High School, which won its first game since 2018.

Follow the game on Twitter: @AlPikeSMG2

Portsmouth/Oyster River at Winnacunnet High School

Kickoff time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Location: Winnacunnet High School, 1 Alumni Drive, Hampton, NH

Last week's results: Portrsmouth/Oyster River lost to Exeter, 31-14; Winnacunnet lost to Dover, 14-0

Standings: Portsmouth/Oyster River is 0-1 in Division I; Winnacunnet is 0-1 in Division I

The matchup: Yes, it's only the second week of the season, but with both Portsmouth/Oyster River and Winnacunnet coming off season-opening losses to Seacoast rivals, the ClipperCats and Warriors are both in need of a win.

Follow the game on Twitter: @JayPinceSMG

Dover at Sanford (Maine)

Kickoff time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Location: Sanford High School, 52 Sanford High School Blvd, Sanford, Maine

Last week's results: Dover beat Winnacunnet, 14-0; Sanford beat Lewistion, 34-6

Standings: Dover is 1-0 in Division I; Sanford is 1-0 in Class A South

The matchup: It will be a brave new world Friday night (7) in Sanford, Maine, for the Dover HS football team. New Hampshire and Maine agreed this season in Division I to play a handful of games that count between the two states. Last week Bonny Eagle (Maine) beat Merrimack, 33-27.

Follow the game on Twitter: @mikewhaley25

Week 1 coverage:Dover football's season-opening quarterback call pays off with win over Winnacunnet

Newfound at Somersworth

Kickoff time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Location: Somersworth High School, 11 Memorial Drive, Somersworth

Last week's results: Neither team played

Standings: Somersworth is 0-0 in Division IV; Newfound is 0-0 in Division IV

The matchup: While majority of teams started its season last week, Somersworth and Newfound will make their debuts Friday, and the defending Division IV champions are ready to start the season on the right foot.

Follow the game on Twitter: @tcovey11

St. Thomas Aquinas at Pelham

Kickoff time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Location: Pelham High School, 85 Marsh Road, Pelham

Last week's results: St. Thomas Aquinas beat Merrimack Valley, 12-9; Pelham beat Manchester West, 34-7

Standings: St. Thomas Aquinas is 1-0 in Division II; Pelham is 1-0 in Division II

The matchup: St. Thomas Aquinas was in a battle last week with Merrimack Valley, just like Saints head coach Ed McDonough predicted it would be, as the Saints escaped with a 12-9 overtime win.

