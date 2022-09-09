ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thorntown, IN

‘Suspicious’ fire at Dull’s Tree farm under investigation

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Courtney Spinelli
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A fire that happened at a family-owned farm is under investigation by local authorities after it was deemed to be suspicious in nature.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Thorntown/Sugar Creek Fire Department responded to the tree farm on a report of a new building that was on fire.

According to Lucas Dull, co-owner and pumpkin harvest manager at Dull’s Tree Farm, that ‘building’ is a new low ropes course that was set to debut to the public when the farm kicks off its pumpkin harvest on Sept. 24.

“At first it was disbelief because, you know, it’s so unexpected,” said Dull. “In my head, there is no way that this activity would be on fire, because there’s no power to it and it wasn’t windy enough to bring something in.”

With assistance from the Center Township Fire Department and Lebanon Fire Department, firefighters were able to put out the fire. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the damage was limited to the structure and no injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVofa_0hovxy0k00

Dull said the low ropes course was their highly-anticipated addition to the more than 45 activities already at the farm, including slides, a hayride to the pumpkin patch and corn maze, barrel train rides, a small zip line, sling shots, farm animals and more.

Not only was it highly anticipated, but it was built from a labor of love. Starting this past January, Dull said he worked alongside his dad and a family friend who works on the farm, to begin putting buildings together. They were brought out in the spring and put into place, and throughout the summer, the different elements connecting the buildings were assembled.

“Being a family business and the size of the business that we are, we don’t just come up with an idea and pass it off to someone to make it a reality, we get to participate in that,” said Dull. “We really enjoy the long hours spent on projects like this because we know the fruitfulness of it. We love watching people enjoy these things when they come visit the farm.”

He estimates that the entire project was at least 1,000 hours worth of manpower — something that was well worth it for the joy it could bring to countless people. Dull said he couldn’t wait to show the farm’s visitors the new activity that allows for not only children, but the entire family to join in on the fun together.

“We were super excited about it because it had turned out really well and we had really high hopes for what it was going to add to the experience for people who come out to the farm during the fall season,” said Dull.

The final piece of the project was finished Tuesday, one day before the fire, Dull shared.

“Deemed it complete besides the fence around it. That’s the only thing we had left,” he said.

Dull said he was hit with a mix of emotions initially when he was called out to the fire and saw what was going on.

“We obviously had that kind of gut wrenching, so much work is just disappearing right in front of us, feeling,” said Dull.

Slides that once stood and creative elements for people to enjoy, like a half-pipe, are now completely gone without a trace. Despite all of that, Dull said this entire situation puts things into perspective.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUNty_0hovxy0k00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXEfb_0hovxy0k00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3st3yp_0hovxy0k00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQehB_0hovxy0k00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YC5Pn_0hovxy0k00

“Even while we are still there that night talking to the firefighters, at the same time, we are saying nobody’s hurt, there’s a lot worse things that could happen,” he said.

According to Dull, it’s the positivity and beautifully overwhelming amount of support the community has shown, helping him and his family seek ways to push forward and work to get things ready for the start of the fall season.

“We had been kind of hyping up adding this activity. We don’t want to let people down and not meet their expectations. That’s one of our things we talk with our staff about is, people come to the farm with expectations, and our goal is to exceed those expectations,” Dull said.

Dull said they are hoping for a “miraculous way to reassemble and rebuild,” but he knows that could depend on a variety of factors.

“At same time we want to inform our customers and be as transparent as possible, so that they know where our heart is and what we’re trying to do for them, but also it may not be here for them to enjoy the season like we intended,” said Dull.

Dull said he is not only grateful for the immense support from friends, community members and even strangers, but also his own family, including his children. He said their excitement for the project fulfilled him with joy during a difficult time.

“When we finish a part of it they demanded the next day to come out and try it out, so it is a joy to do that,” said Dull.

Despite the devastation his children felt when they saw what happened, and their empathy for what happened, Dull said it’s also been an opportunity to share a great learning lesson.

“We get to use it as a lesson of teaching them that we’re not going to dwell on the negative thing,” said Dull. “While they get upset, they are so resilient just like kids are. They’re already encouraging us with the process of rebuilding and what’s that look like.”

“One of my kids, when I came home from being here, gave me 85 cents to help, so stuff like that’s pretty special, too,” he shared, choking up.

Dull hopes that anyone with information will come forward to authorities, but knows at the same time, they can’t reverse anything that’s been done.

“Our focus is on moving forward, but it would bring closure to know who or why or some of those details. We know that in the grand scheme of things, it won’t change much, but it’s more of knowing those things would maybe prevent it from happening again,” he shared.

Pieces of the project, including some of the elements and buildings, are still standing. Dull said he finds hope in knowing there is already a foundation to move forward. How that looks is still unclear, but he said they will do everything they can to help make this addition to their farm one that people can still look forward to.

“This being our biggest issue, there’s nothing in comparison to some things that some people are going through or dealing with,” said Dull.

The fire is now under investigation as suspicious by the Thorntown/Sugar Creek Township Fire Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Morganne Carpenter at 765-482-1412 option 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 2

Related
bloomingtonian.com

Suspicious Monday morning fire under investigation

The Bloomington Police Department and the Bloomington Fire Department are actively investigating a suspicious Monday morning fire that destroyed a backhoe, according to Bloomington Police Department Captain Ryan Pedigo. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 2300 block of South Walnut Street around 6 a.m. Monday. The fire caused...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

VIDEO: Fire destroys Lebanon residence, displaces family

LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.
LEBANON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
kjas.com

Fire destroyed large work truck

A late Saturday night fire destroyed a large work truck in the Beech Grove area. The Beech Grove Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 11:00 at 1421 Farm to Market Road 1747. Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says a 2006 Chevrolet Kodiak C-5500 was completely engulfed in flames with...
BEECH GROVE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thorntown, IN
Crime & Safety
Boone County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Sugar Creek Township, IN
City
Thorntown, IN
County
Boone County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Lebanon, IN
Boone County, IN
Accidents
WHIO Dayton

Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IFD rescue dog who fell in trench

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a dog early Monday after the American Bully went for a walk and wound up falling in a trench left uncovered by contractors. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 2300 block of N. Parker Avenue on Indy’s near northeast side shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Multiple departments respond to equipment fire at Morristown's Integrity Metals

Morristown firefighters and manpower and equipment from other nearby departments responded to Integrity Metals Saturday. Firemen were called to a fire at Integrity Metals, 835 E. Industrial Drive, Morristown, just before 2 p.m. Fires at the site are not an uncommon occurrence with "fluff" that catches fire in the piles of recycled metal on-site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Dull S Tree Farm#Lebanon Fire Department
FOX59

5 Castleton burglary suspects caught on camera

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five burglary suspects who were caught on camera while robbing a Castleton home last week. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the burglary took place at around midnight. on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. Police said the homeowner wasn’t […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Police Believe A Cold Case Can Be Solved

The unsolved murder of IU honor student more than 40 years ago is back in the news today. 20-year-old Ann Louise Harmeier was headed to Bloomington on September 12, 1977, when her car died near Martinsville. Authorities discovered the car a short time later but there was no sign of the co-ed. Harmeier’s body was found five weeks later and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled. Officers with the Indiana State Police believe this cold case can be solved and are asking for help from the public. You can contact the Bloomington State Police Post if you have any information.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

1 hurt after shooting over narcotics deal

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from a possible gunshot wound. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Missing Henry County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing man from Knightstown was found safe Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Henry County Sheriff's Department confirmed 71-year-old Dwight Hood was found safe. Hood was last seen in Knightstown, which is roughly 40 miles east of Indianapolis,...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
FOX59

Person dead in shooting on northwest side, 1 victim pistol-whipped

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another pistol-whipped in a shooting incident Sunday night near a Mexican restaurant on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the intersection of W. 79th Street and Michigan Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A female is dead and a male is injured following a Sunday night shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of E. 34th Street and N. Keystone Avenue on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a woman […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man found asleep on couch of apartment he unlawfully entered and is arrested for firearms and vehicle theft

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:43 p.m. officers were called to 2910 Evergreen Drive. The owner of the stolen vehicle was temporarily staying at this home after being released from the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Animal welfare check leads to the rescue of 33 dogs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs are being rescued and rehabilitated after an animal neglect case. This comes after an animal welfare check out of Putnam County. Over the weekend, Putnam County deputies along with Animal Care and Control rescued more than 30 dogs in deplorable conditions. They...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

Huntington Man Arrested on Numerous Charges After Vehicle Pursuit

Yesterday, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of James Hill, 33, Huntington, IN. He was incarcerated in the Grant County to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest...
HUNTINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

I-69 Finish Line update

INDIANA – Another stoplight is on track to be removed for State Road 37 through traffic later this week. Crews are preparing to shift State Road 144 onto the new pavement and the bridge over future I-69 in Greenwood. The new bridge and stoplight removal will change S.R. 144...
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

FOX59

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy