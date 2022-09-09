ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenland, NH

Public meeting on Route 33 lane changes set for Sept. 14

STRATHAM — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a Public Informational Meeting to discuss planned changes to the lane configuration on Route 33 near the Great Bay Community College driveway. The plan will add a two-way left turn lane extending from the former Great Bay Community College driveway in Stratham, to the Bayside Road and Winnicut Road intersection in Greenland.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Greenland Central School, 70 Post Road, Greenland.

The purpose of this meeting is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed project and to solicit public input to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs; and community goals, and protect and enhance the environment. Accordingly, NHDOT assures that this project will be administered according to the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all related statutes to ensure nondiscrimination.

Any individuals needing assistance or auxiliary communication equipment due to sensory impairment or other disability should contact the Bureau of Right-of-Way, NHDOT, P.O. Box 483, Concord, New Hampshire 03302-0483 or call 603-271-3222 – tdd access: relay NH 1-800-735-2964. Notification for the need of assistance should be made at the earliest convenience. If you have any questions or need any additional information regarding the proposed project, call 603-271-2604.

laconiadailysun.com

Main St. and Union Ave. traffic lights suffer electrical issue

LACONIA — The street lights at the intersection of Union Avenue and Main Street suffered an unknown electrical issue Sunday night that was still unresolved as of Monday afternoon. The lights are currently set to “flash” mode, but it’s been up to drivers to decide for themselves when it’s safe to cross the busy intersection.
LACONIA, NH
homenewshere.com

Planning Board approves major Trull Brook changes

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Aug. 22, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. The board endorsed an approval not required plan at 2500 & 2504 Main St. The former Sal’s Pizza property has been vacant for years, but buyers have been deterred by title issues affecting access to Route 38. A land court judgment enabled an access easement through 2504 Main St.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire ski areas getting ready for busy winter season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was warm and wet at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday, but in a few short months it'll be cold and snowy and packed with skiers and riders. "The ski areas have been doing a lot of work to get ready, there are a lot of different projects going on whether its new lifts, or lift upgrade,” said Jessyca Keeler, of Ski New Hampshire. “There has been a lot of construction on lodges.”
MANCHESTER, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
SOMERVILLE, MA
97.5 WOKQ

2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH

Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
DURHAM, NH
nhbr.com

Churchill Downs expands into New Hampshire after key acquisition

Churchill Downs Inc. says it plans to make a multimillion-dollar major investment into expanding and upgrading the Chasers Poker Room in Salem, NH, now that acquisition of the facility has been completed. CDI, the gaming and entertainment company whose properties include the iconic Churchill Downs racetrack in Kentucky, finalized its...
SALEM, NH
adventure-journal.com

Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue

Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
WINDSOR, NH
universalhub.com

5-story MFA neighbor would become 19-story MFA neighbor under developer's plans

A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."
BOSTON, MA
wgan.com

Portland mayor not to run for re-election

WGAN (Portland, Maine) Portland Mayor Kate Snyder will not be seeking re-election in 2023. Snyder informed the Portland City Council of her decision on Monday. The decision came as a result of changes proposed by the Portland Charter Commission which would alter the power structure in city government. If approved,...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Fire Damages Three Vehicles Parked at Portsmouth, NH, Hotel

A fire that damaged three vehicles early Tuesday morning is under investigation by Portsmouth Police. The fire was in a vehicle parked at the Portsmouth Sheraton parking lot between Russell Street and Vaughan Street, and called in at around 12:45 a.m., according to Portsmouth Police Capt. Dave Keaveny. The fire spread to two adjacent vehicles by the time firefighters arrived.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Hooksett, Manchester police investigating serious crashes

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Manchester and Hooksett police are investigating the causes of separate, serious crashes that happened Sunday evening. The crash in Hooksett involved a motorcycle and an SUV. It happened before 6 p.m. on Hackett Hill Road near Chuckster's. A portion of Hackett Hill Road between Cate Road...
HOOKSETT, NH
WMTW

Two people seriously injured after shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Portland just after 1 a.m. Monday on Wharf Street. Police say two officers were on foot patrol in the area and heard the gunshots. When officers arrived they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot several...
PORTLAND, ME
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

