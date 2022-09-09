James "Jim" Richard Hicks 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan. He married Sharon Pummell on September 16, 1978, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and was the owner of Modlin & Hicks Construction Company. He served in the United States Marine Corp. Jim loved to golf, going to the casino, and spending time with his family and grandkids. He was a member of Carpenters Union, the Eagles Lodge, and the Moila Shrine. Jim was preceded in death by his mother and step father, Alberta & Fred Beattie, father, Ralph Hicks, son Randy Hunt, son in law, Michael Dudeck, daughter in law, Lachelle Sims, father in law, Ellis Pummell, three brothers, and two sisters. Survivors include: wife, Sharon Hicks of the home, daughters, Jamie Dudeck (Dustin Creal), and daughter, Jenny Hunt, of St. Joseph, sons, Mike Hicks, St. Joseph, MO, and Scott (Mary) Hicks, Amazonia, MO, eighteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, one great grandchild, Hudson James on the way due in October, and his mother in law, Maxine Pummell, St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Wednesday September 14th, at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO