Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
kq2.com
Cynthia "Cindy" Lea Delaney
Cynthia “Cindy” Lea Delaney, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 after a battle with cancer. She was born on April 15, 1953, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Jack and Wandalee Kennedy. Cindy graduated from Central High School in 1971 and remained involved as an alumni and planning class reunions.

Daniel Eugene Punzo
Daniel Eugene Punzo 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at a Milan MO Health Care Center. He was born April 13, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Grace (Trimmer) & Charles Punzo Jr. Danny attended Central High School, and worked at Specialty Industries. He was of the Catholic faith. He was an avid KC Royals and KC Chiefs fan. He loved Country Music, especially John Denver. Danny was very friendly, and he loved everyone. Danny was preceded in death by his father, Charles Punzo, Jr. He is survived by mother, Grace Bruner of St Joseph, siblings, Cherie (Danny) Phillips of St. Joseph, Rose Sprake of St. Joseph, Brian Punzo of Smithville, MO, and Christopher Punzo of Moberly, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Danny will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following services. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Dorothy Ailene (Barnett) Maupin
Dorothy Ailene (Barnett) Maupin, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. On August 31, 1941 she was born in Plattsburg, Missouri to Paul and Myrtle (Perry) Barnett. Dorothy loved her family dearly and enjoyed reading the bible. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen...

James "Jim" R Hicks
James "Jim" Richard Hicks 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan. He married Sharon Pummell on September 16, 1978, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and was the owner of Modlin & Hicks Construction Company. He served in the United States Marine Corp. Jim loved to golf, going to the casino, and spending time with his family and grandkids. He was a member of Carpenters Union, the Eagles Lodge, and the Moila Shrine. Jim was preceded in death by his mother and step father, Alberta & Fred Beattie, father, Ralph Hicks, son Randy Hunt, son in law, Michael Dudeck, daughter in law, Lachelle Sims, father in law, Ellis Pummell, three brothers, and two sisters. Survivors include: wife, Sharon Hicks of the home, daughters, Jamie Dudeck (Dustin Creal), and daughter, Jenny Hunt, of St. Joseph, sons, Mike Hicks, St. Joseph, MO, and Scott (Mary) Hicks, Amazonia, MO, eighteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, one great grandchild, Hudson James on the way due in October, and his mother in law, Maxine Pummell, St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Wednesday September 14th, at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Robert C. "Bob" Carpenter
Robert C. “Bob” Carpenter, 65, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 9, 2022 while visiting Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. On September 27, 1957 he was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Robert and Claire (Carlson) Carpenter. While attending Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio...

Georgie Ann Lewallen
Georgie Ann Lewallen, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. On October 24, 1952 she was born in New London, Wisconsin to Daryl and Faye (Davis) Hall. She married Ross Lewallen on June 29, 1973. He survives of the home. Georgie enjoyed bingo, attending St. Joseph Mustangs...

David Ricardo Howard Sr.
David Ricardo Howard Sr, 70, passed away in St. Joseph, MO on 9/8/2022. David retired from active duty in 1999 as a Master Sergeant, with over 25 years of service with the US Marine Corps. During his service, he started as a Radio Operator and switched to Air traffic control communications maintenance in the early 80s. He was stationed at New River, NC, Quantico, VA, Tustin, CA, El Toro, CA, Okinawa, Japan, and finished his career in Ft. Worth, TX. He also participated in short deployments to Thailand, Australia, and the Mediterranean. During his time in Tustin, he was deployed to Somalia for Operation Restore Hope from Dec 1992 - May 1993. His medals included Good Conduct, Navy Achievement, Navy Commendation, and Armed Forces Expeditionary medal. He was also an expert shot with both rifle and pistol and participated in military shooting competitions as a member of the Marine Corps Rifle team, winning multiple awards.

Stroudstock Festival holds 9/11 memorial ceremony
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After a rain delay caused the second annual Stroudstock event to be pushed from Saturday to Sunday, co-owners Ashley and Ed Stroud think it was all a part of a bigger plan. "We obviously wanted to have it on a Saturday -- thought that would be the...

South Side Fall Festival kicks off this weekend
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend is the return of the South Side Fall Festival. Friday night will feature a huge fireworks show starting around 9:05 p.m. There will be live bands Friday through Sunday, kids activities, homemade crafts, and food from over 20 food booths. Then on Saturday the South...

Chamber of Commerce hosting job fair today
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce to host a job fair this evening. The job fair will be held from 3-6 p.m. and will feature 40 employers who are all on the hunt for new hires. Some businesses will even be conducting on-site interviews, so you could walk...
