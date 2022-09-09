ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

MC’s Fall Concert Series Accentuates Academic, Performance Aspects of Music

A special Homecoming concert featuring a Broadway performer who is one of the most commercially successful graduates in the Department of Music’s history. A pair of one-act productions that represent the first on-stage operas performed in Clinton in recent years. The return of a cherished yuletide tradition and night of worshipful music arranged by a brand-new choir director. A robust series of free recitals, ensemble appearances, and master classes.
Historical marker dedication celebrates MC and Mississippi Baptists

The longstanding and productive relationship between Mississippi College and Mississippi Baptists was formally acknowledged recently during a dedication ceremony for a new historical marker on MC’s main campus in Clinton. “Only God knows what this cooperative effort has wrought, and what it will continue to mean to Mississippi, our...
Volunteers needed for DYW

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women (DYW) is a national program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential. Distinguished Young Women strives to give every young woman the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future. Those wishing to make an impact on young women in Clinton may volunteer by visiting DistinguishedYW.org to find programs.
Board to decide if salons and barbershops can serve drinks

Alderman James Lott was sitting in a nail salon in Dallas sipping a Tequila Sunrise while he and his daughter got pedicures when the idea came to him—allowing the same sort of experience in Clinton. Now, he’s working with his fellow Board members to make it happen. “I...
