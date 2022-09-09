Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
theclintoncourier.net
MC’s Fall Concert Series Accentuates Academic, Performance Aspects of Music
A special Homecoming concert featuring a Broadway performer who is one of the most commercially successful graduates in the Department of Music’s history. A pair of one-act productions that represent the first on-stage operas performed in Clinton in recent years. The return of a cherished yuletide tradition and night of worshipful music arranged by a brand-new choir director. A robust series of free recitals, ensemble appearances, and master classes.
theclintoncourier.net
Historical marker dedication celebrates MC and Mississippi Baptists
The longstanding and productive relationship between Mississippi College and Mississippi Baptists was formally acknowledged recently during a dedication ceremony for a new historical marker on MC’s main campus in Clinton. “Only God knows what this cooperative effort has wrought, and what it will continue to mean to Mississippi, our...
theclintoncourier.net
Volunteers needed for DYW
Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women (DYW) is a national program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential. Distinguished Young Women strives to give every young woman the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future. Those wishing to make an impact on young women in Clinton may volunteer by visiting DistinguishedYW.org to find programs.
theclintoncourier.net
Board to decide if salons and barbershops can serve drinks
Alderman James Lott was sitting in a nail salon in Dallas sipping a Tequila Sunrise while he and his daughter got pedicures when the idea came to him—allowing the same sort of experience in Clinton. Now, he’s working with his fellow Board members to make it happen. “I...
WLBT
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says it’s not the first time
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for a 14-year-old Crystal Springs High School student who ran away in August. According to police, Charkeria Covington, a 9th grader at the school, ran away on August 23 at 12 p.m. A school resource officer interviewed by police said Covington left...
WLBT
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t come out of the state’s bank account.
