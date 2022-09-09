ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Week 1 Cape Cod high school football scores and highlights

By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago

After 286 days, Cape Cod high school football is back.

The week kicked off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the St. John Paul II Lions and the Wareham Vikings. These two kicked off their seasons against one another last season with the Lions getting a close 14-12 win.

During the preseason, we took the time to help you out to prepare for this year's season, which includes ranking every single team , predictions for all week 1 games and a top 50 players to watch list.

This page will be updated throughout the weekend so you won't miss any action.

Week 1 schedule

Thursday, Sept. 8

St. John Paul II 34, Wareham 22: After being tied 14-14 at halftime, Jon Grygent scored three touchdowns and the defense held them to eight all in the second half that led the Lions to a season opening win.

More: St. John Paul II defeats Wareham in high school football opener

Friday, Sept. 9

Mashpee 12, Dennis-Yarmouth 6: Ben Squarcia scored two touchdowns to lead the Falcons to a win over the Dolphins. Dominic Matteodo added 145 total offensive yards, Makai Hue had eight tackles and Logan Willis and Mike Curreri each had an interception for Mashpee (1-0). D-Y starts their season 0-1.

More: Ben Squarcia shows up all over as Mashpee High football opens season with win over D-Y

Norwell 27, Nauset 0: The Warriors were shut out by the Clippers on the road in their season opener.

Brockton 13, Barnstable 6: Despite scoring the first touchdown of the game 31 seconds into the first quarter, the Red Hawks went scoreless the rest of the game and fell to the Boxers. Chevaunie Shakespeare scored the lone TD for Barnstable (0-1).

More: Brockton Boxers down Barnstable Red Hawks in Friday night high school football action

Fairhaven 14, Sandwich 6: The Blue Knights lose their first game of the season on the road to the Blue Devils. Brady Carroll scored the only TD for Sandwich (0-1).

Bourne 29, Upper Cape 22: Craig Hill and Ty Kelley each scored two touchdowns for the Canalmen as they beat the Rams in the season opener.

Hill and Kelly DeSimone each converted a 2-point conversion and Kelley made a PAT for Bourne (1-0).

Vincent Hume finished with 158 rushing yards and two scores, Markeno Glenn had 41 rushing yards to go with a touchdown, Noah Demoranville ended with 51 yards rushing and Davonte Green rushed for 39 yards for Upper Cape (0-1).

Falmouth 20, Plymouth North 6: Aiden North scored a rushing touchdown and threw for another to go along with 50 rushing yards for the Clippers in a win over the Eagles.

Elijah Gomes rushed for 68 yards and caught a TD through the air, Cooper Young had105 yards rushing and scored once, Colin Govoni finished with 57 yards on the ground, Jackson Mahoney made a play on defense with an interception and gthe the defense had two goal line stands for Falmouth (1-0).

Saturday, Sept. 10

Cardinal Spellman 12, Nantucket 0: The Whalers lost on the road.

More: Nantucket falls to Spellman

Monomoy 29, Cape Tech 16: Coach Rob Sliney picked up a win in his debut at Monomoy. The Sharks defense forced five turnovers and junior quarterback Jake Vagenas, a junior, had two passing TDs and one rushing T. Dillon Chapman also ran for a touchdown.

Sutton 22, Martha's Vineyard 20: The Vineyarders lost on the road.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Week 1 Cape Cod high school football scores and highlights

