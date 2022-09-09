ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rockfordscanner.com

Welcome to Winnebago County: Suspects Just Stole A Brand New Semi, From A Local Truck Stop

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford man faces weapon, drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kenyatta Jenkins, 28, has been charged with multiple weapon and drug offenses after fleeing from police early Tuesday morning. Rockford Police say they saw Jenkins’ car make an abrupt turn into the Stop-N-Go parking lot on Charles Street. The car’s plates were both expired and suspended, so after Jenkins came out of the convenience store, officers approached him.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Carjacking in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man gets 20 years for 2018 shooting on Kishwaukee Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Devin L. Stevenson, 38, received a 20 year prison sentence Monday for a shooting that happened in 2018. Stevenson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder during a bench trial. Prosecutors say that on May 16, 2018, Stevenson shot a man who was driving a vehicle on...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Shooting Incident On The East Side

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. The driver completed a...
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Police On Scene Of Another Shooting Investigation in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man gets 41 years for string of 2015 robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old man was sentenced Monday for his part in a 2015 series of violent retail store robberies in Rockford. In the fall of 2015, Rickey Claybron, Deandre R. Haywood and Darnell Leavy, all of Rockford, carried out three violent robberies and one attempted robbery, using firearms to threaten store clerks and patrons while stealing cigarettes and cash.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford home invasion suspects still at large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two homes from different neighborhoods were burglarized earlier this month, and police are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Earlier this month two homes, from different neighborhoods, were burglarized seven minutes apart. The first home invasion occurred in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace while the second happened in the 2500 block of Saxon Place in Rockford. Investigators say in both cases a man posed as a “water department” worker, distracting the homeowner before three more rushed into the home and ransacked it. Neighbors say, in the second invasion a couple invited the scammers into their home with no knowledge what would come next.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford police officers called to several crime scenes this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police made several arrests in unrelated incidents over the weekend:. A 22-year-old faces multiple charges after being found just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue with a loaded handgun and more than 94 grams of cannabis. Police were...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Acting Like City Workers, Commit More Home Invasions in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Mendota Police investigate Shed-napping

MENDOTA – The Mendota Police have been following up on leads related to the alleged removal of a storage shed in August. A truck and trailer was seen on multiple surveillance cameras hauling away an 8′ x 16′ wooden structure from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. According to the Mendota Police Department, they are asking the suspected Shed-ductor to contact them to return the building to the owner who reported it stolen.
MENDOTA, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 9-11

OREGON — On Sept. 9 at 6:35 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop at Illinois Route 64 and Illinois Route 251. After a brief investigation, deputies arrested Rodger Houghton of Rochelle, for driving while license suspended. Houghton was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a future court date.
OGLE COUNTY, IL

