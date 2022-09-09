Read full article on original website
WIFR
Task force: Inmate at Winnebago County jail died from health complication
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Results of an in-custody death investigation are released Wednesday, stating no criminal charges will be filed. David C. Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell in April 2022 at the Winnebago County jail. He was housed in the medical wing when he was found, according to jail staff.
rockfordscanner.com
Welcome to Winnebago County: Suspects Just Stole A Brand New Semi, From A Local Truck Stop
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Winnebago-Boone Task Force: In-custody death resulted from a health complication
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Results of an in-custody death investigation were released Wednesday, stating no criminal charges will be filed against the corrections officer who found an inmate alone in their cell and unresponsive. David C. Reimann was found still and not breathing in his cell in April 2022 at...
WIFR
Rockford man faces weapon, drug charges
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kenyatta Jenkins, 28, has been charged with multiple weapon and drug offenses after fleeing from police early Tuesday morning. Rockford Police say they saw Jenkins’ car make an abrupt turn into the Stop-N-Go parking lot on Charles Street. The car’s plates were both expired and suspended, so after Jenkins came out of the convenience store, officers approached him.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Carjacking in Rockford
Winnebago jail inmate died of ruptured ulcer, review finds
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A medical review has revealed that an inmate who died in custody at the Winnebago County Jail in April died from a ruptured ulcer. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, David Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6th. Video evidence showed Reimann […]
WIFR
Man gets 20 years for 2018 shooting on Kishwaukee Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Devin L. Stevenson, 38, received a 20 year prison sentence Monday for a shooting that happened in 2018. Stevenson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder during a bench trial. Prosecutors say that on May 16, 2018, Stevenson shot a man who was driving a vehicle on...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Shooting Incident On The East Side
nbc15.com
Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. The driver completed a...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Police On Scene Of Another Shooting Investigation in Rockford
WIFR
Rockford man gets 41 years for string of 2015 robberies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old man was sentenced Monday for his part in a 2015 series of violent retail store robberies in Rockford. In the fall of 2015, Rickey Claybron, Deandre R. Haywood and Darnell Leavy, all of Rockford, carried out three violent robberies and one attempted robbery, using firearms to threaten store clerks and patrons while stealing cigarettes and cash.
WIFR
Rockford home invasion suspects still at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two homes from different neighborhoods were burglarized earlier this month, and police are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Earlier this month two homes, from different neighborhoods, were burglarized seven minutes apart. The first home invasion occurred in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace while the second happened in the 2500 block of Saxon Place in Rockford. Investigators say in both cases a man posed as a “water department” worker, distracting the homeowner before three more rushed into the home and ransacked it. Neighbors say, in the second invasion a couple invited the scammers into their home with no knowledge what would come next.
WIFR
Rockford police officers called to several crime scenes this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police made several arrests in unrelated incidents over the weekend:. A 22-year-old faces multiple charges after being found just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue with a loaded handgun and more than 94 grams of cannabis. Police were...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Acting Like City Workers, Commit More Home Invasions in Winnebago County
Madison man sentenced to more than 9 years in prison for selling meth
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced to just over nine years in federal prison Monday for selling methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Derrick Shelton, 30, pleaded guilty in May to distributing 50 grams or more of meth. He was sentenced to 110 months in prison. DOJ officials alleged that Shelton sold two ounces of meth to...
walls102.com
Mendota Police investigate Shed-napping
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police have been following up on leads related to the alleged removal of a storage shed in August. A truck and trailer was seen on multiple surveillance cameras hauling away an 8′ x 16′ wooden structure from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. According to the Mendota Police Department, they are asking the suspected Shed-ductor to contact them to return the building to the owner who reported it stolen.
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 9-11
OREGON — On Sept. 9 at 6:35 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop at Illinois Route 64 and Illinois Route 251. After a brief investigation, deputies arrested Rodger Houghton of Rochelle, for driving while license suspended. Houghton was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a future court date.
17-year-old injured in shootout at Rockford gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in a shootout at a Charles Street gas station, after occupants of a Hyundai Sonata shot into the station and the people inside returned fire. According to Rockford Police, the crime happened at 1 a.m. on Sunday, at the Stop-N-Go at 2211 Charles Street. Police said […]
