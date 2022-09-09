ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

The Dragons shined during their annual “Green Out” game last Friday, defeating the Cedar Hill Longhorns 47-6. Despite another high-scoring affair and a 48-yard field goal from Tyler White, the defense stood out the most, holding the Longhorns to just 223 yards while also forcing two turnovers. The Dragons kept the pressure on all night long with outstanding performances from Dragon Pride Player Of The Week Aaron Scherp, who led the team with 10 tackles, and fellow linebacker Nigel Fodor with his seven tackles. Free safety Carter High was also busy in the secondary with eight tackles on the night.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
DENTON, TX
It was an ordinary day in 2014 when Sam Lewis Susser’s life changed in an instant. The then-51-year-old gas station tycoon had expressed interest in buying a chain of East Coast convenience stores acquired two years before by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners from Sunoco. Susser’s overture was rejected. Instead, Energy Transfer called two weeks later with a radically different proposition—not to sell stores but to buy Susser’s own publicly traded company for $2.4 billion.
DALLAS, TX
Tupps Brewery started in 2009 with a homebrew kit and a textbook in Keith Lewis’ garage. His weekend hobby became a family affair when his kids would come home from college and brew batches for fun. Eventually, Lewis realized he could turn his hobby into a business. He started the brewery proper in 2015 with his buddy Tupper Patnode; soon enough his two sons and daughter quit their day jobs to come work with him.
MCKINNEY, TX
DALLAS — If you're a driver stuck in traffic along that busy stretch of I-30 in Dallas, you know it can be a pain in the you-know-what when your commute is derailed by traffic. “We get weird looks, birdies,” said machine operator James Washington. “Half the time, they think...
DALLAS, TX
A resident of Fort Worth recently won millions of dollars in a Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner won $3 million after claiming a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the drawing that was held on August 30. The Fort Worth resident opted to stay anonymous and purchased the ticket at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Temperatures are cooling down and before you know it, we’ll feel that chilly fall breeze. So right now, it’s time to enjoy the weather outside again, but hurry up before winter rolls in! Check out these open-air eateries in Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney they have just what you need to enhance your tableside experience.
PLANO, TX
Ah… a perfect day. I wake up and feel rested. I exercise and then I eat good food. I spend time with friends and laugh. I sit sipping a cocktail with my husband on our patio on a beautiful day. At day’s end, I go to sleep with no regrets. At Robson Ranch, we have so many ways to create our perfect day.
DENTON, TX
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
DALLAS, TX
Michelin won't bring its star-studded guide to Texas, so chef John Tesar is bringing it to us. Long-time chef John Tesar packaged his highly lauded Dallas steakhouse Knife with his other concept, Spoon, a seafood restaurant that operated for several years in Preston Center before closing in 2014. He's found a home for Knife & Spoon at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, where this year it was awarded a Michelin star.
PLANO, TX

