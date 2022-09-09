Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Not to be Placed on IRLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Trial Starts in Murder of Former NBA Player Andre EmmettLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Southlake Style
Cedar Hill No Match For Dragon Defense
The Dragons shined during their annual “Green Out” game last Friday, defeating the Cedar Hill Longhorns 47-6. Despite another high-scoring affair and a 48-yard field goal from Tyler White, the defense stood out the most, holding the Longhorns to just 223 yards while also forcing two turnovers. The Dragons kept the pressure on all night long with outstanding performances from Dragon Pride Player Of The Week Aaron Scherp, who led the team with 10 tackles, and fellow linebacker Nigel Fodor with his seven tackles. Free safety Carter High was also busy in the secondary with eight tackles on the night.
starlocalmedia.com
Professional Bull Riders make an appearance in Lewisville during Challenger Series
Back in 2018, the city of Lewisville acquired what was then called Lewisville Rodeo Arena with the intent to refurbish and remodel it to bring in new events for locals. Now, it has become a successful venue as it hosts the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) each year. The venue is...
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
Fight breaks out on field between Fort Worth, Dallas high school football teams
FORT WORTH, Texas — Things got bowling shoe-ugly under the Friday night lights in Fort Worth as two footballs teams broke into an all-out fistfight with fans even jumping into the fray. The slobberknocker was between the Fort Worth Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt High School football...
dmagazine.com
Sam Susser Is Building a New Dynasty in Dallas
It was an ordinary day in 2014 when Sam Lewis Susser’s life changed in an instant. The then-51-year-old gas station tycoon had expressed interest in buying a chain of East Coast convenience stores acquired two years before by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners from Sunoco. Susser’s overture was rejected. Instead, Energy Transfer called two weeks later with a radically different proposition—not to sell stores but to buy Susser’s own publicly traded company for $2.4 billion.
Caimon Mathis, defense lead DeSoto (Texas) to big win over South Oak Cliff football
DESOTO, Texas - The DeSoto Eagles went into their Saturday night matchup with the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears having not yet faced a team from their home state. The non-district matchup was the last for the Eagles and they won the game 42-23 on the strength of a 28-point second half. “I think our ...
How the weather in North Texas will be starting the week off right
NFL football is back alongside college football and everything in between and while the Dallas Cowboys fell short Sunday night, that doesn't mean you need to start the work week in a sour mood.
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Wild fight ends high school football game between Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt
FORT WORTH, Texas - The UIL is investigating a brawl that broke out at the end of a high school football game between Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out...
dmagazine.com
Tupps Brewery Transforms an Old Grain Mill Into Possibility
Tupps Brewery started in 2009 with a homebrew kit and a textbook in Keith Lewis’ garage. His weekend hobby became a family affair when his kids would come home from college and brew batches for fun. Eventually, Lewis realized he could turn his hobby into a business. He started the brewery proper in 2015 with his buddy Tupper Patnode; soon enough his two sons and daughter quit their day jobs to come work with him.
escapehatchdallas.com
Portillo’s drives its “Beef Bus” back into town for two weeks of previews – and a chance to try their Windy City hot dogs and beef sandwiches
If you missed the chance to preview the famous hot dogs and beef sandwiches that make Portillo’s a Windy City favorite, you’ve got two more bonus preview weeks to try them. Portillo’s is driving its “Beef Bus” back to DFW in advance of its late-fall opening at Grandscape...
Talk Traffic To Me: I-30 Zipper Machines
DALLAS — If you're a driver stuck in traffic along that busy stretch of I-30 in Dallas, you know it can be a pain in the you-know-what when your commute is derailed by traffic. “We get weird looks, birdies,” said machine operator James Washington. “Half the time, they think...
Falltastic! Report says these are the best pumpkin patches in Texas
While we are still a couple of weeks a from the official start of the fall season, September is here, school is back in the mix and football is underway from the pros to the peewees, so, it's basically fall.
Life Time plans fall opening for McKinney’s Craig Ranch
The location will feature an olympic-sized outdoor pool. (Rendering courtesy Life Time) Life Time plans to open its new McKinney location in Craig Ranch sometime this fall, according to a news release. The news of the projected opening comes nearly one year after the announcement that Life Time had purchased...
dallasexpress.com
Mega Millions Prize Claimed by Local Resident
A resident of Fort Worth recently won millions of dollars in a Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner won $3 million after claiming a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the drawing that was held on August 30. The Fort Worth resident opted to stay anonymous and purchased the ticket at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas.
A Fall Guide To Patios In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney
Temperatures are cooling down and before you know it, we’ll feel that chilly fall breeze. So right now, it’s time to enjoy the weather outside again, but hurry up before winter rolls in! Check out these open-air eateries in Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney they have just what you need to enhance your tableside experience.
Robson Ranch Rambler — September 2022
Ah… a perfect day. I wake up and feel rested. I exercise and then I eat good food. I spend time with friends and laugh. I sit sipping a cocktail with my husband on our patio on a beautiful day. At day’s end, I go to sleep with no regrets. At Robson Ranch, we have so many ways to create our perfect day.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
tinybeans.com
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
Dallas Observer
Chef John Tesar to Host Michelin-Starred Knife & Spoon Dinners in Plano
Michelin won't bring its star-studded guide to Texas, so chef John Tesar is bringing it to us. Long-time chef John Tesar packaged his highly lauded Dallas steakhouse Knife with his other concept, Spoon, a seafood restaurant that operated for several years in Preston Center before closing in 2014. He's found a home for Knife & Spoon at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, where this year it was awarded a Michelin star.
