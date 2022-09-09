Read full article on original website
Brownsburg fire community safety day
We've got a look ahead to a family friendly event happening this weekend in Brownsburg. The event will take place Sunday, from 11-3 p.m.
Minor injuries reported after two school buses collide in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Two people suffered minor injuries after two school buses collided Friday afternoon in Greenwood. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 near Main Street. One driver and a chaperone were treated for minor injuries. Police said one bus was from the Clark-Pleasant School Corporation...
Prosecutor determines Greenfield officer was justified in fatal shooting
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Hancock County prosecutor determined Friday that a deadly shooting involving Greenfield police officers in July was legally justified. Prosecutor Brent Eaton reviewed an investigation by Indiana State Police into the July 31 shooting death of 56-year-old Darrin Baker of Indianapolis before making his decision. (NOTE:...
Kokomo PD officer facing charges in road rage incident
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — An officer with the Kokomo Police Department is charged with battery and disorderly conduct after a road rage incident. Roy Smith, 42, is accused of hitting a 60-year-old man, causing face and rib injuries. The incident started while Smith and the man were driving on...
IMPD investigating officer-involved shooting downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Indianapolis Friday morning. The incident happened at 10th and North Delaware streets. Police said a man is being taken to a hospital but did not give an update on his condition. Police are asking drivers and people to avoid...
Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults set to receive a final resting place
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office and a local ministry announced Friday a new plan to lay to rest 171 unclaimed adults. Before this plan, the bodies waited in limbo without a final resting place. Some of the remains have remained unclaimed for years.
IMPD: Multiple people detained after shots fired from inside east side business as officers served search warrant
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said multiple people had been detained after an hourslong "critical incident" Thursday morning. The incident began when shots were fired from inside a business on the city's east side as police were arriving to serve a search warrant in connection with a shooting investigation. Around 5:30...
UPDATE: Police reveal likely cause of death of man found in Greenfield parking lot
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The body of a man and his dog were found dead inside a vehicle in a Greenfield parking lot Tuesday. A person called 911 shortly after noon Tuesday after noticing the man inside a truck in front of the PetSmart store on North State Street. According to Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Charles McMichael, officers arrived at the scene and noted the man was obviously deceased and had possibly been in the truck for a few days.
Woman killed in shooting at day care on Indy's near west side; police shoot man downtown believed to be involved
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting at a day care on the city's near west side Friday morning. Hours later, police shot a person believed to be connected to it in downtown Indianapolis. It began shortly before 7:30 a.m. when police responded to a report of a...
Suspect vehicle identified in fatal hit-and-run crash on Mann Road
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a vehicle they believe hit and killed a man on the southwest side of Indianapolis last month. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Mann and West Mooresville roads around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. A male victim, later identified as 81-year-old Tom Hembree, was found lying in the road and had been pronounced dead by medics before officers arrived.
Silver Alert declared for missing McCordsville man
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Hancock County. Police in McCordsville are searching for 44-year-old Wayne Hurd, who was last seen shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. He is described as a 6-foot, 5-inch, 240-pound Black male with balding black hair and brown eyes.
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot Friday morning on the city's northeast side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 5600 block of Brendan Way West Drive, near East 56th Street and Interstate 465, around 3:15 a.m. Police arrived and found...
Man wanted for murders in Plainfield has arrest warrant in Marion County
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — 13 Investigates has learned there's an active Marion County warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in a deadly shooting in Plainfield. Dalonny Rodgers, 28, is wanted for preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder after two men were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday night.
IMPD investigating after man found fatally shot on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning after being shot. IMPD officers responded to the 7300 block of Taos Trail, southeast of South Shadeland Avenue and East Washington Street, around 6:15 a.m. for a call to check the welfare of a person. Police found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
Missing Henry County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing man from Knightstown was found safe Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Henry County Sheriff's Department confirmed 71-year-old Dwight Hood was found safe. Hood was last seen in Knightstown, which is roughly 40 miles east of Indianapolis,...
IMPD investigating report of shots fired near Pike Township Library
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating reports of shots fired Monday near a northwest side public library. Around 4 p.m., dispatchers got reports of the sound of gunfire near the Pike branch of the Indianapolis Public Library. IMPD officers, along with Pike Township School Police, entered the library immediately...
VIDEO: IMPD trying to identify 5 home burglary suspects
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help identifying five burglary suspects. The group is accused of breaking into a home near East 91st Street and Masters Road around midnight Sept. 7. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine, according to police.
23-year-old Indianapolis man charged in woman's 2016 murder
INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago. Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.
2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday night. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner confirmed 67-year-old Sherry Freel and 66-year-old Vincent Justice were killed in the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
