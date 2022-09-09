Read full article on original website
wakr.net
Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured
Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
cleveland19.com
Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused burglar is wanted for breaking into an apartment building’s parking garage and stealing a wallet from a car, Cleveland Police confirmed. Police said the suspect forced his way into the parking garage of Parkway Apartments at 10109 Lake Ave. around 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 6.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old boy confesses to shooting Akron man, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager wanted for shooting a 47-year-old Akron man last week is now in police custody. Akron police said the 17-year-old male was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street. Police added the teenager admitted to shooting the...
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the lower leg and an 18-year-old boy was shot in the hip and lower back, Sgt. Ciaccia said. They were transported...
17-year-old charged for Akron porch shooting
The Akron Police Department announced Tuesday that a 17-year-old has been charged with felonious assault and carrying concealed weapons for a shooting that left a 47-year-old man injured last Friday.
cleveland19.com
Akron police seek IDs after man shot on porch (photos)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect shot a 47-year-old man Friday night as he was hanging out on his porch. Detectives are now working to identify the people pictured below:. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. According to police, the...
cleveland19.com
Who shot and killed 14-year-old Shayne Edwards while he was sleeping in his bed?
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria mayor is asking the public to come forward with tips as Elyria police investigate the death of a 14-year-old boy. “[Monday morning, a young man’s life was tragically stolen here in our community. My heart goes out to his family and friends,” Mayor Frank Whitfield said. “I know our investigators are doing everything they can to bring those responsible to justice.”
Man killed in Stark County crash: Police
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Stark County Sunday night. The driver of the Toyota, 53-year-old John Pappas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
14-year-old found in Elyria dead from gunshot wound Monday morning, police say
A 14-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound in Elyria Monday morning, Elyria Police officials stated.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for man accused of leading OSHP on dirt bike chase in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sentencing was continued Monday for a 25-year-old man accused of offenses connected to a Cleveland police operation cracking down on illegal dirk bike riding. According to Cuyahoga County prosecutors, Brett Sieminski, of North Ridgeville, has pleaded guilty to charges of failure to comply and inducing panic.
Cleveland police failed to remove man’s work truck from stolen-vehicle database, leading to man’s rough arrest in Lyndhurst two years later, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police failed to remove from its database a man’s stolen work truck after he had recovered it, leading Lyndhurst police to roughly detain the man more than two years later, according to a lawsuit. John Cook of Cleveland suffered injuries at the hands of...
cleveland19.com
Family devastated after deadly dog attack in Slavic Village
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured and her dog killed after she says her neighbor’s pit bull attacked them in their Slavic Village neighborhood. Kimberly Kuglin said the pit bull jumped out of a window in his house near East 71 Street and Harvard Avenue on Friday, Sept. 9 while she was walking her 12-year-old Chiweenie named Reese.
Officials in Elyria release name of teen boy shot in his home; no suspects linked to shooting
ELYRIA, Ohio – Hours after 14-year-old Shayne D. Edwards died of a gunshot in his home Monday, the city’s mayor and police chief reached out to the public. Mayor Frank Whitfield offered his condolences to Shayne’s parents. The teen was shot about 5 a.m. in the 400 block of 3rd Street, near Chestnut Street. No arrests have been made. The city has offered the family resources and support from social service organizations, the mayor said in front of Elyria City Hall during a press conference that was live-streamed by WKYC Studios 3.
cleveland19.com
Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
cleveland19.com
Man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on the city’s East side. According to Cleveland EMS, a man was shot around midnight in the area of E. 113th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. EMS said the victim...
cleveland19.com
Former Cleveland mayor’s great-grandson appears for court hearing on murder charge
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was in court on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting in May. Donald Jackson-Gates appeared for the motions hearing. The 19-year-old suspect, who waived his right to a speedy trial on Tuesday, is charged with:. 1 count...
cleveland19.com
Man accused of raping child found dead next to victim’s relative in Ashtabula County
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Orwell man accused of raping a 9-year-old, along with a family member of the alleged victim, were found dead Sunday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Samantha Faidley, at the New Lyme Wildlife Area in Ashtabula County at around 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 11.
Mom responds with knife to playground dispute: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A girl, 16, reported an incident at the playground at the Drake apartments Sept. 7 in which she said the mother of a child responded with a knife and said, “I fight my kid’s battles.”. Officers learned that the teen’s 6-year-old sister had been in an altercation with...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash in stolen car
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Brook Park man accused of causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car last month. Raymond Francis, 23, Brook Park, was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to...
cleveland19.com
Attacker who viciously beat Akron cancer patient still on the loose
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of brutally beating a 63-year-old Akron cancer patient is still on the loose nearly three weeks after the attack, but the community has rallied around the victim. Patricia Lee just saw her three grandchildren off on their first day of school and was...
