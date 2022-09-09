Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
DITV: Astrid Hilger Bennett, an Iowa City Textile Artist
Astrid Hilger Bennett focuses on community-building art projects involving hands on experiences– like INDIGO. DITV News reporter, Justina Borgman, visited the INDIGO exhibit to learn more about Astrid’s story as an artist.
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Hawkeye Fans Troll Brian Ferentz With Cameo Videos [WATCH]
To say that Iowa Hawkeye football fans are upset would be an understatement. After the offense looked bad in a win against South Dakota State, it looked even worse in a loss to rival Iowa State last Saturday. While much has been made of the Iowa quarterback position, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has also seen his name tossed about as a problem with the Iowa offense. Social media and message boards have not been kind to the son of the Iowa head coach this week. But several Iowa fans have taken the trolling to a whole new level.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Cities In Iowa
The "Hawkeye State," with deep roots in national history, boasts many beautiful cities, including the Quad Cities that evolved to their present-day glory. These most beautiful cities in Iowa shine with life in vibrant historic downtowns and scenic nature. Ames. Ames is a beautiful city in west Story County, with...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa surpasses Harvard, Princeton as No. 2 for writing
The University of Iowa is tied with Yale as the No. 2 university in the country for writing, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report. Iowa is the only public university in the top 10, behind No. 1 Brown University, and is ahead of universities such as Harvard, Cornell, Duke, and Princeton.
Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa
Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 12th, 2022
(Olin, IA) --The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports a Jones County man died in an accident early Saturday. The D-N-R says 35-year-old James Minor drove off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County. Minor hit an obstruction and died in the accident. (Coralville, IA)...
Iowa Celebrity FINALLY Gets to Tailgate At Cy-Hawk Game [WATCH]
The matchup between Iowa State and the University of Iowa is one of the most highly anticipated games of the entire college football season. If you were out tailgating in Iowa City for the event then you probably saw a local internet celebrity out and about. He became an overnight...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa soccer at Northern Iowa
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers, 6-0, at the UNI Soccer field in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Sunday. Iowa scored six goals within the first 33 minutes of the first half. Iowa midfielder Caroline Halonen scored two goals including the first goal of the game. Morgan Lietz, Hailey...
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County pushes Iowa River to be ‘pedal paddle destination of the Midwest’
The Iowa River may soon be known as the “pedal paddle destination of the Midwest.”. The cities of Iowa City and Coralville and Johnson County — under the leadership of Think Iowa City — submitted an application to Destination Iowa, a program overseeing tourism projects in Iowa, for nearly $6 million to put toward parks and recreations around the Iowa River.
A Popular Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Opened 2nd Location
El Bajio Mexican Restaurant at 555 Gateway Pl SW is consistently one of the highest-rated restaurants in Cedar Rapids. With a 4.5 star rating on Yelp and 4.8 stars on Facebook, it's no wonder that the business was looking to expand!. Earlier this year, El Bajio announced on Facebook that...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB Spencer Petras leads the country in an unfortunate category
Iowa’s offensive performance so far this season has been… underwhelming to say the least. The Hawkeyes are punting more than any team in the country and have scored less points than total punts all year. That trend cannot continue into B1G play. Quarterback Spencer Petras is at the...
Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified
UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived in a residence in the […]
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State
The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | “Mural” is worth more than dollars
Hanging in the Stanley Museum of Art at the University of Iowa is a massive 8-by-20-foot oil canvas, “Mural,” by the late artist, Jackson Pollock. When I saw Pollock’s painting, I was underwhelmed. While the painting is impressive in size, little else about it seemed notable. Arbitrary movements of lemon yellow, red, teal, and umber melt into each other, forming no clear objects or scenes.
Daily Iowan
‘It’s everything you dream of’: Iowa State weathers storm, defeats Iowa for Cy-Hawk football trophy
When Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell met with the media after the Cyclones’ first Cy-Hawk football victory since 2014, he aptly summed up the game at Kinnick Stadium. “You have to weather the storms early on,” Campbell said postgame. The literal storm didn’t reach Iowa City until...
Daily Iowan
UI Scanlan Center for School Mental Health opens for patient referrals
The University of Iowa’s Scanlan Center for School Mental Health opened its clinic for patient referrals on Sept. 6, making researchers, instructors, and clinicians available for Iowans. Located at 400 Plaza Centre One at 125 S. Dubuque Street, the clinic will increase mental health care and services for preschool...
