sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Penta students turn tomatoes into meals
Students in the Culinary Arts program at Penta Career Center are learning important skills while helping out the community. On Tuesday students were peeling, seeding and freezing tomatoes to donate the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo. The Islamic Center serves over 300 people, the second Saturday of each month, as part of their community meal program. Shared Legacy Farms in Elmore, Ohio donated the tomatoes and some students also helped harvest the tomatoes.
sent-trib.com
Sundial dedicated to Knox
Carolyn Knox stands with her father, Tom Knox, before the start of a dedication for the Judy Knox Memorial Sundial, seen in the background at Simpson Garden Park Sunday afternoon. Organizers said the multi-faceted work of art reflects the talent and accomplishments of Knox, who pioneered community-based child sexual abuse prevention programs and was instrumental to the implementation of child protective services in Wood County. Knox organized many Bowling Green League of Women Voters activities that provided information to voters, including the annual candidates forum. The sundial is a symbol of bringing together art, mathematics, science and Northwest Ohio’s history of making glass.
sent-trib.com
Juvenile court garden benefits community
The Wood County Juvenile Court’s community garden was a blooming success this year. Under the supervision of the juvenile court probation department staff, youth are responsible for planting, watering, weeding, and harvesting the garden over the course of the spring and summer. This year, the garden produced tomatoes, green peppers, banana peppers, broccoli and eggplant.
sent-trib.com
Go on an AG-Venture and see Wood County farms
Wood County Economic Development Commission and Wood Soil and Water Conservation District are partnering with local and county organizations and businesses to host the 2022 Wood County AG-Venture Self-Driving Farm Tour Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Travel at your own pace and visit the southeast section of Wood County’s 617...
sent-trib.com
Sit in on storytimes at the library this fall and winter
Families, join the Wood County District Public Library for fall and winter storytime at the library. Every storytime is filled with picture book readings, songs, games, and activities. Bowling Green Storytimes are every Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Place. Walbridge Stoytimes are every Tuesday from...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-13-2022
GRAND RAPIDS — American Legion Post 232 is returning with the fish fry on Friday from 5-7 p.m. or sold out. Eat in or carry out a meal, which is $12. Drinks and desserts will be available. Free movie showing in N. Baltimore. NORTH BALTIMORE — The public library...
sent-trib.com
Get educated on Medicare open enrollment
The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. is working with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program to ensure our local seniors have all the information they need for this fall’s Medicare open enrollment. A representative from OSHIIP will be presenting a talk at the Wood County Senior Center,...
sent-trib.com
BGSU homecoming kicks off with Court Street party
A party on Court Street will kick off to the 100th anniversary of Bowling Green State University Homecoming. This festive family-friendly event on Friday will foster BGSU’s connection with alumni, students and the community. Come to Court Street across from the new Alumni Gateway to campus for food, music,...
sent-trib.com
King may be leaving Elmwood school board
BLOOMDALE – The longest-serving member of the Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education may be stepping down. Brian King, who is in his 22nd year on the board, has purchased a new home outside the district. When district resident Shelley Lee questioned King’s residency at Monday’s board of education...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A baby crib and blankets were found on food storage shelving during a health inspection at a Perrysburg hotel. During a follow-up inspection on Aug. 26, the Wood County Health Department found one critical and three non-critical offenses at Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road. Critical was food employee(s) not...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Celebrating the return of Honor Flight
Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, took 83 area veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to visit the war memorials built in their honor. It is Flag City Honor Flight’s second flight of the 2022 flight season. The veterans...
sent-trib.com
Farewell to Kling
Kelli Kling, left, talks with Ed and Irma Wolf earlier this month at the Wood County Museum during a going-away event for Kling. Kling has been with the museum since 2003 where she started as their marketing director and has been the director since 2018.
sent-trib.com
Sauder Village to celebrate Apple Week
ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will welcome the fall season with Apple Week, featuring apple-themed recipes, hands-on apple activities and cider pressing. From Wednesday-Saturday, guests will enjoy apple-related activities throughout the Historic Village and apple treats at the Doughbox Bakery. Saturday is also Smithsonian Museum Day – a day that brings together museums, zoos and cultural centers from across the country to offer free admission to Museum Day ticket holders.
sent-trib.com
Charlene M. Rehklau (Coleman)
Charlene M. Rehklau (Coleman) passed away on September 8, 2022. Charlene was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Oran and Uleen Fisher on July 31, 1938. Proceeding her in death are husbands Ronald L. Coleman in 1981 and Elton Rehklau in 2014. Surviving are her daughters Terri (Herb) Minke and Kathy...
sent-trib.com
Rossford Award of Distinction recipients
ROSSFORD — The 2022 Award of Distinction Ceremony will be held on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Rossford Junior-Senior High School Auditorium. This year’s honorees, Peter Landolt and Joseph Schaller, will be recognized for their significant contributions to society. Landolt graduated from Rossford High School in 1970....
sent-trib.com
Get an in-depth look inside Wood County Courthouse
The Wood County Commissioners invite the public to explore the historic Wood County Courthouse during guided tours that will take place from 1-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Tours will take place every 30 minutes, led by former Wood County Auditor Mike Sibbersen, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn and Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger.
sent-trib.com
Keller Logistics constructing two spec buildings in Northwest Ohio
A third-party logistics provider is taking aggressive steps to attract new business to Northwest Ohio. Keller Logistics has confirmed plans to construct two spec buildings in neighboring counties, with visions of drawing heavy job-creating opportunities tied to advanced manufacturing. Keller Logistics will soon begin constructing a 70,000 square-foot spec building...
sent-trib.com
BGSU announces new scholarship for Michigan residents to pay in-state tuition
Bowling Green State University has announced a new scholarship that allows students from Monroe County, Michigan, to attend BGSU at an in-state tuition price. Under the Monroe County, Michigan Scholarship, new and transfer students from Monroe County, Michigan, with a 3.0 GPA or 20 ACT or 1040 SAT are eligible for the scholarship upon application to BGSU.
sent-trib.com
Jerome Arthur Carpenter
Jerome Arthur Carpenter, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022 at the age of 84 surrounded by his family at home. Jerome was born on May 23, 1938 to (the late) Joseph W. and Gertrude E. (Bostdorff) Carpenter at the Smiley Face Farm in Dunbridge, Ohio. On May...
sent-trib.com
Charlotte A. DeVincent
Charlotte A. DeVincent, age 78, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. Charlotte was born to Louis and Kathryn (Craig) DeVincent in Toledo, Ohio, the middle of five children. She grew up in various communities due to being brought up in the foster care system. She attended both Waite and Anthony Wayne High Schools before continuing her education at BGSU, majoring in education and art. After teaching for the Otsego School System, she went on to a business career, becoming the first female supervisor in the furnace department at Johns Manville. However, her dream profession was to be a cartoon illustrator for Walt Disney, as she loved to draw. She won various awards for her artistic and musical accomplishments.
