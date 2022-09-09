Charlotte A. DeVincent, age 78, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. Charlotte was born to Louis and Kathryn (Craig) DeVincent in Toledo, Ohio, the middle of five children. She grew up in various communities due to being brought up in the foster care system. She attended both Waite and Anthony Wayne High Schools before continuing her education at BGSU, majoring in education and art. After teaching for the Otsego School System, she went on to a business career, becoming the first female supervisor in the furnace department at Johns Manville. However, her dream profession was to be a cartoon illustrator for Walt Disney, as she loved to draw. She won various awards for her artistic and musical accomplishments.

PEMBERVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO