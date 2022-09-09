Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Schoemann, Schulteis present Anti-Crime Plan to council
WEST BEND — The Common Council this week discussed the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan, including the referendum that will be on county ballots on Nov. 8 to increase taxes for funding that plan. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Sheriff Martin Schulteis attended Monday’s West Bend Common Council meeting,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man with hatchet threatens to light himself on fire near Walmart in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — A man wielding some sort of hatchet threatened to light himself on fire on Sunday afternoon in front of Walmart on South West Avenue. Waukesha police responded to a report of a suicidal person who was swearing and refusing to leave while holding a six pack of beer, according to the Waukesha Police Department.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jackson to take up Next Generation Housing project, subdivision, TID
JACKSON — The Village Board tonight will address the next step in a Next Generation Housing project with Washington County, receive information about marketing a tax incremental finance district and a final plat item for a local subdivision being constructed. The Village Board will meet today at 7:30 p.m.,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
I-94 closed in Waukesha; DOT routing westbound motorists to WIS 16
PEWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is advising motorists traveling westbound on I-94 to use WIS 16 to allow for water removal operations to take place near the Highway T overpass. Crews are pumping water from the eastbound lanes of I-94 across the westbound lanes into the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Live updates: Flooding across Waukesha County
The National Weather Service estimates that just shy of seven inches of rain fell in parts of central Waukesha County between Saturday evening and this morning. The long-lasting rain event has caused localized flooding in some heavily-traveled areas including the west side of Waukesha on I-94, Silvernail Road east of Grandview Boulevard and Pilgrim Parkway in Elm Grove.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rose Pawlak (Hood)
Sept. 9, 1953 - Aug. 31, 2022. Rose Pawlak (Hood), 69 years old, of Waukesha, passed away Wednesday August 31, 2022. Rose was born on September 9, 1953, in Milwaukee. Rose was kind and caring to those close to her. Rose was never afraid to speak what was on her mind, but would be there for someone if needed. Rose spent her younger years with her family, and her working years helping others and businesses clean and take care of their buildings.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A day of rain taking its toll on Waukesha County
WAUKESHA COUNTY — Heavy rain over the last 36 hours has led to widespread flooding across Waukesha County, including along the Fox River in Waukesha. As a result of the flooding, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has closed I-94 in both directions at Highway T in order to pump standing water into a nearby drainage ditch.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend auto repair shop takes second location on Highway 60
TOWN OF CEDARBURG — A new auto repair shop will be taking over the current one located at 7007 Highway 60 in the town of Cedarburg. The Cedarburg Town Board approved transferring an existing conditional use permit from Scott’s Service Center to Auto Safety Center. The building is...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg Mercantile back patio project near completion
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Mercantile is getting closer and closer to finishing its back patio with a wheelchair-accessible ramp. Cedarburg Mercantile sells artwork from local artisans of various disabilities and works in tandem with Blossom IDD, a nonprofit that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Owners Cindi and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fox River water levels rising
WAUKESHA — With flooding seen around the county, Waukesha residents gathered at the Fox River on Barstow Street to catch sight of the rising water levels. However, Glen Drapes with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said residents should steer clear of the rising water. “We have a crew coming down with some barricades so they (the residents) don’t do that,” said Drapes in reference to onlookers wandering too close to the river.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda A. Denter
Linda A. Denter, born September 19, 1947, living a full active life of 74 years, passed away August 31, 2022. Linda was the daughter of Louis and Ann Menghe. She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1966. Linda worked in customer service for 30-plus years and was active in Pick...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Billie L. ‘Bobcat Billie’ Carpenter
Dec. 19, 1946 - Sept. 1, 2022. Billie Lee Carpenter passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022, at the age of 75, at Plymouth Health Services in Plymouth. Billie is survived by his sister-in-law, GeorgiAnna Carpenter; his nephew, Tyler Carpenter (Carole); his niece, Monica Gorgas; and two great-nephews, Alex and Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurla and James Carpenter; his stepfather, Eugene Kuhaupt; and his brother, Gary Carpenter.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rosemary Rehm
Rosemary Rehm was born to eternal life on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the age of 98. Rosemary was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She put God and her family first. Rosemary was an amazing cook, an even better baker, and a skilled seamstress. She loved to sing and took pride in hosting family and friends at both her home and cottage.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eileen Mary Vorwerk
Eileen Mary Vorwerk (nee Guidinger), age 78, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home in West Bend. She was born on September 13, 1943, to Jerome and Lily (nee Gierach) Guidinger. Eileen’s love for her flower garden and quilting was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marilyn Kathryn Conrad, 83
Marilyn Kathryn (nee Turkowitch) Conrad, 85, of Mequon, passed away on September 9, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Jacob and the late Myrtle Turkowitch on October 16, 1936, in Milwaukee. Marilyn graduated from Messmer High School in 1955. She married Charles Marvin...
Greater Milwaukee Today
John James Kastner Sr.
March 6, 1941 - Sept. 6, 2022. On the morning of September 6, 2022, John James Kastner Sr. died peacefully at his home in Dousman surrounded by his family. John was born to Joseph C. and Kathryn (Drea) Kastner on March 6, 1941, in Milwaukee. He graduated from Marquette University High School in 1959. A quality education was important to him, so he paid his own high school tuition by delivering newspapers and graduated in 1959. After high school, John served in the Army National Guard from 1960 through 1962. After his honorable discharge, John started his apprenticeship as an electrician. Following that, he started his own electrical contracting business, Kastner Electric, in 1969. John successfully ran his business for almost 40 years. He then worked at Home Depot for many years after retirement, where he made some very close friends and got the recipe for his world famous “Home Depot chili.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pink Llama celebrates 10 years in Cedarburg
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting for The Pink Llama Gallery in downtown Cedarburg, which celebrated its 10th year in business on Aug. 25. The Pink Llama features unique, local art, accessories and other items for one’s space and person. Pictured cutting...
Greater Milwaukee Today
James (Jim) Edward Knepler
Jan. 25, 1953 - Aug. 29, 2022. James Edward Knepler (Jim), aged 69, died unexpectedly on August 29, 2022, after suffering a heart attack at his home in West Bend. The most important thing Jim would want you to know about himself is that he was a follower of Jesus Christ and considered his relationship and service to Him to be his highest calling in life.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Excitement brewing for Brewed Omen grand opening Sept. 17
HARTFORD — Brewed Omen will hold its grand opening in the Millstream Building on Sept. 17, during the New Kids on the Block Party in downtown Hartford. Visitors will be able to stop by the new tasting room to try a selection of local and craft beers, specialty cocktails and small, shareable plates.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bogenschneider inducted to Hall of Fame
Slinger resident Glenn Bogenschneider was inducted into the 2022 Wisconsin Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s (WHPA) Hall of Fame on Sept. 4. during the association’s 100th anniversary. The ceremony was very emotional for Bogenschneider. “I was inducted with three ladies and all of us had someone introduce us,” he said....
