March 6, 1941 - Sept. 6, 2022. On the morning of September 6, 2022, John James Kastner Sr. died peacefully at his home in Dousman surrounded by his family. John was born to Joseph C. and Kathryn (Drea) Kastner on March 6, 1941, in Milwaukee. He graduated from Marquette University High School in 1959. A quality education was important to him, so he paid his own high school tuition by delivering newspapers and graduated in 1959. After high school, John served in the Army National Guard from 1960 through 1962. After his honorable discharge, John started his apprenticeship as an electrician. Following that, he started his own electrical contracting business, Kastner Electric, in 1969. John successfully ran his business for almost 40 years. He then worked at Home Depot for many years after retirement, where he made some very close friends and got the recipe for his world famous “Home Depot chili.”

DOUSMAN, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO