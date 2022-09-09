BOISE — On Monday, Micron Technology, Inc. celebrated its historic groundbreaking for a new multi-billion-dollar fab plant, which is expected to take the lead in memory manufacturing. “Investments like the one Micron Technologies is making here in Boise will really help to get America ahead of where the global economy is going,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said at the groundbreaking. Micron has a storied history in Boise that...

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO