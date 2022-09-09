Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
Asberry House Confirmed as City Landmark
City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council confirmed the recommendation of the Landmarks Preservation Commission to designate the Henry J. and Nettie Craig Asberry House a City Landmark during the City Council meeting on January 4 through the passage of Resolution 40898. “The addition of Asberry House to...
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Sept. 13 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Sept. 13 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System Board to discuss policy updates and other issues
Pierce County Library System press release. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees September board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 3:30 p.m., the Board will review updates to policies, hear about current Lakewood Pierce County Library services, and discuss other issues. The...
The Suburban Times
Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13
TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
Applicants Sought for the Landmarks Preservation Commission
City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants to fill the following positions on the Landmarks Preservation Commission:. Architect (Two Positions):Open to an individual who is currently or has been in the past a professionally certified architect. Professional (Two Positions): Open to individuals who have...
The Suburban Times
Sept. 12 is National Police Woman Day
Tacoma Police Department social media post. It’s National Police Woman Day & the Tacoma Police Dept would like to encourage women interested in law enforcement to register for the Women in Public Service Event being held Sept. 23 & 24. Come see how you can make a difference in your community! Go to https://bit.ly/TPDWomenInPublicSafety….
emeraldcityjournal.com
Top 3 Candidates for the Seattle Police Chief Post Announced by Mayor Harrell
Seattle’s hunt for a new police chief, which began over two years after the prior chief retired, has narrowed down to three contenders, two of whom are already employed by the department. Seattle Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Seattle Deputy Chief Eric Greening, and Tucson Deputy Chief Kevin Hall were named as the three contenders for Seattle’s permanent Chief of Police by Mayor Bruce Harrell.
publicola.com
Feds Come to Seattle to Set Up “Command Center” for Downtown Homelessness
Contractors with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development convened at the city’s Emergency Operations Center last week to begin setting up a formal “housing command center” for addressing homelessness in downtown Seattle, PubliCola has learned. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority requested HUD’s help setting up the command center, which agency CEO Marc Dones touted during the announcement of a public-private partnership called “Partnership for Zero” earlier this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Suburban Times
Making A Difference Foundation Announces 2022 College Scholarship Winners
Making a Difference Foundation press release. Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) of Tacoma, Washington announces its 2022 scholarship awards to seven students attending college throughout the nation. Making A Difference Foundation and its President and Founder, Ahndrea Blue, believes that education is the greatest equalizer and force for change. “For...
The Suburban Times
Women in Public Safety
Tacoma Police Department social media post. TFD & TPD are hosting 3 sessions of Women in Public Safety. Female leaders from both depts. will be on hand to answer questions & explain the hiring process. This inc. activities & demos. Space is limited to 90 people per session & registration closes Sept. 19th, so sign up now! Learn more at https://reflectandprotect.org/ or at governmentjobs.com.
KOMO News
Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance
TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
thestand.org
Join WFSE statewide rallies on Tuesday
As state threatens public services, rallies 9/13 in Olympia, Tacoma, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Seattle, Bellingham. The following is from the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE), AFSCME Council 28:. Public sector workers — the very people who risked their lives to get us through the pandemic — are negotiating their 2023-25...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Suburban Times
Barksdale Ave to I-5 Closure Sept. 17-18
City of DuPont press release. Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) closure, between Barksdale Ave to I-5, is the area between the 76 Station and the freeway at Exit 119 / Steilacoom-DuPont Road. There will be a detour route with signs in place. Advanced warning signs will be in place three (3) days in advance of the closure. WSDOT Olympic Region crews will be refreshing road lines at this location.
thestand.org
No deals, no school | Concrete contract | 15K nurses strike
► From the Seattle Times — No school as Seattle teachers, district keep talking — Kids in Seattle will miss a fourth day of school on Monday. The Seattle Education Association and Seattle public school officials continued to bargain over the weekend but by late Sunday afternoon they had not reached an agreement on a new contract for more than 6,000 educators and staff across the city. School officials said talks would continue into the night.
Chronicle
Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington
When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
Before and after: Deputies remove Parkland encampment on private property, arrest 8
Pierce County deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large homeless encampment on private property in Parkland last week and arrested eight people with warrants. Officers had been called to the camp on 149th Street South, between Pacific Avenue South and C Street South, numerous times for incidents such as shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and overdoses.
capitolhillseattle.com
‘REDUCED’ — Trips cut in every route but one in Metro’s service update due to ‘workforce shortages’
An ongoing shortage of bus operators and maintenance staff will mean reduced bus service this fall on Capitol Hill and across the city. Meanwhile, like nearly all corners of the economy, the public transit industry is looking at solutions to bring workers back into the fold and keep them that could take years to play out.
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
The Suburban Times
Special Event at State Fair Combines Foods Around The World, Tai Chi, and Ventriloquist
The Tacoma Tai Chi Improvement Club will presents their 4th annual semi-extravaganza Tai Chi Awareness Event at the Washington State Fair from 3:30-5:30 pm on Saturday, September 17. Because every extravaganza should have a ventriloquist, Works of Gina’s will open the show with music and puppets who have an attitude....
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Apple Squeeze is Back
Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. After being cancelled two years due to health concerns, the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze will return on Sunday, October 2 from 10-4 in downtown Steilacoom. This 47th Squeeze will be a celebration of the apple, sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association to raise funds for...
Comments / 0