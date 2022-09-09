ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Asberry House Confirmed as City Landmark

City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council confirmed the recommendation of the Landmarks Preservation Commission to designate the Henry J. and Nettie Craig Asberry House a City Landmark during the City Council meeting on January 4 through the passage of Resolution 40898. “The addition of Asberry House to...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

The Puyallup City Council Sept. 13 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Sept. 13 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13

TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Lakewood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Government
The Suburban Times

Applicants Sought for the Landmarks Preservation Commission

City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants to fill the following positions on the Landmarks Preservation Commission:. Architect (Two Positions):Open to an individual who is currently or has been in the past a professionally certified architect. Professional (Two Positions): Open to individuals who have...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Sept. 12 is National Police Woman Day

Tacoma Police Department social media post. It’s National Police Woman Day & the Tacoma Police Dept would like to encourage women interested in law enforcement to register for the Women in Public Service Event being held Sept. 23 & 24. Come see how you can make a difference in your community! Go to https://bit.ly/TPDWomenInPublicSafety….
TACOMA, WA
emeraldcityjournal.com

Top 3 Candidates for the Seattle Police Chief Post Announced by Mayor Harrell

Seattle’s hunt for a new police chief, which began over two years after the prior chief retired, has narrowed down to three contenders, two of whom are already employed by the department. Seattle Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Seattle Deputy Chief Eric Greening, and Tucson Deputy Chief Kevin Hall were named as the three contenders for Seattle’s permanent Chief of Police by Mayor Bruce Harrell.
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Feds Come to Seattle to Set Up “Command Center” for Downtown Homelessness

Contractors with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development convened at the city’s Emergency Operations Center last week to begin setting up a formal “housing command center” for addressing homelessness in downtown Seattle, PubliCola has learned. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority requested HUD’s help setting up the command center, which agency CEO Marc Dones touted during the announcement of a public-private partnership called “Partnership for Zero” earlier this year.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Lakewood Council Corner#2022 Council#West Pierce Fire Rescue#Veteran Roofers#Hispanic Heritage Month#The City Council
The Suburban Times

Making A Difference Foundation Announces 2022 College Scholarship Winners

Making a Difference Foundation press release. Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) of Tacoma, Washington announces its 2022 scholarship awards to seven students attending college throughout the nation. Making A Difference Foundation and its President and Founder, Ahndrea Blue, believes that education is the greatest equalizer and force for change. “For...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Women in Public Safety

Tacoma Police Department social media post. TFD & TPD are hosting 3 sessions of Women in Public Safety. Female leaders from both depts. will be on hand to answer questions & explain the hiring process. This inc. activities & demos. Space is limited to 90 people per session & registration closes Sept. 19th, so sign up now! Learn more at https://reflectandprotect.org/ or at governmentjobs.com.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance

TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
TACOMA, WA
thestand.org

Join WFSE statewide rallies on Tuesday

As state threatens public services, rallies 9/13 in Olympia, Tacoma, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Seattle, Bellingham. The following is from the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE), AFSCME Council 28:. Public sector workers — the very people who risked their lives to get us through the pandemic — are negotiating their 2023-25...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Suburban Times

Barksdale Ave to I-5 Closure Sept. 17-18

City of DuPont press release. Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) closure, between Barksdale Ave to I-5, is the area between the 76 Station and the freeway at Exit 119 / Steilacoom-DuPont Road. There will be a detour route with signs in place. Advanced warning signs will be in place three (3) days in advance of the closure. WSDOT Olympic Region crews will be refreshing road lines at this location.
DUPONT, WA
thestand.org

No deals, no school | Concrete contract | 15K nurses strike

► From the Seattle Times — No school as Seattle teachers, district keep talking — Kids in Seattle will miss a fourth day of school on Monday. The Seattle Education Association and Seattle public school officials continued to bargain over the weekend but by late Sunday afternoon they had not reached an agreement on a new contract for more than 6,000 educators and staff across the city. School officials said talks would continue into the night.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington

When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

The Steilacoom Apple Squeeze is Back

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. After being cancelled two years due to health concerns, the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze will return on Sunday, October 2 from 10-4 in downtown Steilacoom. This 47th Squeeze will be a celebration of the apple, sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association to raise funds for...
STEILACOOM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy