BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past few days, a low-pressure system and cold front out west lifted moisture into West Virginia, bringing scattered showers and even downpours into our region. Today, that system will move east of us, leaving fall-like conditions. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, as the center of the low-pressure system out west moves in, but no rain is expected at all. Winds will come from out west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s at most, in a few areas. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, and while there may be patchy fog that could affect the morning commute, tonight will otherwise be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the low-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s. The rest of the workweek will bring clear, sunny skies, as a high-pressure system pushes down from Canada and brings dry, stable air to our region. Over the weekend, the high-pressure system moves east, and a low-pressure system forms out west, with the two systems lifting warm air into our region. As a result, temperatures will rise into the low-80s, usually seen in late-summer. Skies will also be mostly clear and sunny during that time, so this last weekend of summer will be perfect for going outside. As for how long this dry weather lasts, while models can change, it seems most of the models want sunny, summer-like conditions well into next week as well. In short, today and tomorrow will be partly sunny and fall-like, and after that, expect sunny, summer-like conditions.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO