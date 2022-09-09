Read full article on original website
WDTV
Business to invest $500 million in West Virginia for new hub
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A business is investing $500 million to develop a first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site in West Virginia, says Gov. Jim Justice. During a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Justice announced Berkshire Hathaway Energy is purchasing more than 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday.,
WDTV
Roads, jobs packages receive overwhelming support
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia lawmakers made quick work on two items crucial to the state -- a roads package and a new program that could bring numerous jobs to Jackson County. The House and Senate each approved both packages Monday afternoon and evening. Each measure passed with overwhelming...
WDTV
LUCAS unit celebrates anniversary of first screening
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, performed its first screening one year ago this week. A commemorative celebration of the day was held Monday at the WVU Medicine outpatient center at University Town Centre, where the mobile unit is parked when it’s not on the road.
WDTV
Donate Life West Virginia recognizes 11 WVU Medicine hospitals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals have been recognized by Donate Life West Virginia. The recognition came on Sept. 9 at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase...
WDTV
Protesters gather outside W.Va. governor’s mansion during abortion rights legislative session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As West Virginia lawmakers hashed out abortion rights Monday during a special session, protesters stood outside the gates of the governor’s mansion making their voices heard. “Hands off -- our bodies, hands off -- our bodies,” they chanted. Many of the same protesters were...
32nd Annual WV Black Heritage Festival weekend begins
The thirty-second annual West Virginia Black Heritage Festival held its opening ceremony on Clarksburg's Main Street at 12 p.m. on Sept. 10.
WTAP
West Virginia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths since 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention the state of West Virginia has seen a 3.6% decrease of overdose deaths from 2021. Only five other states nationwide have seen a decrease in overdose deaths overall. Locally Chief Deputy Mike Deem says that he believes...
WDTV
Governor Justice calls for Special Session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation Saturday night calling for a Special Session of the State Legislature Monday, Sept. 12. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the Legislature is being called to consider two items: a bill establishing a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program,” within the Department of Economic Development and a supplemental appropriations bill that would transfer $150 million to the Division of Highways for secondary road maintenance.
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $4.9 million for six West Virginia Health Services Programs
$2,000,095 – First Choice Services: Support Navigators. $1,386,669 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant. $750,000 – Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects. $300,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and...
WDTV
W.Va State Superintendent of Schools discusses school safety
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In August, the West Virginia Board of Education named a new State Superintendent of Schools after Clayton Burch stepped aside. David Roach was selected for the role, after serving as the executive director for the School Building Authority (SBA) for four years. He was previously a...
realvail.com
Boebert at Club 20 debate: ‘In Washington D.C. the problem is there’s not enough of me’
The campaign for Democrat Adam Frisch, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Nov. 8 election, on Sunday issued a press release on Saturday night’s Club 20 debate in Grand Junction, charging Boebert with dodging the issues important to Western Slope residents. The campaign for Boebert,...
Here’s who is running in the 2022 West Virginia General Election
Editor’s Note: Some incumbents will not be in the same House of Delegates district they were before. Before the 2022 Primaries, there were 67 districts and there are now 100. Incumbents are marked with: (i) The West Virginia General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, […]
WDTV
Local business explains medicinal benefits of ginseng
MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Ginseng is a native plant of West Virginia that grows in all 55 counties but many don’t know much about. It is a perirenal herb that is believed to have medicinal benefits. Ed Daniels is an avid consumer and grower of ginseng and can...
coloradosun.com
Colorado Democrats file lawsuit to stop recall of state Sen. Kevin Priola
Colorado Democrats filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to stop the recall of state Sen. Kevin Priola by challenging a ruling by state elections officials about where the recall should take place. Priola, who switched his party affiliation to Democrat from Republican last month in a move that angered the GOP,...
Nuclear Attack: Colorado Sits Right In The Crosshairs Of Potential Targets
We're not putting this out there for any fear-mongering purposes; this is simply a heads up and something that I had no idea about until I did a little digging, and it's merely factual information to know and be aware of in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack. All...
I-79 on-ramp closure announced for this week
A ramp onto Interstate 79 southbound will be closed this Tuesday through Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Highways announced in a press release Monday.
WCVB
Massachusetts residents continue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
BOSTON — People in Massachusetts continue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, two days after the British monarch's death. On Saturday, people took photos of the pew inside Boston's Old North Church where the queen and her husband, the late Prince Philip, sat when they visited the city for the United States bicentennial celebration.
WDTV
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 13, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past few days, a low-pressure system and cold front out west lifted moisture into West Virginia, bringing scattered showers and even downpours into our region. Today, that system will move east of us, leaving fall-like conditions. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, as the center of the low-pressure system out west moves in, but no rain is expected at all. Winds will come from out west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s at most, in a few areas. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, and while there may be patchy fog that could affect the morning commute, tonight will otherwise be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the low-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s. The rest of the workweek will bring clear, sunny skies, as a high-pressure system pushes down from Canada and brings dry, stable air to our region. Over the weekend, the high-pressure system moves east, and a low-pressure system forms out west, with the two systems lifting warm air into our region. As a result, temperatures will rise into the low-80s, usually seen in late-summer. Skies will also be mostly clear and sunny during that time, so this last weekend of summer will be perfect for going outside. As for how long this dry weather lasts, while models can change, it seems most of the models want sunny, summer-like conditions well into next week as well. In short, today and tomorrow will be partly sunny and fall-like, and after that, expect sunny, summer-like conditions.
82-year-old Colorado man’s dance moves go viral: ‘It really inspires people,’ his son says
An 82-year-old Colorado man wowed the crowd at a wedding reception with dance moves that defied his age. "He is always the first one to start the dancing," his son said.
