Portage County, OH

Portage County Week 4 football scores and stories

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 4 days ago

Find all of our Week 4 coverage here as league competition begins in the Chagrin Valley Conference (Crestwood), Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (Garfield, Waterloo), Metro Athletic Conference (Field, Ravenna, Streetsboro), Northeastern Athletic Conference (Windham) and Suburban American (Aurora, Roosevelt)!

Week 4 Previewed

We featured Waterloo junior Bobby Harouff, who put on an absurd 55 pounds of muscle during the offseason , and also previewed every Week 4 contest .

Game Coverage

Jonah Rosenblum covered Waterloo's dominant performance at Sebring McKinley .

Allen Moff will cover Streetsboro-Norton. Get his Twitter updates here .

Phil Keren covered Aurora as it surged past host Copley late in the first half .

Eric Clutter covered Ravenna's loss to run-heavy Cloverleaf .

Jonah Rosenblum will cover Windham-St. John Saturday. Get his Twitter updates here .

Scoreboard

We will post final scores as we see them!

Metro Athletic Conference

Field 49 - Springfield 0

Norton 35 - Streetsboro 25

Cloverleaf 42 - Ravenna 17

Chagrin Valley Conference

Harvey 56 - Crestwood 14

MVAC Grey

Garfield 34 - LaBrae 0

MVAC Scarlet

Waterloo 47 - Sebring McKinley 8

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Windham at St. John (Saturday at Spire)

Suburban American

Aurora 63 - Copley 28

Barberton 30 - Roosevelt 7

Non-League

Rootstown 48 - Pymatuning Valley 6

Southeast 43 - Akron North 12

Mogadore 33 - Liberty-Benton 28 (at Ashland University)

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County Week 4 football scores and stories

