MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Researcher identifies effective combination immunotherapy for subgroup of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer
A physician-scientist at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has identified a novel combination immunotherapy regimen that demonstrated significant response in a subgroup of people with recurrent metastatic colorectal cancer. The Phase 1 data was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Paris on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. CEST.
MedicalXpress
AI helps detect pancreatic cancer
An artificial intelligence (AI) tool is highly effective at detecting pancreatic cancer on CT, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Pancreatic cancer has the lowest five-year survival rate among cancers. It is projected to become the second leading cause...
People with ‘poor dental hygiene’ more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study finds
People with poor dental health and tooth loss are 21 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease later in life, according to a new study. Academics at the University of Eastern Finland analysed 47 studies from around the world to conclude that those with poor oral health are also 23 per cent more likely to develop cognitive decline.
pharmacytimes.com
Vaccination Coverage in Patients With Diabetes
Hospitalization and interprofessional team management, particularly the involvement of a pharmacist, are essential in vaccination coverage for patients with diabetes. Preventive care is vital for the diabetic patient population. Currently, 37.3 million people in the United States have diabetes and 96 million people over 18 years of age have prediabetes.
Healthline
Managing Stage 4 Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes: My Story
All my life, I have been a person of size who was extremely active. I played tennis, swam, hiked, and rode my bike for miles. Being large, I was constantly being tested for diabetes, but my A1C would come back normal. Diabetes does not run in my family. But when...
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
MedicalXpress
Older adults with regular activity routines are happier and do better on cognitive tests, study finds
Older adults who consistently get up early and remain active throughout the day are happier and perform better on cognitive tests than those with irregular activity patterns, according to a new study led by University of Pittsburgh researchers. The findings, published online in JAMA Psychiatry, suggest that patterns of activity—not...
pharmacytimes.com
Viloxazine ER Shows Promising Outcomes for Adult Patients with ADHD
Viloxazine ER treatment was associated with symptom, function, and clinical improvement in adults with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. Nine of 10 children diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) continue to experience symptoms in adulthood. ADHD may negatively impact educational status, social isolation, sleep disturbances, and self-esteem. Receiving ADHD treatment may improve some of the symptoms and improve quality of life.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
MedicalXpress
Study finds connection between COVID and new-onset AFib
A study in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology finds new-onset atrial fibrillation (AFib) in 1 in 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. AFib is a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. At least 2.7 million Americans are living with AFib.
MedicalXpress
Anti-diarrhea medication may help treat core autism symptoms
There are currently no effective treatments for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), such as difficulties with socializing and communicating. A new study uses a computer-based protein interaction network to identify whether existing drugs could provide a new treatment approach. The researchers discovered that a common anti-diarrheal drug may have potential in treating the social difficulties associated with ASD.
verywellhealth.com
Can Frequent Urination Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Frequent urination may be an early sign of diabetes. Diabetes mellitus is a group of diseases characterized by the body’s impaired ability to produce or respond to insulin as it should, leading to high blood sugar (glucose) levels. When blood sugar levels are too high, the kidneys must work harder to eliminate excess glucose from the blood. This can cause excessive thirst and frequent urination.
MedicalXpress
Using music to counter delirium in mechanically ventilated older adults in the ICU
Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic researcher-clinicians are conducting a multi-site study to establish that music intervention can reduce the likelihood of critically ill, mechanically ventilated older adults in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) developing delirium and can also improve their post-ICU brain health. The study is one of the first to measure dosage of music exposure as the researchers continue their pioneering exploration of the potential of music to decrease or even prevent delirium.
MedicalXpress
Study results offer new hope for advanced lung cancer patients being treated with immunotherapy
Patients with advanced lung cancer had a better chance at survival when their treatment combined chemotherapy with a drug designed to turn the immune system against cancer, according to two studies released Sunday at a conference in Paris, France. In both trials, 20% of participants who took chemotherapy plus the...
healio.com
Speaker: Assess CVD risk when considering hormone therapy for menopause symptoms
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. — Menopausal hormone therapy can help alleviate severe vasomotor symptoms, but cardiologists should assess CV risk and consider several other factors when evaluating these patients, according to a speaker. Approximately 40% of a woman’s life is spent in menopause, and the average age of menopause...
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
Healthline
Fatty Liver Disease and Diabetes: What’s the Connection?
Living with diabetes can increase the risk of various complications, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In this condition, excess fat builds up in the liver. Around. of people in the United States have NAFLD. But for adults who live with both obesity and type 2 diabetes, the estimates are...
MedicalXpress
Patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer experience survival benefits with fruquintinib
Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported study results showing that the targeted therapy fruquintinib significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Findings from the global FRESCO-2 trial were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022.
