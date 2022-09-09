Three people killed in shooting incident in Eastern Kentucky

Three people were killed in a shooting incident in Paintsville on Friday.

Kentucky State Police said they responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on on Depot Road and found three people who were pronounced dead at the scene by the Johnson County coroner’s office. The names of the victims had not been released Friday night.

A suspect was later found and taken to the hospital.

The local school system was on lockdown for a period during the incident, but that lifted after noon, according to Facebook posts.