Three people killed in shooting incident in Eastern Kentucky

By Bill Estep, Karla Ward
 7 days ago

Three people were killed in a shooting incident in Paintsville on Friday.

Kentucky State Police said they responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on on Depot Road and found three people who were pronounced dead at the scene by the Johnson County coroner’s office. The names of the victims had not been released Friday night.

A suspect was later found and taken to the hospital.

The local school system was on lockdown for a period during the incident, but that lifted after noon, according to Facebook posts.

Guest
6d ago

All the madness is now at our back yard stay safe people!!! Condolences to those families of the police officers

Laura Bass
7d ago

Hasn't Eastern Kentucky had enough problems with Floods and everything. What a maggot !

