Milwaukee, WI

Looking for pick-your-own pumpkins, hay rides, corn mazes and more fall fun around Milwaukee? Check out these farms.

By Amy Schwabe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Fall has arrived, and that means it's time to pick out some pumpkins to decorate, carve or bake into pies.

Here are some places to go in southeast Wisconsin to pick pumpkins. Several of them also have activities like corn mazes and hay rides.

Apple Barn Orchard & Winery

W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn

(262) 728-3266

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Appleland Farm Market

4177 Highway 57, Fredonia

(262) 692-2560

Additional activities: wagon rides, farm market and fall decor for sale

Hours: Open daily through October, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Barthel Fruit Farm

12246 N. Farmdale Road, Mequon

(262) 242-2737

Additional activities: corn maze, bakery

Hours: Pick-your-own pumpkins and corn maze open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily (pumpkins starting early October)

Basse's Taste of Country Farm Market

3190 County Line Q, Colgate

(262) 628-2626

Additional activities: ropes course, skee ball, animal barn, slides, wagon rides, straw bale mountain to climb, mirror maze

Hours: 1:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekends, Sept. 17-Oct. 31

Bear Den Zoo & Petting Farm

6831 Big Bend Road (Highway 164), Waterford

(262) 895-6430

Additional activities: hay ride through the woods, hot apple cider, hot cocoa, caramel apples, petting zoo, playground

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays in September; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Sundays in September; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October

Busy Barns Adventure Farm

W7675 Highway 12, Fort Atkinson

(920) 691-6742

Additional activities: hay rides, corn mazes, sunflower field, kids' activities

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Sept. 17-Oct. 30

Cedarburg Creek Farm

649 Highway 60, Cedarburg

(414) 333-5600

Additional activities: corn maze, hay rides, petting zoo, barrel train

Hours: open daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m. starting Sept. 17

Cozy Nook Farm

S11-W30780 Summit Ave., Waukesha

(262) 968-2573

Additional activities: weekend hay rides

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Sept. 24-Oct. 31

Creekside Valley Farm

13101 N. Wauwatosa Road, Mequon

(414) 852-5752

Additional activities: fall decor and crafts for sale, theater room with fall movies, corn maze, petting zoo, pedal tractors and pumpkin games

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily starting Sept. 17

The Elegant Farmer

1545 Main St., Hwys ES & J, Mukwonago

(262) 363-6770

Additional activities: corn maze, laser tag, Smilin' Barn cafe, train rides, pony rides, hay rides

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 10-Oct. 23

Lindner Pumpkin Farm

19075 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin

(262) 549-5364

Additional activities: petting zoo, barrel train, pumpkin bowling, children's activities, giant slide, playground, corn maze, pedal tractor racetrack

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Sept. 17-Oct. 31

Schuett Farms

Highway 83 and Road X, Mukwonago

262-968-4348

Additional activities: corn maze, hay rides, giant slide, pumpkin launching and corn cannon

Hours: 12-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept 24-Oct. 30; also open for nighttime corn maze until 9 p.m. on Fridays in October

Swan's Pumpkin Farm

5930 Highway H, Franksville

(262) 835-4885

Additional activities: corn maze, petting zoo, hay rides, pedal cart track, big slide, weekend pony rides, cafe with bakery, kettle corn, brats and hamburgers

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends in September, daily in October

Contact Amy Schwabe at (262) 875-9488 or amy.schwabe@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @WisFamilyJS, Instagram at @wisfamilyjs or Facebook at WisconsinFamily.

