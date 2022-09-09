ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

There'll be an official Post Malone after-party, with a surprise guest, following the singer's Milwaukee show

By Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkXTT_0hovvQh600

Anyone looking to party after the Post Malone concert at Fiserv Forum Sept. 15 can just head to the Potawatomi Club at the top of the Milwaukee Bucks arena after the show.

On Friday, the pop and hip-hop superstar announced a series of official after-parties following shows on his "Twelve Carat Tour," which includes his debut Milwaukee appearance Sept. 15.

At 11 p.m. after the Milwaukee show ends, Fiserv Forum's Potawatomi Club (until this spring, known as the Panorama Club), the arena lounge with the outdoor patio overlooking the downtown skyline, will host an after-party with a surprise special guest — although it's noted that Malone himself is not guaranteed to make an appearance.

The after-parties are also doubling as marketing opportunities for Don Londres, a tequila brand established by Malone's manager Dre London.

Tickets for the after-party, priced at $30 (plus $20.04 in fees), are available at fiservforum.com and through Ticketmaster. All attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s the lineup for this year’s Flannel Fest

Back in 2019, Boone & Crockett—in partnership with The Cooperage, Taco Moto, and Pedal Tavern—hosted a celebration of music, food, and seasonal attire known as “Flannel Fest.” That iteration brought hundreds of people to the Harbor District bar on a brisk fall day/night to see performances by the likes of Poliça, REYNA, Klassik, Immortal Girlfriend, and many more. We were there. It was fun!
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Healthy ways to prepare potatoes 🥔

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fries, chips, slice 'em or dice 'em! There are so many ways to use potatoes and now is a good a time as any because it's National Potato Month!. CBS 58 was joined by registered dietitian Becky Kerkenbush, with Watertown Regional Medical Center, to talk about the positives potatoes bring to your diet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

8th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest

Get your fill of the best tacos in Milwaukee at this family-friendly fiesta, then vote for your favorite! Hope we see ya, tortilla!. Attendees can participate in the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole‑in‑One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Malone, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
milwaukeerecord.com

Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”

Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Post Malone
Greater Milwaukee Today

Best Dam Blues Festival returns to Thiensville for second year

MEQUON - The soulful sounds of the blues will return to Thiensville Village Park this weekend for the second annual Best Dam Blues Fest. Presented by the Thiensville Business Association, the two-day outdoor music festival will feature some of the best and loved blues bands from all over the country. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
THIENSVILLE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Second grade Racine teacher goes viral on TikTok

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A second grade teacher in Racine is gaining popularity on social media. Monique McKnight is a second grade teacher with Racine Unified School District. She comes from a musical family and has loved singing her entire life. Recently, she started doing end of the year remix songs on social media. This year, she decided to get students excited to return to school for the beginning of the school year by utilizing a popular song.
RACINE, WI
themadent.com

When Your Backyard is Their Backyard Too

Over the last week, I have met with business and community stakeholders regarding the potential placement of a Juvenile Correctional Facility on the far northwest side of Milwaukee. By now many of you know the basics of the story, but I will quickly recap for those who are out of the loop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Havingfun#Performance Info#Milwaukee Bucks#The Potawatomi Club#Fiserv Forum#Panorama Club#Ticketmaster#Pietlevy
On Milwaukee

7 festivals keeping summer going in September

The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. September 22 may mark the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children

MILWAUKEE - The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

‘How Do I Ever Get Caught Up, If I’m Always Catching Up?’ Poverty’s Unrelenting Grip on Milwaukee

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Unpaid bills often put Elizabeth Brown in the position of choosing between which of her family’s needs should get priority, a struggle familiar to many...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan

MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Those Old Milwaukee Bronzeville Streets Were Second to None

Whenever I return to Milwaukee for a visit, I am struck by changes in the character of the town where I was born, raised and educated. And most of my memories are pleasant, because good memories have a way of sticking together like the pages of a dog-eared old book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy