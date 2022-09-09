There'll be an official Post Malone after-party, with a surprise guest, following the singer's Milwaukee show

Anyone looking to party after the Post Malone concert at Fiserv Forum Sept. 15 can just head to the Potawatomi Club at the top of the Milwaukee Bucks arena after the show.

On Friday, the pop and hip-hop superstar announced a series of official after-parties following shows on his "Twelve Carat Tour," which includes his debut Milwaukee appearance Sept. 15.

At 11 p.m. after the Milwaukee show ends, Fiserv Forum's Potawatomi Club (until this spring, known as the Panorama Club), the arena lounge with the outdoor patio overlooking the downtown skyline, will host an after-party with a surprise special guest — although it's noted that Malone himself is not guaranteed to make an appearance.

The after-parties are also doubling as marketing opportunities for Don Londres, a tequila brand established by Malone's manager Dre London.

Tickets for the after-party, priced at $30 (plus $20.04 in fees), are available at fiservforum.com and through Ticketmaster. All attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.