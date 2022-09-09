ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

HyperX's superb budget microphone is just $35 right now

By Jorge Jimenez
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

Are expensive $200 microphones holding you back from recording the world's greatest videogame podcast or starting a YouTube channel where you play all the Dark Souls games with your feet ? Fear not; Amazon has a killer deal on the HyperX Solocast USB microphone at an all-time low price of $35 . That's nearly half of its already super cheap price of $60.

The HyperX Solocast is hands down the best cheap microphone for streaming and gaming . It's tiny, easy to use, and now even more wildly affordable. Great for creating content or just sounding good on a work call.

Below, you can hear there isn't much difference in sound quality between the Solocast and the QuadCast S, HyperX's premium microphone that retails for around $160.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igPA4_0hovvNI900

HyperX Solocast USB Microphone| Black| $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon (save $25)
This cute pill-shaped mic offers incredible sound at an even more incredible price. It may lack many features more serious streamers want, but if you're on a budget but still want good sound quality, a Solocast for $35 is the way to go. View Deal

As great as this little pill-shaped microphone sounds, it's not perfect. Much like the other budget microphones I like, most features that come standard on a typical HyperX microphone are stripped out to keep the cost of the kit low.

There's no volume or gain control, headphone jack, shock mount, pop filter, or that classic RGB flair we've come to know and love (or hate depending on who you ask) from HyperX. All you get is a tap-to-mute button on the top; honestly, that's more than some other budget mics .

This means any sort of audio adjustment needs to be done on a software level, via your streaming and recording apps, such as OBS or Xsplit. That can be a pain, especially if you're doing a livestream. I noted in my SoloCast review that the mic sounds a bit too loud out of the box, so you'll have to do some tweaking to get it just right.

At a shade less than $60, it was already a great option for folks looking for a travel-friendly plug-and-play microphone that works well on both PC and Macs. At $35, it's practically a steal.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Welp, the Cyberpunk 2077 anime made me want to give the game another shot

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is stylish and gory, but also a surprisingly compelling gutter-level view of Night City. The funny thing about creating a "living, breathing" videogame world is just how easily it comes unraveled. You spend five years and $300 million trying to make an utterly convincing, absorbing city, and then someone comes along and notices that every NPC crashes into the same street corner, or that children are just weirdly shrunken adults, or that the police just magically appear when you do crimes. It's easy for the illusion to be broken—especially in a game that overpromises, is impossibly ambitious, and gets shoved out the door two years before it's ready. That's Cyberpunk 2077.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microphones#Software#Solocast
PC Gamer

Pimax promises gifts among birthday celebrations and 12k VR Headset launch

You'll have to check the Pimax website starting next week to find out what they are. As VR becomes even more commonplace in the home thanks to affordable and portable options like the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab), we're seeing a split in VR users. Some are after that easy low cost experience, but many are using the improvements in technology to level up the experience's fidelity. One company that's going all in on trying to give you the best VR experience is Pimax with its impressive high resolution offerings with 200 degree field of view. (opens in new tab)
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Why Destiny 2's 'elites' vs 'casuals' balance drama missed the point

The reaction to a raid champ's Divinity take showed there's a long way to go before players of different skill levels understand each other. Weapon balance is a constant talking point in Destiny 2—something that every player has an opinion on. But does being the best at a game mean you know what's best for it? Late last week, Destiny 2 raid champ Saltagreppo tested that question with a tweet thread that called for a nerf to Divinity, one of the best support weapons in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
PC Gamer

Wuthering Waves is an Open-World ARPG with an emphasis on the action

Dive into this open-world ARPG set in a vast and mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Looking at the fluidly animated, all-action trailers for Wuthering Waves, it's hard not to be impressed. From the costume design of its key characters to the scintillating combat that looks impossible to pull off until you actually get the game in your hands, it's clearly a game made by a team that isn't on its first anime RPG rodeo. The above trailer, which will accompany Wuthering Waves at the Tokyo Game Show on September 15, showcases the game's strengths beautifully.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This mod adds the gloriously chunky PS1 Spider-Man outfits to new game

Play as Spider-Man from 2000 in the 2022 port of the 2018 game. Modder low_res_jpg over on NexusMods has put together a delightful treat for fans of Neversoft's classic PS1 (and Dreamcast and PC and N64) Spider-Man game. The new mod adds 11 low-poly classic Spidey suits (opens in new tab) in all their chunky, turn of the millennium glory.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Discord integration with Xbox is now live for everyone

For those of us with console pals, today is a good day. Discord integration for Xbox is finally leaving the Insiders program and is available for everyone. The integration means that PC players can chat with Xbox console users on Discord, as well as see their Xbox game activity. The feature has been in place for Insiders program members since July, but is now being opened up to the masses.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Yakuza spin-offs Judgment and Lost Judgment just released on Steam

The games see you play a grizzled PI instead of an honourable gangster. Before yesterday's ESRB leaks (opens in new tab), I'd given up hope of ever seeing the Judgment games on PC. A dispute between the agency for Takuya Kimura—who plays the game's lead character Takayuki Yagami—and Sega seemed not only to have killed hopes for a PC version stone dead, but possibly killed the Judgment series entirely (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

A new 'browser-in-the-browser' attack threatens Steam users

A sophisticated phishing technique is aimed at competitive gamers. Receiving a Steam message from someone trying to scam you out of a Team Fortress 2 hat was a rite of passage for PC gamers in the 2010s, but today's phishing techniques are much more sophisticated. The latest attack looks like a real opportunity for up-and-coming competitive gamers, secure login form and all.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Triangle Strategy comes to PC next month as our strategy RPG cup overfloweth

Too many tactics games, not enough time: a great problem to have. Triangle Strategy, Square Enix's first brand new stab at the strategy RPG in years, is about to land on PC where it belongs. Square announced on Tuesday that the turn-based tactics game hits Steam (opens in new tab) on October 13, sandwiching it right in the middle of two other fairly similar games from Square. At the end of this month it's launching real time tactics game The DioField Chronicle, and then in November we're getting the remastered Tactics Ogre: Reborn. If you're a glutton for number-crunching, grid-based Japanese RPGs, you are eating good this fall.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How HDMI Technology Is Bringing Gaming Features To More Gamers

Whether it’s the rise of cloud gaming, TVs with built-in games, "smart" monitors, or the popularity of retro game decks, constant change is a fixture on the gaming landscape. Those changes are not confined to gaming platforms and PCs. TVs are being built with gaming-specific features, such as support...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Exclusive Magic: The Gathering Warhammer 40,000 card reveal: Keeper of Secrets

There's a military tactic beloved by wargamers called the hammer and anvil. You split your army into two forces, the slower and sturdier of which pins down your opponent, holding them in place—the anvil—while the faster force maneuvers into a flanking position—the hammer—and then you bring the two together. If you've played Total War: Warhammer 3 as Slaanesh, you'll know they're an army with no anvil. Slaanesh is all hammer, all the time.
HOBBIES
PC Gamer

You'll soon be able to play The Sims 4 for free

The Sims 4 is a financial monster of a game to get into, but it looks like EA is trying to make the entry point a little smoother. The publisher has just revealed (opens in new tab) that the base game is shedding its price tag and going free-to-play from October 18.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy