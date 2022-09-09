ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amplify Energy charged in OC oil spill, will pay nearly $5 million in penalties, fines

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

A Texas-based oil company was charged Thursday in connection with the oil spill that fouled much of the Orange County coast last year.

Amplify Energy faces six misdemeanor charges filed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. Prosecutors say they will pay $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and county in what is believed to be the largest state misdemeanor criminal fine in Orange County's history.

"The $4.9 million in criminal fines represents one of the largest criminal fines in Orange County's history and serves to bring Amplify to justice for its actions that had such a devastating impact to our beautiful coastline and business activities," Spitzer said in a statement.

Approximately 25,000 gallons of petroleum was discharged from an underwater pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach last October, polluting state waterways, shutting down beaches, and killing fish and wildlife up and down the Orange County coast. Amplify's San Pedro Bay pipeline, which runs from Platform Elly, was found to have been dragged by the anchors of two wind-buffeted ships across the seafloor about 100 feet before its cement casing was eventually cracked.

"While the exact cost of the spill is still unknown, today's announcement marks an important step toward accountability," Bonta said in a statement.

The plea deal also requires Amplify to be on probation for 12 months, and implement new employee training and technology to prevent future spills.

The plea deal with the state comes about two weeks after Amplify pleaded guilty to federal charges .

