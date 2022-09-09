ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Gabriel, CA

Mission San Gabriel to open for special event, more than 2 years after devastating fire

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtetS_0hovvELc00

Mission San Gabriel to reopen for special mass 00:27

For the first time in more than two years, Mission San Gabriel is preparing to reopen its doors for a special event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIaPl_0hovvELc00
SAN GABRIEL, CALIFORNIA-JULY 11, 2020-The 249-year-old San Gabriel Mission caught fire overnight and burned most of the roof and interior. The cause is unknot at this time.(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Mission San Gabriel will reopen Saturday for one day only, for a special mass celebrating 250 years of the mission and the Catholic faith in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

The mission has undergone extensive restorations since an arson fire destroyed its roof and caused significant damage to the church's interior . A previously convicted arsonist, John David Corey , has been charged with setting the fire.

There's still much work to be done on the mission, including repairs to the pulpit and an altar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Memorial in Whittier commemorates 9/11 victims

WHITTIER, Calif. — A public display to remember the 21st anniversary of 9/11 is open to the public in Whittier. Field of Healing is being held at Rose Hills Memorial Park through Sept. 21, 2022. It includes 2,977 flags to honor and represent each person who died.
WHITTIER, CA
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
losangeleno.com

El Salvador: ‘Never Going Back’

Student journalists at the Los Angeles Collegian, the student voice of Los Angeles City College since 1929, have been hard at work this summer developing a special package of in-depth reporting with support from Cal Humanities. We are honored to present their work here. No one in Marie’s family was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Gabriel, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
San Gabriel, CA
Local
California Government
San Gabriel, CA
Government
CBS LA

Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles, Northern California

An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles, and investigators believe he is responsible for others in Northern California and beyond.Eric Watts, 31, was arrested last Wednesday in the city of Martinez, in the Bay Area, by LAPD detectives and U.S. Marshals. He has since been brought back to Los Angeles and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with six counts of felony robberies.LAPD officials say DNA, surveillance video and other evidence linked Watts to the Los Angeles crime spree, which included an officer-involved shooting at a business...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Mijares Mexican Restaurant, Thriving Through 102 Years, Celebrates Anniversary Thursday With “A Night in Tequila”

102 years ago, Jesucita Mijares founded a small tortilla factory in Pasadena, which quickly became known for its Mexican dishes including tamales, made using a metate stone grinder. Today, Mijares Mexican Restaurant is Pasadena’s oldest Mexican restaurant. It’s still a popular favorite, known for its authentic regional and traditional cuisine....
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Times#Getty Images#Catholic
CBS LA

10 years later, San Bernardino's bankruptcy case closed by judge

A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by the city of San Bernardino, which grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said Monday.The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the case last week because the city had resolved claims and has shown it can pay its outstanding long-term obligations. When the city filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 1, 2012, vendors hadn't been paid and cash was running out to make payroll."The grueling and deep cuts we all experienced are in the rearview mirror of San...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS LA

Santa Clarita sanctuary needs help to protect its animals from climate change

Just like people, wild animals and livestock needed help to stay cool in last week's heat wave — so a local animal shelter is seeking help to fund things like shade tarps and fans.The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita, which cares for 200 farm animals — like horses, pigs, and cows — is looking for donations to help keep its charges cool as the climate changes. Temperatures reached 112 degrees where the Gentle Barn is located during the heat wave, and the barn's owner had to resort to drastic actions to help some of the older, more vulnerable animals."We were...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Double homicide investigation shuts down San Bernardino street

Police have shut down a San Bernardino street Monday to investigate a double homicide.Few details were available Monday, but the murders appeared to have been shootings between the occupants of two vehicles at North Waterman Avenue and East Baseline Street. The vehicles involved both appear to be white — one a four-door sedan, the other a sport utility vehicle. It's unclear how many people were in the sedan, which was left with its doors open.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
fox40jackson.com

Terrell rips Los Angeles Democrat whose guns were stolen from home: ‘No one feels safe here’

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell ripped Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., for claiming she still feels “safe” in the city after her home was burglarized and guns were stolen. Terrell joined “America’s Newsroom” to discuss Bass’ candidacy to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, saying she will win on her “gender and skin color” since she does not stand for “law and order.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Flash flooding cancels classes at Cal State San Bernardino

While Tropical Storm Kay may be gone, her impact still lingers. California State University, San Bernardino was shut down today after a flash flood brought in debris and flooded buildings on campus. "It certainly is unusual for weather in Southern California to close down a university," said National Weather Service meteorologist Brandt Maxwell. CSUSB students were told not to return to class on Monday after a flash flood damaged the library and the basketball arena, the latter of which had just installed new floors. University officials closed the San Bernardino and Palm Desert campuses as crews removed debris and water from the buildings. "I didn't even know it rained that much up there," said one student-athlete. "I was kind of surprised."Maxwell said there was a chance of thunderstorms in the San Bernardino Mountains near the campus. "There is a chance of more thunderstorms in the area close to CSUSB," he said. "And if thunderstorms form there, there will be more heavy rain that could cause flash flooding."The extent of the damage is still being determined and university officials hope to reopen the school by tomorrow. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
140K+
Followers
25K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy