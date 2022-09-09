Mission San Gabriel to open for special event, more than 2 years after devastating fire

Mission San Gabriel to reopen for special mass 00:27

For the first time in more than two years, Mission San Gabriel is preparing to reopen its doors for a special event.

SAN GABRIEL, CALIFORNIA-JULY 11, 2020-The 249-year-old San Gabriel Mission caught fire overnight and burned most of the roof and interior. The cause is unknot at this time.(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Mission San Gabriel will reopen Saturday for one day only, for a special mass celebrating 250 years of the mission and the Catholic faith in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

The mission has undergone extensive restorations since an arson fire destroyed its roof and caused significant damage to the church's interior . A previously convicted arsonist, John David Corey , has been charged with setting the fire.

There's still much work to be done on the mission, including repairs to the pulpit and an altar.