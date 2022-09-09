ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Santa Rosa County Animal Services holds $5 adoption event

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees this week. You can get a dog or cat for just five dollars on Friday and Saturday in honor of national adoption weekend. Santa Rosa Animal Services is partnering with "Best Friends Animal Society" for the...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

City of Pensacola accepting applications for Pensacola Youth Council program

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola is now accepting applications for the Pensacola Youth Council. The Pensacola Youth Council is a program for local area high school students interested in becoming involved in their community. The eight-month long program provides an opportunity for Escambia County students to get involved...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

1 person hospitalized following water rescue on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after being rescued on Pensacola Beach Monday afternoon. According to Escambia County officials, lifeguards pulled a swimmer out of the water near the Margaritaville Beach Hotel around 1:40 p.m. Officials say the swimmer was taken to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office substation for...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Demolition of Okaloosa Island hotel

Residents may experience aircraft noise Sept. 13 – 15, when the 58th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 and 10 p.m. Night flying is required for 58th FS training operations, according to Eglin Air Force Base. Let’s get...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
Santa Rosa County, FL
Society
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Local
Florida Society
Escambia County, FL
Government
Escambia County, FL
Society
Santa Rosa County, FL
Government
City
Molino, FL
Local
Florida Government
thepulsepensacola.com

HOME-American Rescue Plan Funding Survey Available

The HOME-American Rescue Plan Funding Survey is now available online and on paper at the following community center and library locations. The survey will close on Friday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m. Community Centers. Beulah Senior Citizen Center, 7425 Woodside Dr. Felix Miga Sr. Citizen Center, 904 N. 57th Ave.
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Historical Museum#Senior Citizen#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Home American Rescue Plan#Milton Pace Library#Dogwood Drive#Pensacola Library#Genealogy Branch Library#N Ninth Ave#Molino Branch Library#N Paper#Citizen Center
getthecoast.com

City of Niceville to unveil 3 Florida Historical Heritage Markers

On Friday, the City of Niceville announced that it will dedicate and unveil three Florida historical heritage markers on October 6, 2022 at Lions Park in Niceville. The Old Maritime City marker will depict that, until the advent of the automobile, all commerce in the area was by water. In 1911, the steamer Belle, loaded with naval stores, sank with the loss of four lives including local Capt. Noah Edward Burlison.
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Police: Man leads officers on chase with child on board in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) -- According to Mobile Police, at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin and Florida Street. Police say the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit which was eventually terminated due to the time of day and traffic conditions.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
getthecoast.com

Niceville High’s BIG announcement

I hope you all had a great weekend. Here’s everything you need to know this Monday morning to get your week started 🙂. It’s Zeptember on 100.3 KROCK. 30 days of the words, music, and magic of Led Zeppelin that will culminate on September 30th with ZEPFEST. “The...
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

T.R. Miller High School hosting gun raffle, raising money for athletics club

BREWTON, Ala, (WPMI) — The Athletic Club at T.R. Miller High School is giving away one gun a day. Folks just have to donate $50 to enter to win. "All of the funds raised from this are used by the athletic club to support all 12 sports here at T.R. Miller," said Kyle Hayes, T.R. Miller Athletic Club Vice President.
BREWTON, AL
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)

In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fight at Pelican Point turns deadly: Baldwin Co. Sheriff

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office discovered new details in a shooting that left one man dead at Pelican Point Friday. According to deputies, a fight broke out between two men, which led to the two shooting at each other. Deputies said Gregory Johnson, 50, pulled out a gun and […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy