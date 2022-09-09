Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Animal Services holds $5 adoption event
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees this week. You can get a dog or cat for just five dollars on Friday and Saturday in honor of national adoption weekend. Santa Rosa Animal Services is partnering with "Best Friends Animal Society" for the...
WEAR
City of Pensacola accepting applications for Pensacola Youth Council program
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola is now accepting applications for the Pensacola Youth Council. The Pensacola Youth Council is a program for local area high school students interested in becoming involved in their community. The eight-month long program provides an opportunity for Escambia County students to get involved...
WEAR
1 person hospitalized following water rescue on Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after being rescued on Pensacola Beach Monday afternoon. According to Escambia County officials, lifeguards pulled a swimmer out of the water near the Margaritaville Beach Hotel around 1:40 p.m. Officials say the swimmer was taken to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office substation for...
getthecoast.com
Demolition of Okaloosa Island hotel
Residents may experience aircraft noise Sept. 13 – 15, when the 58th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 and 10 p.m. Night flying is required for 58th FS training operations, according to Eglin Air Force Base. Let’s get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thepulsepensacola.com
HOME-American Rescue Plan Funding Survey Available
The HOME-American Rescue Plan Funding Survey is now available online and on paper at the following community center and library locations. The survey will close on Friday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m. Community Centers. Beulah Senior Citizen Center, 7425 Woodside Dr. Felix Miga Sr. Citizen Center, 904 N. 57th Ave.
getthecoast.com
Emerald Coast Inn & Suites demolition begins on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
Demolition has begun on the Emerald Coast Inn & Suites on Okaloosa Island as part of the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. Crews with Cross Environmental Services were on-site Monday morning working on the front part of the hotel where the pool and lobby are located. As you can see in...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Santa Rosa Animal Services to reduce adoption fees for National Adoption Weekend
Santa Rosa County Animal Services (SRCAS) and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
WEAR
Santa Rosa Correctional Institution to receive help from Florida National Guard
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There's new reaction Monday to the deployment of Florida National Guard to prisons across the state. The Florida Department of Corrections asked governor Ron DeSantis to sign the executive order to help with their shortage of corrections officers. The state will pay for it with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Backpack Project Fishing Rodeo helps feed Escambia County students in need
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Backpack Project Fishing Rodeo is helping to feed students who are going hungry in Escambia County. The Backpack Project was created by some maintenance workers in the Escambia County school district who saw that some students are going hungry on weekends when they don't have school lunches.
getthecoast.com
City of Niceville to unveil 3 Florida Historical Heritage Markers
On Friday, the City of Niceville announced that it will dedicate and unveil three Florida historical heritage markers on October 6, 2022 at Lions Park in Niceville. The Old Maritime City marker will depict that, until the advent of the automobile, all commerce in the area was by water. In 1911, the steamer Belle, loaded with naval stores, sank with the loss of four lives including local Capt. Noah Edward Burlison.
Student arrested for bringing knife to school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a 15-year-old student after he threatened a girl and pulled a knife on her. The 15-year-old and the girl are students at Choctawhatchee High School. The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and aggravated […]
WEAR
Police: Man leads officers on chase with child on board in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) -- According to Mobile Police, at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin and Florida Street. Police say the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit which was eventually terminated due to the time of day and traffic conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getthecoast.com
Niceville High’s BIG announcement
I hope you all had a great weekend. Here’s everything you need to know this Monday morning to get your week started 🙂. It’s Zeptember on 100.3 KROCK. 30 days of the words, music, and magic of Led Zeppelin that will culminate on September 30th with ZEPFEST. “The...
WEAR
T.R. Miller High School hosting gun raffle, raising money for athletics club
BREWTON, Ala, (WPMI) — The Athletic Club at T.R. Miller High School is giving away one gun a day. Folks just have to donate $50 to enter to win. "All of the funds raised from this are used by the athletic club to support all 12 sports here at T.R. Miller," said Kyle Hayes, T.R. Miller Athletic Club Vice President.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)
In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
WEAR
Walton County deputies search for catalytic converter thieves caught on camera
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter in Santa Rosa Beach Thursday night. The sheriff's office says the car shown in the video was in the area of Lynn Drive. According to investigators, deputies believe the...
Fight at Pelican Point turns deadly: Baldwin Co. Sheriff
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office discovered new details in a shooting that left one man dead at Pelican Point Friday. According to deputies, a fight broke out between two men, which led to the two shooting at each other. Deputies said Gregory Johnson, 50, pulled out a gun and […]
WEAR
Troopers: A dozen injured in Escambia County District school bus accident
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County District school bus has been involved in a motor vehicle accident Monday morning. According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, the accident happened around 9:17 in the area of Highway 29 and Nine Half Mile Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer truck...
WEAR
Man charged in Walton County fatal hit-and-run while driving under the influence
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Santa Rosa Beach for driving under the under the influence and getting involved in a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend. Santoz Gomez Diaz, 38, of Santa Rosa Beach, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
Comments / 0