Rangers confirm they are in talks with UEFA over Champions League home clash with Napoli following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Scottish side stating the game is currently 'scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time'

By Abdi Rashid
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Rangers have confirmed they are in talks with UEFA and Police Scotland over their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox.

The Scottish Premiership side, along with rest of the league, had their upcoming games this weekend postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Up next for Rangers is Serie A side Napoli on Tuesday night and there's uncertainty over whether the game will go ahead.

A club statement said: 'At this difficult time for the United Kingdom, we are cognisant of ongoing uncertainty regarding supporter arrangements and travel plans for next week.

'We are aware of policing and resource pressures, especially on Tuesday, 13th September.

'We can confirm that discussions are taking place between UEFA, Police Scotland and Rangers regarding our scheduled UEFA Champions League fixture v Napoli on Tuesday, 13th September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZPRa_0hovut3q00
Rangers have confirmed they are in talks with UEFA and Police Scotland over their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox

'As present, the game is scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time.'

Meanwhile, speaking at Napoli’s press conference before their Serie A clash with Spezia on Saturday, coach Luciano Spalletti was asked if UEFA had contacted his club about the Rangers game.

He said: ‘I don’t know anything, no communication (from UEFA).

‘We stick to what we know and we go straight to be ready on Tuesday, otherwise we will just change. But, for now, we focus until this is put into practice.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jscay_0hovut3q00
The Champions League clash between Rangers and Napoli will go ahead as things stand 

Football followed rugby in calling off fixtures. The Scottish Rugby Union announced on Thursday that all domestic competitive matches would be postponed this weekend, as well as a women's international between Scotland and Spain.

Glasgow's pre-season friendly against Ulster was cancelled while Edinburgh announced their warm-up game against Benetton Treviso in Italy on Friday would go ahead after a minute's silence.

The Camanachd Association announced all shinty games were off this weekend while two racing fixtures at Musselburgh were cancelled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDJSv_0hovut3q00
Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti says his team will prepare for the Rangers match like normal

The British Horseracing Authority announced all events would be shelved on Saturday and Musselburgh's second planned fixture of the weekend is off on Sunday "as a mark of respect for the fact that the Queen's body will be lying in rest in Edinburgh".

Ice hockey fans will get to see some action with the start of the Elite League going ahead as planned when Glasgow Clan host Fife Flyers on Friday night.

Friday's Scottish Invitational basketball fixture between St Mirren and Glasgow Rocks is also unaffected.

WHICH SPORTING EVENTS HAVE BEEN AFFECTED FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF THE QUEEN?

Football

The Premier League have announced that all of this weekend's matches have been postponed to honour Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The FA confirmed all football across the country would also be called off, including the EFL and opening games of the new WSL season, as well as matches in the Barclay's Women's Championship, Women's FA Cup and the FA Trophy.

The National League has also cancelled their programme of fixtures for Saturday and Sunday across steps one to six and grassroots football matches in England have also been postponed to mark the death of the Queen.

The Government earlier advised that no sporting events should go ahead this weekend - or on the day of the Queen's funeral - but left the final decision up to the individual organisations.

The Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women's Premier League and Highland & Lowland Leagues have agreed that all professional football matches will be postponed this weekend as a mark of respect.

FA Wales have announced that games from the 9th to the 12th of September have been postponed.

Manchester United's Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham's game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday evening with pre-match tributes.

The Northern Ireland Football League announced that Friday night's matches between Cliftonville and Glentoran and Larne and Dungannon have been postponed.

The English Football League also confirmed that Friday night's Championship game between Burnley and Norwich and the League Two match between Tranmere and Stockport had been postponed, with a decision on Saturday's fixtures yet to be made.

The Irish FA has announced that all football in Northern Ireland scheduled for this weekend will not take place.

All of the Premier League 2 fixtures have been cancelled, as well as the Championship match between Burnley and Norwich.

Tonight’s League Two fixture between Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County has also been postponed.

Cricket

Friday's play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday that all cricket would resume on Saturday - including England's Test against South Africa and England Women's T20 match against India.

Rugby Union

Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women's summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Bristol Bears against Bath Rugby has been postponed from Friday evening to a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday, following the decision of the Premiership board. The rest of the Saturday Premiership Rugby matches will go ahead.

Rugby League

The RFL postponed Friday's Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but the first Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France.

Further announcements about the weekend's fixtures at all levels were set to be made 'as soon as possible', the governing body said.

Golf

Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship and there will be no play on Friday.

However, organisers later revealed they are planning to restart at Wentworth this weekend, awaiting guidance from Buckingham Palace.

Formula 1

Sunday's Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute's silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Boxing

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) stated that all fights on Friday would not go ahead as planned.

The undisputed middleweight showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall at the 02 Arena has been postponed until October 15.

Tennis

The US Open held a brief tribute to the Queen during the women's semi-finals on Thursday night in New York. With Brits Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski on either side of the net for the men's double's final on Friday, the pair are expected to wear black armbands to mark the Queen's passing.

Horse racing

Horse racing was a much loved passion of the Queen. Events were cancelled for Friday and Saturday, while evening cards at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday were abandoned after the news of her death was confirmed around 6.30pm.

On Sunday, racing returns, led with the St Leger in a revised nine-race programme at Doncaster racecourse.

Sunday's card at Chepstow in Wales will also proceed as normal, but Musselburgh in Scotland has been cancelled because the Queen's body will be lying in rest in Edinburgh.

The Queen's horse King’s Lynn has not been declared for the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh, Ireland, on Sunday, after being initially entered.

Athletics

The Great North Run, the world's largest half-marathon, will go ahead on Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday.

Richmond RUN-FEST has been postponed, because their route would take runners through two locations owned in part by Historic Royal Palaces and a floral tribute to Elizabeth in the Royal Borough's Old Deer Park.

Cycling

Friday's Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Ice Hockey

Premier Sports Elite League Ice Hockey will begin tonight as previously planned, following a board meeting. Fixtures will start with a two-minute silence for the Queen, followed by the playing of the national anthem.

Daily Mail

Tragedy as the Duchess of Cornwall's cousin - who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest divorce battles - 'is found dead after taking his own life in a London hotel room'

A distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest-running divorce battles is thought to have taken his own life in a London hotel room. Charles Villiers and estranged wife Emma Villiers hit headlines after becoming involved in a dispute over whether their divorce should be settled in Scottish or English courts.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
Daily Mail

DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre

Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
SCIENCE
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral

Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Tears for a beloved mother and grandmother: Heartbroken royals led by Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew embrace and share emotional moment of unity as they stop to read tributes at Balmoral service to honour Queen

The late Queen's close family publicly grieved over the death of the elderly monarch at a private church service in Balmoral this afternoon - as Prince Andrew consoled his weeping daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, before making a touching tribute about his mother and thanking well-wishers who laid floral tributes outside the gates of the Aberdeenshire estate.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London - with the Princess Royal also set to escort the coffin on a flight to the capital tomorrow ahead of the funeral

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral cortege on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The Princess Royal, 72, had a forlorn expression but remained composed as she was driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley alongside her husband of thirty years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
U.K.
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
The Guardian

Along with the Queen, Britain is laying to rest a sacred national image that never was

In Britain, there has been a whiff of decline in the air for a long time, temporarily masked by the cheap synthetic scent of Boris Johnson’s cheerleader government. But it is now unmistakable. When people used to say the Queen was to be admired because “she does the job so well”, I never quite understood what that meant. As far as I could see, her job was simply to turn up, go through protocols and not go off script. But the truth is that what others saw was a display of confidence, coherence and continuity, when the country she ruled over had little of these. Hers was a sanitising presence against a backdrop of wars, economic crises, Brexit and Covid.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

