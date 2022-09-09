ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Fetterman agrees to debate with Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Lt Gov. John Fetterman's campaign for U.S. Senate announced Wednesday that he will commit to debating Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz next month. The debate will take place in Harrisburg on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast throughout Pennsylvania. We...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Philly braces for potential busloads of migrants sent from southern border

PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Since April, the state of Texas has bussed approximately 10,400 migrants caught along the southern border to three "sanctuary cities," Washington, D.C., New York City and most recently Chicago. Now, another major city, Philadelphia, is preparing to become the next potential destination for migrants, as Texas...
CHICAGO, IL
Caught on camera: shark jumps onto fishing boat

ST. GEORGE, Me. (CBS12) — A Mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine and it was all caught on camera. David Sinclair runs Sea Ventures Charters in St. George, Maine and routinely takes clients out to fish for sharks and experience them up close and help tag.
SAINT GEORGE, ME

