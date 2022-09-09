Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
No. 22 Ole Miss Rolls Past Central Arkansas
No. 22 Ole Miss rolled past the Central Arkansas Bears by a score of 59-3 on Saturday night. Ole Miss (2-0) had a dominant performance in all three phases of the contest against the Bears. The Rebels put up 508 yards of total offense with 277 in the air and 231 on the ground.
hottytoddy.com
No. 20 Ole Miss Prepares for Georgia Tech Matchup
No. 20 Ole Miss heads into the third week of the season looking to stay undefeated as they travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday after practice. The Rebels are coming off of a 59-3 victory over the Central...
hottytoddy.com
Game Time Announced for Tulsa
The Southeastern Conference announced the game time for week four (Sept. 24) of the schedule as No. 20 Ole Miss plays host to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (2-0) is coming off 59-3 victory over the...
hottytoddy.com
BMH-NM and BC&BS of Mississippi Partner to Improve Quality of Healthcare
Over the past three years, through its Comprehensive Quality Model, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi has partnered with Network Hospitals across the state, including Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi, to focus on improving and ensuring quality healthcare for Mississippians. BCBSMS, and its participating Network Hospitals, worked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hottytoddy.com
Visit Oxford Named Tourism Office of the Year by Southeast Tourism Society
Visit Oxford received the Tourism Office of the Year award at Southeast Tourism Society’s Shining Example Awards held last week in Concord, NC during the STS Connections Conference. The program highlights exemplary work being done in the travel and tourism industry throughout the Southeast with 11 award categories. Visit...
hottytoddy.com
College Hill Presbyterian Remains a ‘Living Church’ Despite Loss of Historic Sanctuary
While there has been no official ruling yet as to what caused the fire that destroyed the historical sanctuary of the College Hill Presbyterian Church in August, the church has since learned that foul play has been ruled out. The fire happened at about 11 p.m. on Aug 13 and...
hottytoddy.com
UM Ranked in Top 100 by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi remains one of the top public universities in the nation, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The university was listed at No. 72 among public universities in the U.S. News “Best Colleges” for 2022-23 report, which was released Monday (Sept. 12). This makes Ole Miss the highest-ranking university in Mississippi.
Comments / 0