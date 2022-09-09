ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

No. 22 Ole Miss Rolls Past Central Arkansas

No. 22 Ole Miss rolled past the Central Arkansas Bears by a score of 59-3 on Saturday night. Ole Miss (2-0) had a dominant performance in all three phases of the contest against the Bears. The Rebels put up 508 yards of total offense with 277 in the air and 231 on the ground.
No. 20 Ole Miss Prepares for Georgia Tech Matchup

No. 20 Ole Miss heads into the third week of the season looking to stay undefeated as they travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday after practice. The Rebels are coming off of a 59-3 victory over the Central...
Game Time Announced for Tulsa

The Southeastern Conference announced the game time for week four (Sept. 24) of the schedule as No. 20 Ole Miss plays host to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (2-0) is coming off 59-3 victory over the...
BMH-NM and BC&BS of Mississippi Partner to Improve Quality of Healthcare

Over the past three years, through its Comprehensive Quality Model, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi has partnered with Network Hospitals across the state, including Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi, to focus on improving and ensuring quality healthcare for Mississippians. BCBSMS, and its participating Network Hospitals, worked...
Visit Oxford Named Tourism Office of the Year by Southeast Tourism Society

Visit Oxford received the Tourism Office of the Year award at Southeast Tourism Society’s Shining Example Awards held last week in Concord, NC during the STS Connections Conference. The program highlights exemplary work being done in the travel and tourism industry throughout the Southeast with 11 award categories. Visit...
UM Ranked in Top 100 by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Mississippi remains one of the top public universities in the nation, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The university was listed at No. 72 among public universities in the U.S. News “Best Colleges” for 2022-23 report, which was released Monday (Sept. 12). This makes Ole Miss the highest-ranking university in Mississippi.
