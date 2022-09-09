ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxillinois.com

UIS ranked top public regional university in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — University of Illinois-Springfield (UIS) is once again ranked as the top public regional university in Illinois for the fourth consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report, the third best public in Midwest. The rankings come from the number of need-based aid and scholarships awarded,...
What detention hearings will look like following cash bail removal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Pre-Trial Fairness Act is 764 pages long. One small part of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s criminal justice reform bill would mean some suspects brought up on criminal charges, may soon be released without bail in quite a few cases. A person accused of a...
Illinois 105 construction begins Sept. 19

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) annouced that a bridge deck replacement project on Illinois 105/William Street over Lake Decatur begins Monday, Sept. 19. Lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The project will include replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams,...
Tax rebate begins for Illinoisans

CHICAGO (WICS) — Tax rebates are hitting bank accounts starting on Monday. An estimated six million will see some extra income. The rebate payments, which will take at least eight weeks to be issued in total, will be sent automatically to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit.
