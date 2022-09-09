ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

coastalreview.org

Fisheries Commission seeks advisory committee members

The North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists and other interested parties to sit on various fisheries advisory committees. Two regional advisory committees – Northern and Southern – and three standing advisory committees – Finfish, Habitat and Water Quality, and Shellfish/Crustacean – review matters...
ECONOMY
columbuscountynews.com

Whiteville Social District Takes Next Step

Patrons of some restaurants in Whiteville could soon take alcoholic drinks as they walk through downtown. The planning board has approved a draft Social District Ordinance. The vote came at today’s meeting of the board. A public hearing will be held at the Sept. 27 City Council meeting, after...
WHITEVILLE, NC
coastalreview.org

Imperiled beach houses a problem fraught with legal perils

RODANTHE — Big houses falling into the ocean on the Outer Banks earlier this year had many people wondering why the government didn’t do more to proactively get the houses off the beach before they collapsed, with debris spreading for miles. The changing climate has added urgency to...
DARE COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Riley Lewis takes on role of White Oak waterkeeper

Riley Lewis, who joined the staff of Coastal Carolina Riverwatch earlier this summer, is now the new White Oak waterkeeper. Before joining Riverwatch, she was an AmeriCorps member in Wilmington and led citizen-science research on wetland and oyster health, conducted educational programming to school-age and university students, and provided field experience to environmental educators in local waterways.
WHITE OAK, NC
coastalreview.org

Emissions inspection requirement to end in Onslow County

Vehicle owners in Onslow, Lee and Rockingham counties will no longer need emissions tests starting Nov. 1, but vehicle safety inspections are still required in all counties. After Nov. 1, New Hanover County will be the only coastal county to continue requiring emissions tests. Moves to eliminate emission testing requirements...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate
coastalreview.org

Cape Fear River advocate blasts Chemours’ expansion plans

The Bladen County-based chemical company known for releasing toxins into the Cape Fear River is looking to increase its manufacturing capacity, but opponents say that instead of expanding, the plant should be shut down. Chemours Co., a Dupont spin-off, announced its expansion plans Tuesday, citing a critical economic demand for...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

GOP leaders tap O’Neal for vacant seat in 6th District

As expected, Republican party leaders in four area counties have nominated former Currituck Commissioner Paul O’Neal to fill the vacant seat in North Carolina’s 6th House District. O’Neal was the only nominee for the vacancy put forward during a meeting of GOP party leaders from Currituck, Dare, Pamlico...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Manatees becoming common Cape Fear visitors

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An unusual visitor is being spotted in southeastern North Carolina waters. Over the past ten years, manatee sightings in the Cape Fear River have increased, with the most recent sighting happening last month. The mammals are a federally protected species, which means if you do see...
WILMINGTON, NC
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Laurinburg (NC) North Fire Station holds groundbreaking ceremony

The city of Laurinburg held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for North Fire Station, LaurinburgExchange.com reported. The fire station was severely damaged in 2018 by Hurricane Florence. The city had been working to relocate the area from North Main Street to Aberdeen Road. The new station, which costs $2.7 million, will...
LAURINBURG, NC
WECT

Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners announced that a discussion concerning “traffic calming options” for Wilmington St. will be held during their Sept. 13 meeting. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson St. The...
BURGAW, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County’s First Halloween Farm Fest

Bladen County has a new corn maze coming this year. Bladen Online spoke with Johnny Tatum about his upcoming project. Beginning September 23rd, Johnny Tatum and Pamela Dicicco will be hosting the event, located at 5093 Owen Hill Road, Elizabethtown, NC. The haunted corn maze will be open Friday through Sunday, from 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM, each week until October 31st. Entry into the corn maze will be $10, or $8, if you use the coupon included in this article! They suggest bringing your own flashlight if you come at night in case you run into a Goblin or two within the maze. Closed-toe footwear is recommended.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept. 12-17. During this time, Brunswick County residents and property owners can dispose of all materials free of charge, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, per the announcement.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

