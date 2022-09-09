Read full article on original website
Manufacturer to build $10M facility in Lumberton, creating dozens of jobs
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that a company is investing more than $10.9 million in a new processing operation in Lumberton. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers, an organic raw materials manufacturer, will create 41 jobs for its Lumberton location, according to a press release. The new positions will average an annual salary […]
coastalreview.org
Fisheries Commission seeks advisory committee members
The North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists and other interested parties to sit on various fisheries advisory committees. Two regional advisory committees – Northern and Southern – and three standing advisory committees – Finfish, Habitat and Water Quality, and Shellfish/Crustacean – review matters...
whqr.org
Temporary rental assistance extended for lower-income NHC households affected by COVID-19
The program began last year to address the large number of renters in Wilmington who spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs, according to New Hanover County. To be eligible, households must earn between 60-80% of the Area Median Income as defined by Housing and Urban Development and have experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Social District Takes Next Step
Patrons of some restaurants in Whiteville could soon take alcoholic drinks as they walk through downtown. The planning board has approved a draft Social District Ordinance. The vote came at today’s meeting of the board. A public hearing will be held at the Sept. 27 City Council meeting, after...
coastalreview.org
Imperiled beach houses a problem fraught with legal perils
RODANTHE — Big houses falling into the ocean on the Outer Banks earlier this year had many people wondering why the government didn’t do more to proactively get the houses off the beach before they collapsed, with debris spreading for miles. The changing climate has added urgency to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Planning Board denies nearly 5,000-unit development in northern Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of new homes and new residents will not be coming to Brunswick County after the Planning Board’s meeting on Monday night. Criteria Engineering submitted a plan for a nearly 5,000-unit development called East Lake at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and Colon Mintz Road NE in the northern part of the county.
coastalreview.org
Riley Lewis takes on role of White Oak waterkeeper
Riley Lewis, who joined the staff of Coastal Carolina Riverwatch earlier this summer, is now the new White Oak waterkeeper. Before joining Riverwatch, she was an AmeriCorps member in Wilmington and led citizen-science research on wetland and oyster health, conducted educational programming to school-age and university students, and provided field experience to environmental educators in local waterways.
coastalreview.org
Emissions inspection requirement to end in Onslow County
Vehicle owners in Onslow, Lee and Rockingham counties will no longer need emissions tests starting Nov. 1, but vehicle safety inspections are still required in all counties. After Nov. 1, New Hanover County will be the only coastal county to continue requiring emissions tests. Moves to eliminate emission testing requirements...
coastalreview.org
Cape Fear River advocate blasts Chemours’ expansion plans
The Bladen County-based chemical company known for releasing toxins into the Cape Fear River is looking to increase its manufacturing capacity, but opponents say that instead of expanding, the plant should be shut down. Chemours Co., a Dupont spin-off, announced its expansion plans Tuesday, citing a critical economic demand for...
cbs17
Rent negotiations? In North Carolina? What can you be doing to save money now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A consumer price index report from the labor department shows inflation is still high, which could impact people renting. Rent prices are starting to come down after record levels last year, something that is good news for resident Kallie Szabo. “I moved here from L.A....
coastalreview.org
GOP leaders tap O’Neal for vacant seat in 6th District
As expected, Republican party leaders in four area counties have nominated former Currituck Commissioner Paul O’Neal to fill the vacant seat in North Carolina’s 6th House District. O’Neal was the only nominee for the vacancy put forward during a meeting of GOP party leaders from Currituck, Dare, Pamlico...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Manatees becoming common Cape Fear visitors
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An unusual visitor is being spotted in southeastern North Carolina waters. Over the past ten years, manatee sightings in the Cape Fear River have increased, with the most recent sighting happening last month. The mammals are a federally protected species, which means if you do see...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Laurinburg (NC) North Fire Station holds groundbreaking ceremony
The city of Laurinburg held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for North Fire Station, LaurinburgExchange.com reported. The fire station was severely damaged in 2018 by Hurricane Florence. The city had been working to relocate the area from North Main Street to Aberdeen Road. The new station, which costs $2.7 million, will...
3 elected North Carolina officials appear on Oath Keepers membership database
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of names in all 50 states were found on the database of members of the right-wing extremist militia group the Oath Keepers leaked in September of 2021 by Distributed Denial of Secrets. Among those names were hundreds of police officers, elected officials, military members and first responders, the ADL […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington brewery closing its doors working to help employees find new jobs
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– TRU colors brewery made an announcement last Wednesday that they were shutting down operations. In efforts to offboard their team who were very dependent on this job, they decided to hold a pink slip party to connect them with resources and hiring managers looking for help in the area.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Community College named in couple’s will, receives scholarship for minority students
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Community College has been named in the will of a local couple, and thanks to them, the college is celebrating a new scholarship. The scholarship will be available to minority students and those who need financial aid. Herbert and Gloria Bryant were married in...
WECT
Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners announced that a discussion concerning “traffic calming options” for Wilmington St. will be held during their Sept. 13 meeting. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson St. The...
4 year I-95 widening project near NC-SC border starts this week
People traveling down to South Carolina will see slowdowns on I-95 in for the next four years.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County’s First Halloween Farm Fest
Bladen County has a new corn maze coming this year. Bladen Online spoke with Johnny Tatum about his upcoming project. Beginning September 23rd, Johnny Tatum and Pamela Dicicco will be hosting the event, located at 5093 Owen Hill Road, Elizabethtown, NC. The haunted corn maze will be open Friday through Sunday, from 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM, each week until October 31st. Entry into the corn maze will be $10, or $8, if you use the coupon included in this article! They suggest bringing your own flashlight if you come at night in case you run into a Goblin or two within the maze. Closed-toe footwear is recommended.
WECT
Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept. 12-17. During this time, Brunswick County residents and property owners can dispose of all materials free of charge, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, per the announcement.
