Abortion bill passes W.Va. Legislature, setting off firestorm of protest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:36 p.m. 9/13/22. A bill banning abortion with very few exceptions is headed to the desk of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. The move by both the House and Senate on Tuesday set off a firestorm of protests that led to some being physically removed from the Capitol.
The Big Table Is Back
Everyone has a seat at the table during this day of community-wide conversations. Join The Big Table and imagine what the central Ohio region can look like when we move forward together toward a brighter future. Sign up below to host your own conversation or join a public conversation near...
Lawyer: over 3,000 have filled out form for Hyundai lawsuit, still seeking more
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A law firm says thousands have filled out its form as it pursues a proposed class action lawsuit against Hyundai for what it calls defects in Kias and Hyundais that make the cars targets for theft. The lawsuit is in its early stages. Ohio law...
Ohio teachers can now carry guns in the classroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As of September 12th, Ohio teachers are allowed to carry guns in the classroom, due to House Bill 99 going into effect. "Arming teachers is not the way to keep our children safe," said Melissa Cropper, a former educator and the president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers.
CMHA CEO making 2x as much as governor; clients claim CMHA failures leaving them homeless
An ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigation into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority now reveals the salaries its top executives make while filtering repeated complaints of failures with their biggest Section 8 Voucher program. CMHA President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Hillman makes an annual salary of $367,369, according...
Ohio schools, large and small, to develop Intel's workforce
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel is promising more than $17 million to 80 Ohio colleges, partnering with higher education to develop a workforce for its microchip manufacturing facilities. Schools large and small are getting a piece of the action, hoping to attract students and create a pipeline to Intel.
Sheetz, Mid-Ohio Food Collective provide hunger relief in Central Ohio
Sheetz is partnering with Mid-Ohio Food Collective for Hunger Action Month. Alissa Henry talked to Nick Ruffner, Sheetz Public Relations Manager about Sheetz and what inspired the company to partner with Mid-Ohio Food Collective. Sheetz currently operates more than a dozen store locations in the Columbus region, with each store...
'Tis the season for apple picking in Ohio
UTICA, Ohio (WSYX) —A soggy Spring had some apple orchards off to a slower start. However, summer weather is proving to help get others back on track or do even better than normal. At Branstool Orchards in Utica, you can find just about anything. The orchard is home to...
Washington senator proposes plan to clean up space junk in orbit
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Debris from a Falcon 9 rocket burned up as it reentered the atmosphere in 2021, putting on a spectacular light show in the Pacific Northwest. Several days later, a farmer in Grant County found debris from the rocket on their property. It was the only piece of debris reported from the rocket and luckily no one was injured, but a new bi-partisan bill seeks to prevent more space junk from crashing into our planet.
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
Scammers steal $34,000, trick woman with her own bank information
TULARE, Calif. (TND) — Scammers are trying a new, sophisticated game and stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. One California woman told KMPH she was hit by the scam. Faith Lee said the scammers called her phone and claimed to be the fraud department at Wells Fargo.
