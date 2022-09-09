SEATTLE (KOMO) — Debris from a Falcon 9 rocket burned up as it reentered the atmosphere in 2021, putting on a spectacular light show in the Pacific Northwest. Several days later, a farmer in Grant County found debris from the rocket on their property. It was the only piece of debris reported from the rocket and luckily no one was injured, but a new bi-partisan bill seeks to prevent more space junk from crashing into our planet.

GRANT COUNTY, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO