3 injured in drive-by shooting in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Urbana police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Sunday that left three men wounded. Around 5:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue in reference to multiple callers reporting shots heard. Urbana officers arrived and found 31 shell casings...
Man identified from fatal crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a male driver who was involved in a single motor vehicle crash on Sunday. Homer J. Green, age 46, of Rantoul, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. Sunday night in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.
Crews respond to Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department extinguished the house fire at 859 S Belmont. When they got to the house firefighters saw smoke coming from the eves and front door. The fire was quickly put out. There...
Rantoul families worried for students' safety at intersection
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — Families are concerned about the intersection at Route 136 and Chanute Street. Resident Zoe VanMeter recalled a crossing guard being present when she was a student in 2019, and she's worried for her brother's safety and others. "Drivers need to be aware of these kids...
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
Decatur seeks feedback on potential Sunday bus routes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur is seeking community feedback about adding Sunday service to the Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS). The city is asking residents to submit responses to a survey they made. You can also leave comments on the City of Decatur's social media if...
Woman stabbed; man arrested for attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man has been arrested for attempted murder. At 1 p.m. on Monday, the Decatur Police Department responded to the Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo, in response to a domestic violence situation. Police say they found a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab...
Man wanted for delivery of meth
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine. The Champaign Police Department is searching for Brian M. Merrick, 48. Merrick is described as 6 foot, has brown hair, and blue eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. The last known address of Merrick was #2 Meadows Drive,...
Marseilles man shot; facing charges after confrontation in Dwight
DWIGHT – A Marseilles man was shot in Dwight Sunday morning during what police described as a confrontation. The Dwight Police Department say 32-year-old Johnathan Behrens was outside a home in the 500 block of East Seminole Street Sunday morning, where he was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury. After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Livingston County Jail. Behrens was charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Trespass to Property. The Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if more charges will be filed in the case as it remains under investigation.
Champaign Police reveal new details about shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have released new information about a shooting that left two people hurt Thursday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said the two victims are a 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were pulling into a driveway […]
Ten catalytic convertors stolen in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Developmental Services Center reported catalytic converters were stolen from their transportation vehicles over Labor Day weekend. Champaign Police said they arrived around West Bradley and North McKinley Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday. “Once on-scene, officers found that catalytic converters had been stolen from ten vehicles by an unknown subject,” said […]
Unit 4 addresses parents' busing concerns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Many parents of Unit 4 School District students have taken to social media to share their struggles and frustrations with Unit 4’s bus system concerning leaving their kids waiting to be picked up going to or from school, among other issues. Unit 4 responded...
Police update: woman thought to be missing is safe
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for two weeks. Sierra Dittmar, 25, has not been seen by or been in contact with friends and family since Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Wednesday. Dittmar is White, has brown […]
Neighbors react after two hurt in shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning
CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
Police ask for help identifying 3 theft suspects
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three men are wanted for stealing over $3,800 from AM-KO Oriental Foods and Gifts in Champaign. We're told that the three men entered the store at 5:45 p.m. on August 1. Officials say once they got inside one male distracted an employee, one acted as...
Man pleads guilty in deadly block party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly shooting. Damariyon Mills is accused of firing a gun on Leafland Avenue in July 2021. Detectives said a block party was taking place when arguments broke out, which led to fights, followed...
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
Danville home used as personal landfill
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Jewell Street in Danville is lined with several well maintained houses, though there is one major eye-sore to those who live in the neighborhood and drive through it. An abandoned house near the intersection of Jewell and Williams streets is being used as a personal landfill for some, making many residents unhappy.
