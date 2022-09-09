ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roger
5d ago

New York-born Laura Kelly has been a disaster for Kansans. Her overzealous lockdowns and mask mandates hurt small Kansas businesses and school children the most. She was the first U.S. governor to stop in-class learning in schools during COVID. Big mistake ... just look at Sweden and recent research to see why. She vetoed a bill that would have prevented biological males from competing against biological females in sports. She went after churches harder than strip clubs for COVID violations. She was completely against lowering the state food sales tax until an election year. She needs to go back to New York City and be with her fellow deranged Demwitocraps there.

Debbie Detmer
5d ago

you cost Kansas freedoms of liberty with mandates, loss of jobs and incomes, loss of homes, and dystroyed our economy and created the mental crises we are in now. The cost of your decision and actions out ways any slight benefit. if there was even a slight benefit. We will continue paying a price for years.

Kep-Ha
5d ago

She and everyone else who forced lockdowns were dead wrong... there was never any science suggesting that lockdowns would work... Never will I EVER vote for any Democrat again... They are destroying America.

Reply(7)
29
kcur.org

The office investigating Kansas foster care complaints says its workload is 'not sustainable'

TOPEKA, Kansas — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
KSN News

How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
360wichita.com

Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know

Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
Great Bend Post

YOUNKER: Water worries in western Kansas

The economy of western Kansas almost entirely relies on water being pumped from the Ogallala Aquifer to grow the grain and forage crops for ethanol plants and livestock operations in the region. Without this water source these industries will not stay in the area, and when they go other support industries will also leave resulting in a major decline of the region’s economy and population.
Kansas Reflector

These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend

When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
wchstv.com

Abortion bill passes W.Va. Legislature, setting off firestorm of protest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:36 p.m. 9/13/22. A bill banning abortion with very few exceptions is headed to the desk of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. The move by both the House and Senate on Tuesday set off a firestorm of protests that led to some being physically removed from the Capitol.
KWCH.com

Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KCTV 5

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend. DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.

