WEAR
Florida Sheriffs Association names Florida House Speaker Honorary Sheriff
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Tuesday morning, the Florida Sheriffs Association named Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls as an Honorary Sheriff in the state. According to FSA, Speaker Sprowls received the honorary title based on his efforts and dedication to defending and recognizing law enforcement. FSA says the impact Sprowls made was...
WEAR
Governor DeSantis awards recognition payments to Florida's first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is using federal funding to hand out checks to Florida first responders. On Monday, Governor DeSantis met with first responders from The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to deliver $1,000 bonuses. These recognition payments were a part of the Freedom First Budget signed...
WEAR
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan gets mixed reaction from Northwest Florida students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is new reaction Wednesday to criticism of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Republican governors from 22 states, including Florida, want the plan withdrawn immediately. Students Channel 3 spoke to at UWF all had their different stories about the effort and planning involved to make...
WEAR
Crisis in the Classroom: Mental health issues rise among Northwest Florida students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- For more than a decade, the amount of students claiming to suffer from mental health issues are growing rapidly across the nation, with a dramatic rise in teen suicide. The latest data from the CDC on teen suicide comes from 2019, where nearly 10% of all high...
WEAR
Gulf Coast Kid's House receives $50,000 donation from Aetna Better Health of Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Gulf Coast Kid's House received a large donation Tuesday to help kids in the community. Aetna Better Health of Florida is giving the non-profit $50,000. They're partnering to combat child abuse and human trafficking. Jennifer Sweet, the CEO of Aetna Better Health of Florida, says it...
WEAR
Santa Rosa Correctional Institution to receive help from Florida National Guard
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There's new reaction Monday to the deployment of Florida National Guard to prisons across the state. The Florida Department of Corrections asked governor Ron DeSantis to sign the executive order to help with their shortage of corrections officers. The state will pay for it with...
WEAR
Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Atlantic and is currently forecast to impact the northeast Caribbean islands. It's too early to tell whether this system will impact Northwest Florida or any other parts of the U.S. The depression is currently traveling at a speed of 14...
