Kansas State

WEAR

Florida Sheriffs Association names Florida House Speaker Honorary Sheriff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Tuesday morning, the Florida Sheriffs Association named Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls as an Honorary Sheriff in the state. According to FSA, Speaker Sprowls received the honorary title based on his efforts and dedication to defending and recognizing law enforcement. FSA says the impact Sprowls made was...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Governor DeSantis awards recognition payments to Florida's first responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is using federal funding to hand out checks to Florida first responders. On Monday, Governor DeSantis met with first responders from The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to deliver $1,000 bonuses. These recognition payments were a part of the Freedom First Budget signed...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Atlantic and is currently forecast to impact the northeast Caribbean islands. It's too early to tell whether this system will impact Northwest Florida or any other parts of the U.S. The depression is currently traveling at a speed of 14...
FLORIDA STATE

