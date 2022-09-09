ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Man gets 20 years for 2018 shooting on Kishwaukee Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Devin L. Stevenson, 38, received a 20 year prison sentence Monday for a shooting that happened in 2018. Stevenson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder during a bench trial. Prosecutors say that on May 16, 2018, Stevenson shot a man who was driving a vehicle on...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man faces weapon, drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kenyatta Jenkins, 28, has been charged with multiple weapon and drug offenses after fleeing from police early Tuesday morning. Rockford Police say they saw Jenkins’ car make an abrupt turn into the Stop-N-Go parking lot on Charles Street. The car’s plates were both expired and suspended, so after Jenkins came out of the convenience store, officers approached him.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man gets 41 years for string of 2015 robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old man was sentenced Monday for his part in a 2015 series of violent retail store robberies in Rockford. In the fall of 2015, Rickey Claybron, Deandre R. Haywood and Darnell Leavy, all of Rockford, carried out three violent robberies and one attempted robbery, using firearms to threaten store clerks and patrons while stealing cigarettes and cash.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Belvidere man accused of luring a minor

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man was arrested Saturday after he was suspected of offering young girls money for sex. Police say a report was made around 7 p.m. Friday of a man trying to get girls as young as 12-years-old into his car near the 800 block of Becky Court.
BELVIDERE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, IL
State
Iowa State
Freeport, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WIFR

Rockford man shot at ex-girlfriend, three kids; found guilty of attempted murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 25-year-old Kahlid Holliday was convicted by a jury on Wednesday, Sept. 7, of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Prosecutors said that on October 23, 2021, Holliday chased his ex-girlfriend on I-90 after an argument about a vehicle. His three children were in her vehicle during the car chase.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford home invasion suspects still at large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two homes from different neighborhoods were burglarized earlier this month, and police are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Earlier this month two homes, from different neighborhoods, were burglarized seven minutes apart. The first home invasion occurred in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace while the second happened in the 2500 block of Saxon Place in Rockford. Investigators say in both cases a man posed as a “water department” worker, distracting the homeowner before three more rushed into the home and ransacked it. Neighbors say, in the second invasion a couple invited the scammers into their home with no knowledge what would come next.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Home invasion suspects posed as utility workers, say Rockford police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are looking for suspects following a string of home invasions in Rockford on September 3. Investigators released photos of a dark gray 2011-19 Ford Explorer connected with both of the incidents on Saturday, Sept. 3 in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace and the 2500 block of Saxon Place in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Violent Crime
WIFR

Rockford police officers called to several crime scenes this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police made several arrests in unrelated incidents over the weekend:. A 22-year-old faces multiple charges after being found just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue with a loaded handgun and more than 94 grams of cannabis. Police were...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

City leaders to host monthly town halls on violent crime in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crime mitigations look different these days, but residents of Rockford only know what they see- daily headlines, police news conferences and live streams via social media about the violent crime rate in the Forest City. Those who are at the forefront of these changing times want...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford community climbs 110 flights to honor 9/11 victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - September 11 is day of remembrance- honoring those who both fell victim to and gave their lives to save others during the devastating 2001 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and Pentagon. It has been 21 years since the fall of the Twin Towers and the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

City seeking millions in state grants for transportation projects

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Works Director Kyle Saunders says the city has been re-envisioning the Riverfront Path in downtown Rockford for well over a decade. “We’re seeing more and more people choose bikes, scooters or walking,” said Saunders. “Multi-use paths, lighting, to really kind of connect bicyclists and pedestrians to the river.”
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIFR

Edward’s Orchard gets into the giving season with RRVBC blood drive

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Give blood and get some free fall treats; that’s the latest initiative from the Rock River Valley Blood Center to encourage the community to make vital donations this week. Edwards Apple Orchard West in Winnebago reached out to the local blood center about their desire...
WINNEBAGO, IL
WIFR

LOVE Rockford health fair gives back to veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A health fair in downtown Rockford Saturday morning gives a one-stop shop for services any veteran could use that might not otherwise be available to them. LOVE Rockford: A Veterans Health Fair is hosted by Jeremiah Development, which is a collaborative ministry between four local churches....
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Hononegah stays unbeaten as NIC-10 takes over Saturday afternoon again

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time in the first three weeks, the majority of NIC-10 football games were played on a Saturday. Hononegah stays undefeated while handing Guilford its first loss, and Auburn picked up its first win after beating Freeport on the road. FINAL SCORES. #10 Hononegah...
ROCKTON, IL
WIFR

Damages unknown after early morning house fire in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Janesville woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries after she escaped a house fire Saturday morning. It happened in the 400 block of S. Garfield Avenue just after 7:45 a.m. First responders found the second floor of a two story home on fire. Three adults...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Grote ‘dealer for the people’ Automotive rolls into newer, larger space

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the most memorable used car dealers in the stateline will soon have a new home down the block from its current location in Rockford. Grote Automotive opened its first location in Illinois almost two years ago in the old Sears building next to Cherryvale Mall, but by March 2023 they will move into the former gymnastics facility down the block.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Beloit Sky Carp announce 2023 schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after their 2022 season came to an end, the Beloit Sky Carp have announced their 2023 schedule. The Sky Carp’s last two regular season games against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were canceled due to inclement weather over the weekend. Beloit finished the season with a 62-67 overall record, placing third in the Midwest League West Division, and did not make the postseason.
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

‘Day of Peace’ honored in Rockford alongside national Japanese gardens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Japanese Gardens from across the nation participated in “Gardens for Peace” to promote unity and tranquility on the International Day of Peace. Anderson Japanese Garden hosted a “Gardens for Peace” installation for the Rockford community, during regular garden hours last weekend. Partnered...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy