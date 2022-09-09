Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Man gets 20 years for 2018 shooting on Kishwaukee Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Devin L. Stevenson, 38, received a 20 year prison sentence Monday for a shooting that happened in 2018. Stevenson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder during a bench trial. Prosecutors say that on May 16, 2018, Stevenson shot a man who was driving a vehicle on...
WIFR
Rockford man faces weapon, drug charges
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kenyatta Jenkins, 28, has been charged with multiple weapon and drug offenses after fleeing from police early Tuesday morning. Rockford Police say they saw Jenkins’ car make an abrupt turn into the Stop-N-Go parking lot on Charles Street. The car’s plates were both expired and suspended, so after Jenkins came out of the convenience store, officers approached him.
WIFR
Rockford man gets 41 years for string of 2015 robberies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old man was sentenced Monday for his part in a 2015 series of violent retail store robberies in Rockford. In the fall of 2015, Rickey Claybron, Deandre R. Haywood and Darnell Leavy, all of Rockford, carried out three violent robberies and one attempted robbery, using firearms to threaten store clerks and patrons while stealing cigarettes and cash.
WIFR
Belvidere man accused of luring a minor
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man was arrested Saturday after he was suspected of offering young girls money for sex. Police say a report was made around 7 p.m. Friday of a man trying to get girls as young as 12-years-old into his car near the 800 block of Becky Court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIFR
Rockford man shot at ex-girlfriend, three kids; found guilty of attempted murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 25-year-old Kahlid Holliday was convicted by a jury on Wednesday, Sept. 7, of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Prosecutors said that on October 23, 2021, Holliday chased his ex-girlfriend on I-90 after an argument about a vehicle. His three children were in her vehicle during the car chase.
WIFR
Rockford home invasion suspects still at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two homes from different neighborhoods were burglarized earlier this month, and police are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Earlier this month two homes, from different neighborhoods, were burglarized seven minutes apart. The first home invasion occurred in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace while the second happened in the 2500 block of Saxon Place in Rockford. Investigators say in both cases a man posed as a “water department” worker, distracting the homeowner before three more rushed into the home and ransacked it. Neighbors say, in the second invasion a couple invited the scammers into their home with no knowledge what would come next.
WIFR
Home invasion suspects posed as utility workers, say Rockford police
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are looking for suspects following a string of home invasions in Rockford on September 3. Investigators released photos of a dark gray 2011-19 Ford Explorer connected with both of the incidents on Saturday, Sept. 3 in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace and the 2500 block of Saxon Place in Rockford.
WIFR
Police: Men posed as ComEd and Water Department employees before Rockford home invasions
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of home invasions last Saturday prompts police to open an investigation in Rockford. Police released these photos of a dark gray 2011-19 Ford Explorer connected with both of the incidents from Saturday, Sept. 3 in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace and the 2500 block of Saxon Place in Rockford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Rockford police officers called to several crime scenes this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police made several arrests in unrelated incidents over the weekend:. A 22-year-old faces multiple charges after being found just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue with a loaded handgun and more than 94 grams of cannabis. Police were...
WIFR
City leaders to host monthly town halls on violent crime in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crime mitigations look different these days, but residents of Rockford only know what they see- daily headlines, police news conferences and live streams via social media about the violent crime rate in the Forest City. Those who are at the forefront of these changing times want...
WIFR
Rockford community climbs 110 flights to honor 9/11 victims
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - September 11 is day of remembrance- honoring those who both fell victim to and gave their lives to save others during the devastating 2001 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and Pentagon. It has been 21 years since the fall of the Twin Towers and the...
WIFR
City seeking millions in state grants for transportation projects
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Works Director Kyle Saunders says the city has been re-envisioning the Riverfront Path in downtown Rockford for well over a decade. “We’re seeing more and more people choose bikes, scooters or walking,” said Saunders. “Multi-use paths, lighting, to really kind of connect bicyclists and pedestrians to the river.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
Edward’s Orchard gets into the giving season with RRVBC blood drive
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Give blood and get some free fall treats; that’s the latest initiative from the Rock River Valley Blood Center to encourage the community to make vital donations this week. Edwards Apple Orchard West in Winnebago reached out to the local blood center about their desire...
WIFR
LOVE Rockford health fair gives back to veterans
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A health fair in downtown Rockford Saturday morning gives a one-stop shop for services any veteran could use that might not otherwise be available to them. LOVE Rockford: A Veterans Health Fair is hosted by Jeremiah Development, which is a collaborative ministry between four local churches....
WIFR
Hononegah stays unbeaten as NIC-10 takes over Saturday afternoon again
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time in the first three weeks, the majority of NIC-10 football games were played on a Saturday. Hononegah stays undefeated while handing Guilford its first loss, and Auburn picked up its first win after beating Freeport on the road. FINAL SCORES. #10 Hononegah...
WIFR
Damages unknown after early morning house fire in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Janesville woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries after she escaped a house fire Saturday morning. It happened in the 400 block of S. Garfield Avenue just after 7:45 a.m. First responders found the second floor of a two story home on fire. Three adults...
WIFR
Grote ‘dealer for the people’ Automotive rolls into newer, larger space
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the most memorable used car dealers in the stateline will soon have a new home down the block from its current location in Rockford. Grote Automotive opened its first location in Illinois almost two years ago in the old Sears building next to Cherryvale Mall, but by March 2023 they will move into the former gymnastics facility down the block.
WIFR
Beloit Sky Carp announce 2023 schedule
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after their 2022 season came to an end, the Beloit Sky Carp have announced their 2023 schedule. The Sky Carp’s last two regular season games against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were canceled due to inclement weather over the weekend. Beloit finished the season with a 62-67 overall record, placing third in the Midwest League West Division, and did not make the postseason.
WIFR
‘Day of Peace’ honored in Rockford alongside national Japanese gardens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Japanese Gardens from across the nation participated in “Gardens for Peace” to promote unity and tranquility on the International Day of Peace. Anderson Japanese Garden hosted a “Gardens for Peace” installation for the Rockford community, during regular garden hours last weekend. Partnered...
WIFR
Despite steady drop in prices, Rockford gas costs slightly more than national average
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The price of gas in Rockford sits four cents higher than the national average, according to data released Monday from AAA. Despite an eight-cent drop between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12, the average price of a gallon of gas in Rockford is $3.75. The national average price sits at $3.71, a rate not seen since early March, AAA said.
Comments / 0