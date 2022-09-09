Read full article on original website
thelines.com
What’s Going On With California Sports Betting Ads?
Local residents will be seeing two California sports betting bills on the November ballot that would regulate the betting market in different ways. The tribal sports betting bill, or Proposition 26, would see sportsbooks available only at tribal casinos. The Homelessness Act, or Proposition 27, would bring online sportsbooks to the Golden State.
thelines.com
SWARC Holds Public Comment For Maryland Online Sportsbooks
A public comment meeting was held on Friday, Sept. 9 by the Sports Wagering Application and Review Commission (SWARC) to let residents voice their opinions regarding Maryland online sportsbooks. Public comments will be accepted until September 26, giving locals plenty of time to engage with lawmakers regarding regulations. Governor Hogan...
thelines.com
Arizona Governor Odds: Katie Hobbs (D) vs. Kari Lake (R)
PartyPredictIt PriceImplied Odds Democratic$0.40+150 Republican$0.58-138 Because of the national trend of Donald Trump having had leads in most of the key swing states in 2020 before mail ballots were counted – the method of voting used by the most COVID-cautious, who logically voted Democratic overwhelmingly at the time – the wave of election denialism has hit state Republican Parties everywhere.
