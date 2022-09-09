Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Excavator found on fire Wednesday morning in Kanawha County; possible arson suspected
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Law enforcement in Kanawha County are investigating after an excavator was found on fire Wednesday morning. The excavator was found on fire along Storver Road in Dunbar early Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said it is investigating the...
wchstv.com
Records: Dunbar man accused of attacking firefighter during well-being check
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Dunbar man was charged after attempting to punch a first responder performing a well-being check, court records said. Jarred L. Bridwell, 27, is charged with assault on emergency medical service personnel and obstructing an officer during a well-being check along Leone Lane in Dunbar on Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
wchstv.com
Grand jury to hear case of man accused of concealing woman's body, using her credit card
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County grand jury will hear the case of a man accused of concealing the body of a Cross Lanes woman whose body was found in a freezer and using her credit card. Kanawha County Magistrate Brent Hall found there was probable cause...
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police: Man charged after allegedly threatening to kill doctor
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man was arrested after he was accused of threatening to kill a doctor, and a medical facility in Wayne County was closed as a precaution. Steven Eric Asbury, 45, of Wayne was arrested on Wednesday after State Police...
South Charleston police search for breaking and entering suspect
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a breaking and entering incident that happened last week. The SCPD says they received a report that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, the suspect “made entry” into a vehicle in a South Charleston […]
wchstv.com
Excavator arson may be related to $2 million Kanawha County project
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Demolition of Dilapidated Structures Program is a more than $2 million project aimed at cleaning up blighted homes in Kanawha County. The project came to a standstill Wednesday morning after an excavator caught fire. "This is taking care of blighted properties, health hazards [and]...
West Virginia man charged for alleged ‘terroristic threats’ against physician
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges of making terroristic threats against a physician in Wayne County, according to West Virginia State Police. The WVSP says they received a call through Wayne 911 around 4:48 p.m. from Marshall Family Medicine in Lavalette. Troopers say employees reported a phone call they received from […]
wchstv.com
Man accused of firing shots outside ex-girlfriend's home, making harassing telephone calls
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces charges after Fayette County deputies said he was accused of firing gunshots outside of his former girlfriend’s home and then began making harassing telephone calls to her. John P. Ware, 25, of Richmond, Va., was arrested after an incident that...
Metro News
Charleston police execute juvenile petition in Aug. 5 shooting death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say they’ve now arrested the juvenile charged in connection with an Aug. 5 shooting death. The arrest of the 17-year-old came Sunday night. The teenager was named in a juvenile petition for the shooting death of James Hambrick, 42, five days after the murder.
WSAZ
WSAZ
Capitol Police arrest abortion rights protestor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capitol Police arrested a woman from South Charleston Tuesday afternoon in relation to a disruption as state lawmakers debated a near-total ban on abortion in West Virginia. Rose Winland, 52, of South Charleston, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according...
Fayette County man arrested after allegedly destroying truck, camper
ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was charged with Felony Destruction of Property after he allegedly destroyed a pickup truck and camper. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley told 59News that just after midnight on September 10, 2022, Deputies were called to Master Hill Road in Ansted. When they arrived they found a new […]
Metro News
Victims identified in Boone County murder-suicide
MADISON, W.Va. — Investigators believe a woman killed her son and turned the gun on herself at a home in the Prenter community on Monday night. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said his deputies were called to the home in the Prenter area and found a man and woman dead. They were identified as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Virginia man accused of stealing father's vehicle in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Virginia man is accused of stealing his father’s vehicle Sunday in Fayette County. Alfred O. Umberger III, 36, of Wytheville, Virginia, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a license revoked for DUI, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department looking for alleged burglar
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who is allegedly connected to a burglary in the area. Below is a picture of the suspect provided by the Sheriff’s department: The sheriff’s department believes this man could possibly be connected to a burglary in the […]
WVNT-TV
September 2022 session of the Raleigh County Grand Jury
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September 2022 session of the Raleigh County Grand Jury. According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, they obtained 97 different indictments during the September 2022 session. An indictment return is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of state law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.
wchstv.com
WVNT-TV
