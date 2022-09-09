ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Records: Dunbar man accused of attacking firefighter during well-being check

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Dunbar man was charged after attempting to punch a first responder performing a well-being check, court records said. Jarred L. Bridwell, 27, is charged with assault on emergency medical service personnel and obstructing an officer during a well-being check along Leone Lane in Dunbar on Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
DUNBAR, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
wchstv.com

Excavator arson may be related to $2 million Kanawha County project

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Demolition of Dilapidated Structures Program is a more than $2 million project aimed at cleaning up blighted homes in Kanawha County. The project came to a standstill Wednesday morning after an excavator caught fire. "This is taking care of blighted properties, health hazards [and]...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deadly Charleston shooting suspect arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An arrest has been made in a murder investigation stemming from a Charleston shooting. A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder of 42-year-old James Hambrick, who was shot in the head on Aug. 5 at the intersection of 6th St. and Hunt Ave. Police responded after multiple shots were fired at that location, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Capitol Police arrest abortion rights protestor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capitol Police arrested a woman from South Charleston Tuesday afternoon in relation to a disruption as state lawmakers debated a near-total ban on abortion in West Virginia. Rose Winland, 52, of South Charleston, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Metro News

Victims identified in Boone County murder-suicide

MADISON, W.Va. — Investigators believe a woman killed her son and turned the gun on herself at a home in the Prenter community on Monday night. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said his deputies were called to the home in the Prenter area and found a man and woman dead. They were identified as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Virginia man accused of stealing father's vehicle in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Virginia man is accused of stealing his father’s vehicle Sunday in Fayette County. Alfred O. Umberger III, 36, of Wytheville, Virginia, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a license revoked for DUI, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff: Mother shot son, turned gun on herself in Boone County

UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13): According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Prenter Rd. for a shooting. They found two adults deceased at the scene. The deceased are identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Runion and 64-year-old Tammy Runion, both residents of the Seth area. The sheriff’s office says […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department looking for alleged burglar

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who is allegedly connected to a burglary in the area. Below is a picture of the suspect provided by the Sheriff’s department: The sheriff’s department believes this man could possibly be connected to a burglary in the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

September 2022 session of the Raleigh County Grand Jury

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September 2022 session of the Raleigh County Grand Jury. According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, they obtained 97 different indictments during the September 2022 session. An indictment return is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of state law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

VA man arrested in Fayette County after allegedly stealing car from father

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Virginia man is facing felony charges after he walked into Fayette County Magistrate Court while under the influence to report he stole a car. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, while deputies were performing daily duties within Fayette County Magistrate Court on Sunday September 11, 2022, a man, who was reportedly visibly impaired, walked into the building to say he stole a car. He also told deputies he was being chased.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

