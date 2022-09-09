Read full article on original website
Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured
Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused burglar is wanted for breaking into an apartment building’s parking garage and stealing a wallet from a car, Cleveland Police confirmed. Police said the suspect forced his way into the parking garage of Parkway Apartments at 10109 Lake Ave. around 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 6.
Person in custody following SWAT situation in Canton
CLEVELAND — A person is in custody following a SWAT situation that occurred in Canton on Tuesday morning. According to Canton Police, its SWAT team was at a residence with a barricaded subject in the 900 block of Rosemont CT NW. The area was contained and the subject is now in custody.
Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
14-year-old found in Elyria dead from gunshot wound Monday morning, police say
A 14-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound in Elyria Monday morning, Elyria Police officials stated.
17-year-old charged for Akron porch shooting
The Akron Police Department announced Tuesday that a 17-year-old has been charged with felonious assault and carrying concealed weapons for a shooting that left a 47-year-old man injured last Friday.
Man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on the city’s East side. According to Cleveland EMS, a man was shot around midnight in the area of E. 113th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. EMS said the victim...
Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
Cleveland police failed to remove man’s work truck from stolen-vehicle database, leading to man’s rough arrest in Lyndhurst two years later, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police failed to remove from its database a man’s stolen work truck after he had recovered it, leading Lyndhurst police to roughly detain the man more than two years later, according to a lawsuit. John Cook of Cleveland suffered injuries at the hands of...
Body camera video released after fight at Euclid High School leads to multiple arrests, seizure of loaded guns
EUCLID, Ohio — There is more fallout after a large fight last Friday at Euclid High School. New police body camera video has been released showing what happened when students were dismissed from class. Police chased and pepper sprayed at least one juvenile to help get the situation under control.
Mom responds with knife to playground dispute: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A girl, 16, reported an incident at the playground at the Drake apartments Sept. 7 in which she said the mother of a child responded with a knife and said, “I fight my kid’s battles.”. Officers learned that the teen’s 6-year-old sister had been in an altercation with...
Joellen O'Neill retires as Cleveland Police Deputy Chief, Dorothy Todd sworn in
CLEVELAND — After 30 years of serving the Cleveland community, Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Joellen O'Neill has retired. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Following O'Neill's retirement, a new Deputy Chief was sworn in today....
Akron: Man shot while sitting on his porch
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police were called to the 800 block of Merton Avenue Friday night to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim told police that he was sitting on his porch and three men...
Officials in Elyria release name of teen boy shot in his home; no suspects linked to shooting
ELYRIA, Ohio – Hours after 14-year-old Shayne D. Edwards died of a gunshot in his home Monday, the city’s mayor and police chief reached out to the public. Mayor Frank Whitfield offered his condolences to Shayne’s parents. The teen was shot about 5 a.m. in the 400 block of 3rd Street, near Chestnut Street. No arrests have been made. The city has offered the family resources and support from social service organizations, the mayor said in front of Elyria City Hall during a press conference that was live-streamed by WKYC Studios 3.
Sentencing continued for man accused of leading OSHP on dirt bike chase in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sentencing was continued Monday for a 25-year-old man accused of offenses connected to a Cleveland police operation cracking down on illegal dirk bike riding. According to Cuyahoga County prosecutors, Brett Sieminski, of North Ridgeville, has pleaded guilty to charges of failure to comply and inducing panic.
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
Parma police officer suffers fatal medical emergency while on his way to work
PARMA, Ohio — The City of Parma is mourning the death of one of its police officers. According to the City of Parma Police Department's Facebook page, Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter died after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to work on Monday. Having been promoted to sergeant on November 5, 2003, he was the department’s senior ranking sergeant.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man climbs through luggage carousel at airport
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A man was arrested for climbing through a luggage carousel at an airport in Ohio in July. WOIO obtained surveillance video capturing the incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The video released by the Cleveland Police Department caught the man, identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Garrett, climbing...
Man killed in Stark County crash: Police
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Stark County Sunday night. The driver of the Toyota, 53-year-old John Pappas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
