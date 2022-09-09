ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

wakr.net

Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured

Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Person in custody following SWAT situation in Canton

CLEVELAND — A person is in custody following a SWAT situation that occurred in Canton on Tuesday morning. According to Canton Police, its SWAT team was at a residence with a barricaded subject in the 900 block of Rosemont CT NW. The area was contained and the subject is now in custody.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on the city’s East side. According to Cleveland EMS, a man was shot around midnight in the area of E. 113th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. EMS said the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Officials in Elyria release name of teen boy shot in his home; no suspects linked to shooting

ELYRIA, Ohio – Hours after 14-year-old Shayne D. Edwards died of a gunshot in his home Monday, the city’s mayor and police chief reached out to the public. Mayor Frank Whitfield offered his condolences to Shayne’s parents. The teen was shot about 5 a.m. in the 400 block of 3rd Street, near Chestnut Street. No arrests have been made. The city has offered the family resources and support from social service organizations, the mayor said in front of Elyria City Hall during a press conference that was live-streamed by WKYC Studios 3.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKYC

Parma police officer suffers fatal medical emergency while on his way to work

PARMA, Ohio — The City of Parma is mourning the death of one of its police officers. According to the City of Parma Police Department's Facebook page, Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter died after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to work on Monday. Having been promoted to sergeant on November 5, 2003, he was the department’s senior ranking sergeant.
PARMA, OH
actionnews5.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man climbs through luggage carousel at airport

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A man was arrested for climbing through a luggage carousel at an airport in Ohio in July. WOIO obtained surveillance video capturing the incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The video released by the Cleveland Police Department caught the man, identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Garrett, climbing...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

