ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID update: Illinois reports 3,310 new cases, 13 new deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pauK_0hovtEHC00

Illinois reported 3,310 new COVID cases and 13 new deaths Friday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

The video from the player above is from a previous report.

There have been at least 3,716,318 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,811 related deaths.

RELATED | Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady tests positive for COVID-19

As of Thursday night, 1,314 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 163 patients were in the ICU, and 48 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 22.3.

A total of 23,289,535 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday and 65.56% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 5,825.

RELATED | COVID omicron vaccine boosters now available in Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot says

A tweaked vaccine aimed at the latest COVID variant
has arrived in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/12/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Last Friday’s weekly update from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows 28 counties are now on the High Community Level for COVID-19, which is down from 30 counties a week ago. An additional 40 counties are on the Medium Level list, down from 59 counties the previous week. The remaining 34 counties are now on the Low Level list. The area downstate counties on the High Level list includes Clark, Coles, Crawford, Fayette, Lawrence, Marion, Wabash, and Wayne. The five area counties of Richland, Clay, White, Effingham, and Cumberland are on the Medium list. The remaining counties, Jasper and Edwards, are now on the Low Level list. All the numbers are available at dph.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes

Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs.Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.Though these "newspapers" are political ads in disguise, they aren't illegal. The state attorney general's office tells Axios it hasn't received any complaints and is not pursuing legal action.Context: The mailers are distributed by conservative radio host Dan Proft, who also is behind the People Who Play By the Rules PAC.Headlines...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
nprillinois.org

IDPH: Therapies prevented 8,600 Illinois COVID hospitalizations over last four months

The Illinois Department of Public Health said widely available COVID-19 treatments have helped prevent approximately 8,600 hospitalizations in the last four months. The treatments are especially recommended for individuals over 50 and those with underlying medical conditions. IDPH said the key is to start these medications quickly, within the first five days.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels

Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
illinoisnewsroom.org

Rejecting teacher resignations, Normal Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage

NORMAL — Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County’s largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health#The Illinois Dept#Icu
NBC Chicago

Illinois Property, Income Tax Relief Checks Are Headed to Millions. When Could You Get One?

Financial relief in the form of one-time, tax rebate checks are headed to millions of eligible Illinois residents, as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan. “The Illinois Family Relief Plan continues to fight inflation and lower costs for the people of our state during these challenging economic times,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said in a statement. “Income and tax rebates are on the way to ease the burden and provide support to families throughout the state. Our administration cares and will continue to do all it can to make Illinois one of the best states in the nation to live.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again

Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
GALESBURG, IL
B100

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

Illinois eager to join Democrats' pro-crime experiment

In New York, so-called "bail reform" is having tragic consequences. More accurately called the "get out of jail no matter what" law, it has helped some of the worst predators throughout the state commit violent crimes over and over again as they repeatedly pass through the jail's revolving door. The problem is so bad that polls show Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is in serious jeopardy of losing her election two months from now. Hochul is in denial, refusing to act to fix the problem and instead blaming her state's problem on guns.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy