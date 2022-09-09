COVID update: Illinois reports 3,310 new cases, 13 new deaths

Illinois reported 3,310 new COVID cases and 13 new deaths Friday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,716,318 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,811 related deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,314 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 163 patients were in the ICU, and 48 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 22.3.

A total of 23,289,535 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday and 65.56% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 5,825.

