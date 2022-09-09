Read full article on original website
W.Va. State Police: Man charged after allegedly threatening to kill doctor
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man was arrested after he was accused of threatening to kill a doctor, and a medical facility in Wayne County was closed as a precaution. Steven Eric Asbury, 45, of Wayne was arrested on Wednesday after State Police...
Records: Dunbar man accused of attacking firefighter during well-being check
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Dunbar man was charged after attempting to punch a first responder performing a well-being check, court records said. Jarred L. Bridwell, 27, is charged with assault on emergency medical service personnel and obstructing an officer during a well-being check along Leone Lane in Dunbar on Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Excavator found on fire Wednesday morning in Kanawha County; possible arson suspected
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Law enforcement in Kanawha County are investigating after an excavator was found on fire Wednesday morning. The excavator was found on fire along Storver Road in Dunbar early Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said it is investigating the...
West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
Grand jury to hear case of man accused of concealing woman's body, using her credit card
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County grand jury will hear the case of a man accused of concealing the body of a Cross Lanes woman whose body was found in a freezer and using her credit card. Kanawha County Magistrate Brent Hall found there was probable cause...
South Charleston police trying to identify a man who made entry into a vehicle at garage
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — South Charleston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who made entry into a vehicle in a parking garage. Photos accompanying the story are labeled and show the suspect on the second floor on the Division Street side of a garage.
Bond denied for man accused in Kanawha City murder
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Bond has been denied for a man charged with first degree murder in Kanawha County. According to Kanawha County Circuit Court records, a motion for bond for Kerry Wiley, 64, of Belle, was denied by Judge Carrie Webster on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Wiley is charged in the fatal shooting of […]
Deputies: Virginia man accused of stealing father's vehicle in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Virginia man is accused of stealing his father’s vehicle Sunday in Fayette County. Alfred O. Umberger III, 36, of Wytheville, Virginia, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a license revoked for DUI, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Excavator arson may be related to $2 million Kanawha County project
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Demolition of Dilapidated Structures Program is a more than $2 million project aimed at cleaning up blighted homes in Kanawha County. The project came to a standstill Wednesday morning after an excavator caught fire. "This is taking care of blighted properties, health hazards [and]...
McDowell County woman gets one year in jail for animal abuse charges
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A McDowell County woman has been ordered to serve one year behind bars in an animal cruelty case. Police said Crystal Copley of Anawalt threw puppies into a creek to drown. She was charged back in 2020. Copley reached a plea deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to a pair of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.
Deadly Charleston shooting suspect arrested
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An arrest has been made in a murder investigation stemming from a Charleston shooting. A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder of 42-year-old James Hambrick, who was shot in the head on Aug. 5 at the intersection of 6th St. and Hunt Ave. Police responded after multiple shots were fired at that location, […]
Man accused of firing shots outside ex-girlfriend's home, making harassing telephone calls
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces charges after Fayette County deputies said he was accused of firing gunshots outside of his former girlfriend’s home and then began making harassing telephone calls to her. John P. Ware, 25, of Richmond, Va., was arrested after an incident that...
Kentucky State Police investigating after trooper shoots person in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police said they are investigating after a trooper shot a male in Johnson County. The incident occurred about 11:50 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from State Police. State Police said a male was transported to the hospital for treatment of...
Bond at $500K for man accused of murder, burning body
Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A court hearing was set Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for a man accused of killing a man and trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Circuit Court records, William Ingram III’s […]
Man charged in Paintsville triple murder
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — We now know the name of the man accused of killing three people last week in Paintsville. After a brief manhunt, Pack was taken into custody a few blocks away, but was taken to an area hospital due to injuries received during the arrest. The victims...
Ohio man sentenced for attempting to murder mother at her grandparents’ graves
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced to prison for the attempted murder of his mother in Meigs County. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, David Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio, will spend 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder, the maximum sentence for the charge. The […]
