ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Records: Dunbar man accused of attacking firefighter during well-being check

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Dunbar man was charged after attempting to punch a first responder performing a well-being check, court records said. Jarred L. Bridwell, 27, is charged with assault on emergency medical service personnel and obstructing an officer during a well-being check along Leone Lane in Dunbar on Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
DUNBAR, WV
truecrimedaily

West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, WV
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Cabell County, WV
State
Tennessee State
Cabell County, WV
Crime & Safety
Lincoln County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
City
Man, WV
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Bond denied for man accused in Kanawha City murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Bond has been denied for a man charged with first degree murder in Kanawha County. According to Kanawha County Circuit Court records, a motion for bond for Kerry Wiley, 64, of Belle, was denied by Judge Carrie Webster on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Wiley is charged in the fatal shooting of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Heroin
wchstv.com

Deputies: Virginia man accused of stealing father's vehicle in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Virginia man is accused of stealing his father’s vehicle Sunday in Fayette County. Alfred O. Umberger III, 36, of Wytheville, Virginia, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a license revoked for DUI, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Excavator arson may be related to $2 million Kanawha County project

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Demolition of Dilapidated Structures Program is a more than $2 million project aimed at cleaning up blighted homes in Kanawha County. The project came to a standstill Wednesday morning after an excavator caught fire. "This is taking care of blighted properties, health hazards [and]...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

McDowell County woman gets one year in jail for animal abuse charges

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A McDowell County woman has been ordered to serve one year behind bars in an animal cruelty case. Police said Crystal Copley of Anawalt threw puppies into a creek to drown. She was charged back in 2020. Copley reached a plea deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to a pair of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WOWK 13 News

Deadly Charleston shooting suspect arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An arrest has been made in a murder investigation stemming from a Charleston shooting. A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder of 42-year-old James Hambrick, who was shot in the head on Aug. 5 at the intersection of 6th St. and Hunt Ave. Police responded after multiple shots were fired at that location, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bond at $500K for man accused of murder, burning body

Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A court hearing was set Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for a man accused of killing a man and trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Circuit Court records, William Ingram III’s […]
NEW HAVEN, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Man charged in Paintsville triple murder

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — We now know the name of the man accused of killing three people last week in Paintsville. After a brief manhunt, Pack was taken into custody a few blocks away, but was taken to an area hospital due to injuries received during the arrest. The victims...
PAINTSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy